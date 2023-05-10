Cardinals, Falcons capture conference track championships

Forbush track and field athletes Delaney Cagna, Megan Matthews, Katena Morrison, Skylar Southern, Ella Sizemore and Rylee Kiter, pose with the Foothills 2A Conference championship following its performance last Thursday at Surry Central. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Beuter)

All four Yadkin Valley-area high school track and field programs competed in a pair of conference championships and two programs won conference titles.

The East Wilkes girls claimed the Northwest 1A Conference on Friday at South Stokes High School. At last Thursday’s Foothills 2A Conference championships at Surry Central, the Forbush girls won the title by nearly 50 points over the next closest team (West Wilkes, which had 89).

For the Falcons, it was their first conference championship since 2018; that year was the third of three-straight for Forbush, whom were members of the Western Piedmont 2A Conference at the time.

In addition to the Cardinals and Falcons, Wilkes Central won the Foothills 2A boy’s championship with 155 points — 60 points more than runner-up North Surry.

Mount Airy won the Northwest 1A boys title with 131 points, holding off runner- up Elkin, which scored 115 points.

Next up for the four schools are the regional championships, which are scheduled to take place this coming Friday. The Falcons will compete in the 2A Midwest Regional at Mount Pleasant (Pole Vault competition will take place at Surry Central on Thursday). The Cardinals, Buckin’ Elks and Rams will compete in the 1A West Regional, which will take place at Draughn High School.

Below are some of the top performers from each track squad (note that podium finishers were those whom finished first, second or third):

East Wilkes

On the strength of 11 podium finishes, the Cardinal girls finished with 118 points while Alleghany claimed second with 92.

Lilly Adams headlined the podium finishers with a conference championship in the high jump (teammate Hallie Phiilips took third in the event). The senior also took second in the triple jump and the 300 hurdles while Phillips claimed third in the 3,200.

The tandem of Bailey Stanley and Abigail Caudill took second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles. Stanley also took third in the triple jump.

All four relay teams earned podium finishes. The 4×200 headlined that bunch with a second-place finish while the 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 all finished third.

The East Wilkes boys finished fourth with 77.5 points and were led by four podium finishes from Eric Adams. The senior captured league titles in both the triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles; he also added a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles and the long jump.

In addition to Adams in the 300 hurdles, Reece Dobbins claimed a third-place finish in the event.

Tristan Alkire claimed a runner-up finish in the high jump and the 4×200 relay team finished third.

Elkin

The Buckin’ Elks stayed within striking distance of the Granite Bears thanks to six first-place finishes en route to 11 podium finishes.

Conference runner of the Year Jericho Edwards headlined the Buckin’ Elks with a trio of top finishes in the 100, 200 and 400-meter races.

While Edwards won the sprinting events, Connor Ball collected first-place finishes in a pair distance events — the 1,600 and 3,200. Ball, who also finished second in the 800 meters, joined Luke Altemueller, Mason Day and Lucas Keller in winning the 4×800 relay race.

Day also took second the 1,600 and Keller claimed third in the 400. Hank Sloop claimed third in the 3,200.

The Buckin’ Elks added a runner-up finish in the 4×400 relay.

Elkin’s girls team took third place with 88 points, highlighted by a conference champion finish from the 4×400 relay team of Aniya Edwards, Emma Shore, Maggie Tomlin and Sophie Welborn.

Individually, Edwards captured second place in the 100 and 400 meters and third in the 200. Welborn placed third in the 400.

Collectively, Elkin claimed second and third, respectively, in the 4×800 and 4×200 relays while individually, Ragan Speer took second in the 1,600 meters and 300 hurdles; Alyssa Davis took second in the high jump.

Forbush

The tandem of Skylar Southern and Katena Morrison headlined the Falcons’ conference title performance.

Southern, who was named the conference runner of the year, collected a quartet of winning performances in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash runs. The junior added a conference championship in the long jump with a leap of 16-feet, and 2.75 inches.

Morrison added first-place finishes in the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles. She also added a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles and was third in the long jump.

Other podium finishers on the girls side include, Naomi Pauca (three place in triple jump) and Ella Sparks (third place in the discus and shot put).

The Forbush boys finished third place as a team with 85 points, behind runner-up finishes in the 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams (and a third-place finish in the 4×800 relay).

Several other Falcons collected podium finishes in the track events. Those athletes included Bryson Taylor (third in the long jump and triple jump), Austin Choplin (third in the 400 meters), Isaiah Preslar (third in the 1600) and Drake Parker (third in the 3,200).

