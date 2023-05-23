Simply perfect

Jeremy Zamudio, Elkin’s No. 6 singles player, prepares to return a serve. Elkin senior Cole Macemore reaches for a ball in No. 5 singles action. Elkin’s Owen Jennings, who was named MVP of the state championship match, returns a ball in No. 1 singles action. Luke McComb closes in on a live ball during the No. 4 singles match. Connor Ballard hits a ball at midcourt in No. 2 singles play. Aidan Ballard, Elkin’s No. 3 singles players, lunges to his left to track down the ball.

BURLINGTON — As Cole Macemore walked off the tennis court on Saturday afternoon, he was greeted by his Elkin teammates and a standing ovation from the fans in attendance at the Burlington Tennis Center.

The senior had just clinched the winning point in his No. 5 singles match to secure the Buckin’ Elks’ ninth North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys tennis dual championship (and first since 2013) with a 5-0 win over Riverside-Martin.

As the lone twelfth-grader for the Buckin’ Elks, Saturday’s state championship signaled the final high school match for Macemore. And he couldn’t have asked for a better ending for himself and his teammates, who capped off an undefeated season at 20-0.

The senior finished his dual campaign at 18-1.

“It’s absolutely incredible. All the hard work that we put in, really paid off and it’s just awesome,” said Macemore.

Macemore had the most competitive match of the day but gained the upper-hand with a 6-3 win over the Knights’ Bradley Reason in the first set.

He had little trouble with second set as he bested Reason 6-0 to secure Elkin’s seventh 1A dual championship in program history (the other two came in the 1A/2A ranks).

“It was 40-15 and with a big first serve, you know can clinch it,” said Macemore. “To get that one winner to clinch 5-0, is one of the best feelings that a tennis player, especially a senior, can possibly have.”

Having been Elkin’s No. 6 player the majority of the spring, Macemore was moved to the No. 5 slot after Tim Stevens —Elkin’s regular No. 5 singles player who was undefeated this spring — was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict.

Jeremy Zamudio moved into Macemore’s No. 6 spot and faced Allen Vasquez. That match was not completed due to the Buckin’ Elks having already clinched the match.

“They can certainly adapt. Tim hadn’t lost a match all year but the boys adapted to the situation and came through,” said Luffman.

The Buckin’ Elks quickly built a 3-0 advantage behind victories from Owen Jennings, Luke McComb and Connor Ballard at No. 1, No. 4 and No. 2 singles, respectively.

Jennings, who was named the match’s most valuable player, shook off a knee injury to secure a 6-0, 6-1 win over Alex Garcia.

McComb, a junior, completed an undefeated season as he bested Kishan Patel, 6-1-, 6-0, in a battle of unbeatens. McComb capped off his dual campaign at 18-0.

Ballard, one of two freshmen who played Saturday, bested Seth Camacho 6-1, 6-1.

Aidan Ballard was also victorious at No. 3 singles with his 6-2, 6-0 win over Krishiv Patel.

“Our top three have been consistent all year; my number-four hadn’t lost a match all year and our number-five (Macemore) had only lost once this year so they’ve been consistent,” said Luffman. “After the win in regionals, I figured the kids would be fine because they’ve been battled-tested.”

When asked to reflect on the undefeated spring, Luffman was pleasantly surprised at how quickly his young bunch, which regularly started three freshmen (Stevens, Connor Ballard and Aidan Ballard) adapted to the high school game.

And with five of the top six slated to return in 2024, Luffman sees big things for them next season. It will have a chance to clinch back-to-back state titles for the first time since 2004 when the Buckin’ Elks won the last of fourth consecutive state championships.

“We weren’t expected to do a whole lot when we started out. We had some young players but they were very coachable and they’ve come a long way — we had a fun year.” said Luffman. “I was thinking we’d have a shot at winning state next year, thought I’d have them ready, but I guess it happened a little ahead of schedule.”

Located in the town of Williamston in the Northeastern part of the state, Riverside, who was the No. 1 seed from the East region, suffered its first dual defeat of the spring to end the season at 17-1.

Notes: In addition to the match-clinching point, Macemore also earned the NCHSAA’s Sportsmanship award for the match (Camacho was named the Knights’ sportsmanship award winner). Of Elkin’s nine state championships, seven of them have come in the current 1A state championship format (the other titles were in 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2013); the others in 1995 and 1996 were in the 1A/2A state championship format.