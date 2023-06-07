Legion roundup: Post 123 still looking for first win

Baseball players from the Yadkin Valley area are currently members of a pair of American Legion baseball programs this summer.

Both Foothills Post 123 and Mocksville-Davie Post 54 are still looking for some early-season momentum but both teams are showing strides.

Members of Post 123 had a fairly busy week, which concluded with a 6-1 defeat on Saturday evening to Davidson Post 8.

With the defeat, Foothills is now 0-4 this summer ahead of Tuesday’s tilt against the High Point Hi-Toms at West Stokes High School. Post 123 plays the bulk of its home games at Mount Airy High School.

In Saturday’s loss, Beau Callahan was the only local player to see action as the recent Elkin graduate went 0-for-3 at the plate.

Primarily batting lead-off for Foothills, Callahan scored one of the two runs in his team’s 6-2 loss at Davidson last Thursday. Callahan scored Foothills’ first run of the game in the top of sixth when he stole home during Kamden Hawk’s at-bat. The Mount Airy product tied the game 2-2 with an RBI single.

Post 8 put the game away in the bottom half of the inning with four runs.

Post 123 started off the week last Tuesday at home against Greensboro and the visitors jumped out to an early seven-run advantage and held off Foothills for the 9-7 decision.

Down 7-0, Foothills plated three runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a Dakota Mills two-run single that scored Callahan. Folger Boaz added and RBI single in the inning.

Callahan, who finished 3-for-3 at the plate, had a hand in Post 123’s fourth run of the game when he reached on a two-out double. He scored one batter later when Luke Bowman connected on RBI single to make it 7-4.

Callahan cut Greensboro’s lead to 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth when he drew a bases loaded walk that scored Myles Draughn.

In addition to Callahan, Hank Porter saw action the game. East Wilkes’ graduate went 0-for-1 at the plate, but drew a walk in one of his plate appearances.

Down in Mocksville, the pair of Starmount’s Darren Shore and Elkin’s Christian Brown saw action for Post 54 this week.

Neither player saw time in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Concord Post 51, but both saw time on the mound in Post 54’s 10-0 loss at Kannapolis Post 115.

Against Kannapolis, Shore got the start on the mound but took the loss. The recent Rams graduate struck out four and allowed just one earned run (four total) in three innings of work.

Brown pitched 1/3 innings to close out the fifth.

Now 1-2 this summer, Mocksville and Post 123 will face off each other in a home-and-home series starting on Thursday at Rich Park. The two teams will square off again the next evening at West Stokes.

Pride drop pair of games

The Surry Pride junior American legion baseball teams went 0-2 this past week, which included an 8-5 loss at rival Foothills Post 123 on Friday night.

With the losses, the Pride dropped 1-3 this summer.

Surry broke open a 2-2 tie after four innings with three runs in the top of the fifth. Joseph Johnson spearheaded the inning with a two-run single that scored Elkin teammate Will Pardue and Dru Gaddy.

A rising sophomore for the Buckin’ Elks, Pardue went 2-for-4 at the plate to pace the Pride. Johnson, who is also a rising sophomore with Elkin, went 1-for-4 at the plate and stole a pair of bases.

But Post 123 broke the game open with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jonas Johnson and Zach Stewart each went 0-for-1 at the plate. Johnson also action on the mound but took the loss as he allowed a pair of earned runs (and six total) on three hits with a pair of walks and a pair of strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of relief.