Starmount

The Rams finished third in the boys team standings (96 points) on the strength of 11 podium finishes.

Three of the finishes came in one event — the shot put where Jackson Wood, Xavier King and Samuel Ray claimed the top three finishers, respectively. A.J. Pardue (second) and Timothy Boles (third) also earned podium field event finishes in the discus and triple jump, respectively.

The team of Jadon Hurt-Bailey, Luke Collins, K.J. Allen and Anthony Real won the 4×200 relay to lead a trio of podium finishes in the relay events (4×100 took second and the 4×800 was third). Individually, Allen a third-place finish in the 200 meters.

Holden Wagoner rounded out the Rams’ podium finishers with a conference championship in the 300 hurdles and took second in the 110 hurdles.

Starmount’s girls claimed sixth in the team standings on the strength of a pair of a first-place finish in the 4×200 relay by the team of Maggie Ray, Olivia Ireland, Hailey Rodriguez and Nakyla Jackson. The 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams also claimed second.

Individually, Ray finished second in the discus and Ireland took third in the long jump.

Northwest 1A Conference Girls Results (Local athletes)

Shot Put: 1. Rachel Bingman NST 29-6.5; 4. Anna Tilley EW 27-1; 7. Emma Johnson ELK 24-0.25; 8. Tessa Miller EW 23-8.5; 11. Hallie Johnson ELK 21-11.5; 12. K’Dynce McGrady ST 21.5.25.

Discus: 1. Rachel Bingman NST 103-8; 2. Maggie Ray ST 88-11; 5. Da’naja Boyd EW 71-6; 7. K’Dynce McGrady ST 62-10; 8. Anna Tilley EW 60-4; 9. Hallie Johnson ELK 59-9; 11. Holly Ann Caudle ELK 56-2; 13. Lexis Winters EW 54-6; 14. Emma Johnson ELK 52-8.

Long Jump: 1. Phoebe Murphy ALL 16-0.75; 3. Olivia Ireland ST 14-0.25; 4. Abigail Caudill EW 13-6; 5. Bailey Stanley EW 12-11.5; 6. Lilly Adams EW 12-9.

Triple Jump: 1. Phoebe Murphy ALL 33-2; 2. Lilly Adams EW 29-8; 3. Bailey Stanley EW 28-9; 4. Olivia Ireland ST 28-0; 5. Hallie Phillips EW 25-7.

High Jump: 1. Lilly Adams EW 5-0; 2. Alyssa Davis ELK 4-8; 3. Hallie Phillips EW 4-6; 4. Abigail Caudill EW 4-4

Pole Vault: 1. Emma Bingman NST 7-6

4×800 relay: 1. Alleghany 13:07; 2. Elkin 13:25; 3. East Wilkes 13:38

100 Hurdles: 1. Laci Morefield SST 18.72; 2. Bailey Stanley EW 19.32; 3. Abigail Caudill EW 20.23; 4. Shayana Coria EW 21.58

100 meters: 1. Jalee Brown SST 12.07; 2. Aniya Edwards ELK 12.34; 4. Alyssa Davis ELK 13.46; 7. Cara Horton ST 14.04; 8. McKenzie Harrold EW 14.10; 9. Nakaylia Jackson ST 14.25. 10. Abbie Kilpatrick EW 14.46; 12. Karlie Tharpe EW 14.77.

4×200 relay: 1. Starmount 1:59.07; 2. East Wilkes 1:59.10; 3. Elkin 2:07

1600 meters: 1. Brooke Haynes MA 6:15; 2. Ragan Speer ELK 6:40; 4. Hallie Phillips EW 7:22; 6. Emily Nowell EW 8:20; 7. Addison Shields ST 10:05.

4×100 relay: 1. Alleghany 55.12; 2. Starmount 57.32; 3. East Wilkes 58.34; 5. Elkin 1:16.

400 meters: 1. Jalee Brown SST 58.56; 2. Aniya Edwards ELK 58.94; 3. Sophie Welborn 1:06; 4. Hailey Rodriguez 1:08.51; 5. Alyssa Davis ELK 1:09; 7. Brielin Rhodes EW 1:12; 9. Layla Winters EW 1:19.

300 hurdles: 1. Laci Morefield SST 55.42; 2. Lilly Adams EW 57.66; 3. Ragan Speer ELK 58.60; 4. Shayana Coria EW 1:02

800 meters: 1. Brooke Haynes MA 2:52; 4. Jazmine Rodriguez ST 3:08; 5. Sydney Johnson EW 3:26; 7. Emily Nowell EW 3:29; 8. Hannah Quesenberry EW 3:51; 9. Addison Shields ST 4:19

200 meters: 1. Jalee Brown SST 25.33; 3. Aniya Edwards ELK 26.09; 5. Alyssa Davis ELK 28.48; 7. Maggie Tomlin ELK 29.38; 8. McKenzie Harrold EW 29.40; 9. Abbie Kilpatrick EW 30.31; 10. KArlie Tharpe EW 30.48; 11. Nakaylia Jackson ST 30.63

3200 meters: 1. Brooke Haynes MA 14:21; 3. Hallie Phillips EW 17:25; 4. Ella Teague ELK 17:55.

4×400 relay: 1. Elkin 4:48; 2. Starmount 5:01; 3. East Wilkes 5:16.

Northwest 1A Conference Boys Results (Local athletes)

Shot Put: 1. Jackson Wood ST 44-2; 2. Xavier King ST 43-8; 3. Samuel Ray ST 41-8.5; 7. Benjamin Spencer ELK 38-6; 8. Will Martin EW 37-1; 10. Peyton Mahan 36-8; 13. Kayden Lane EW 35-6; 17. Braulio Mata-Reyes ELK 31-0.

Discus: 1. Deric Dandy MA 158-8; 2. A.J. Pardue ST 124-10; 4. Tristan Alkire EW 109-5; 7. Sam Shore ST 100-1; 10. Samuel Ray ST 97-3; 12. Peyton Mahan EW 96-7; 14. Benjamin Spencer ELK 92-0; 15. Braulio Mata-Reyes ELK 89-7; 16. Kayden Lane EW 83-11; 20. Issac Libbert ELK 56-7.

Long Jump: 1. Blake Hawks MA 20-1; 2. Eric Adams EW 20-0; 4. Timothy Boles ST 18-3; 6. Holt Canter ELK 17-11; 8. Luke Collins ST 17-7.5; 10. Jadon Hurt-Baiey ST 17-3; 11. Reece Dobbins EW 16-8.5; 13. Hayden Phillips EW 15-3.5; 14. Connor Allen ELK 15-2.

Triple Jump: 1. Eric Adams EW 41-5; 3. Timothy Boles ST 37-5.5 5. Reece Dobbins EW 35-9; 6. Holden Wagoner ST 35-8; 8. Holt Canter ELK 34-7.5; 12. Grayson Sparks EW 32-5; 13. Alexis Echavarria ST 31-6.5

High Jump: 1. Barry Hairston SST 6-8; T2. Tristan Alkire EW 5-6; 5. Easton Martin EW 5-6; 6. Grayson Sparks 5-6; 8. Holden Wagoner ST 5-4; 8. Westin Byuerly ELK 5-4

Pole Vault: 1. David Lee Williams NST 13-6

4×800 relay: 1. Elkin 9:12; 3. Starmount 9:59; 6. East Wilkes 11:19.

110 Hurdles: 1. Eric Adams 16.5; 2. Holden Wagoner ST 17.25; 5. Reece Dobbins EW 18.22; 6. Zach Dowell EW 19.95; 8. Alexis Exchavarria ST 21.29

100 meters: 1. Jericho Edwards ELK 11.19; 5. K.J. Allen ST 11.75; 6. Tristan Alkire EW 11.92; 7. Luke Collins ST 11.99l 8. Grayson Bullard EW 12.02; 8. Daniel Handy EW 12.02; 14. Savion Billips ST 12.73

4×200 relay: 1. Starmount 1:36; 3. East Wilkes 1:42; 5. Elkin 1:49.

1600 meters: 1. Connor Ball ELK 4:53; 2. Mason Day ELK 4:55; 4. Alejandro Diaz ELK 5:01; 6. Tylor White EW 5:34; 7. Kirk Cleary ST 5:37; 8. Isareal Gurrero ST 5:41; 10. Max Adams ST 6:14; 11. Sebastian Holbrook EW 6:23

4×100 relay: 1. Mount Airy 44.96; 2. Starmount 45.33; 4. East Wilkes 46.64; 7. Elkin 55.43.

400 meters 1. Jericho Edwrads ELK 52.32; 3. Lucas Keller ELK 54.62; 5. Timothy Boles ST 56.99; 7. Holt Canter ELK ELK 57.52; 10. Alexis Echavarria ST 59.92; 11. Will Martin EW 1:01; 17. Briley Walker EW 1:07.32; 20. Sebastian Holbrook EW 1:14.

300 hurdles: 1. Holden Wagoner ST 42.78; 2. Eric Adams EW 43.57; 3. Reece Dobbins EW 44.07; 5. Connor Allen ELK 48.53; 6. ZachDowell EW 48.91; 10. Joshua Couch ELK 57.09

800 meters: 1. Caden Ratcliff MA 2:05; 2. Connor Ball ELK 2:06; 4. Mason Day 2:21; 5. Luke Altemueller ELK 2:24; 6. Tylor White EW 2:25; 8. Isareal Gurrero ST 2:27; 10. Kirk Cleary ST 2:36; 11. Max Adams ST 2:38; 14. James Wagoner EW 2:51

200 meters: 1. Jericho Edwards ELK 23.23; 3. K.J. Allen ST 24.34; 6. Daniel Handy EW 24.68; 8. Jadon Hurt-Bailey ST 25.21; 9. J’mir Billips ST 25.25; 11. Easton Martin EW 25.38; 14. Grayson Bullard EW 25.55

3200 meters: 1. Connor Ball ELK 10:49; 3. Henry Sloop 10:55; 4. Alejandro Diaz ELK 10:57; 6. Kirk Cleary ST 12:53; 10. Hayden Phillips EW 14:58; 11. James Wagoner EW 16:25.

4×400 relay: 1. Mount Airy 3:50; 2. Elkin 3:51; 5. East Wilkes 4:14.

Girls totals: 1. East Wilkes 118; 2. Alleghany 92; 3. Elkin 88; 4. South Stokes 66; 5. Mount Airy 60; 6. Starmount 52; 7. North Stokes 38.

Boys totals: 1. Mount Airy 131; 2. Elkin 115; 3. Starmount 96; 4. East Wilkes 77.5; 5. North Stokes 63.5; 6. South Stokes 48; 7. Alleghany 19.

Foothills 2A Conference Girls Results (Local athletes)

Shot Put: 1. Ella Riggs NSU 39-02; 3. Ella Speaks FB 28-05; 4. Cambryn Berrier FB 27-11; 7. Madison Altic FB 25-07

Discus: 1. Cassie Sneed SC 101-07; 3. Ella Speaks FB 88-06; 8. Aryanna Alexander FB 66-01

Long Jump: 1. Skylar Southern FB 16-02.75; 3. Katena Morrison FB 15-06; 5. Naomi Pauca FB 14-03

Triple Jump: 1. Katena Morrison FB 33-0.5; 3. Naomi Pauca FB 31-03

High Jump: 1. Nicole Roberts WW 4-10; 4. Delaney Cagna FB 4-02; 5. Ella Sizemore FB 4-02.

Pole Vault: 1. Addison McManus WC 8-0

4×800 relay: 1. North Wilkes 11:04; 4. Forbush 12:24

100 Hurdles: 1. Ju’Mizhia Sanders WW 16.34; 2. Katena Morrison FB 17.57; 4. Naomi Pauca FB 18.65

100 meters: 1. Skylar Southern FB 12.82; 5. Abigail Lange FB 13.75; 12. Ella Campbell FB 14.52

4×200 relay: 1. East Surry 1:52; 4. Forbush 2:03

1600 meters: 1. Brook Settle NW 5:54; 4. Rylee Kiter FB 6:56; 6. Megan Matthews 7:04

4×100 relay: 1. East Surry 53.33; 5. Frobush 57.86

400 meters: 1. Skylar Southern FB 1:00.61

300 hurdles: 1. Katena Morrison FB 49.19; 4. Naomi Pauca FB 1:04.43

800 meters: 1. Peyton Gage WC 2:34; 8. Olivia Salley FB 3:08

200 meters: 1. Skylar Southern FB 26.44; 5. Abigail Lange FB 29.70; 12. Ella Campbell FB 31.33

3200 meters: 1. Ari Redies WC 14:53; 5. Megan Matthews FB 16:02; 6. Ryle Kiter FB 16:22

4×400 relay: 1. North Wilkes 4:35; 5. Forbush 5:14

Foothills 2A Conference Boys Results (Local athletes)

Shot Put: 1. Kamen Smith WC 47-06.5; 11. Dillon Altic FB 35-02; 16. Wyatt Hauser FB 31-03; 18. Austin Pady FB 26-11.

Discus: 1. Isaac Vaden ESU 142-01; 9. Dillon Altice FB 91-10; 13. Wyatt Hauser FB 88-01; 16. Austin Pady FB 72-11.

Long Jump: 1. Jared Hiatt NSU 21-11; 3. Bryson Taylor FB 20-01; 7. Giovanni Real FB 17-10

Triple Jump: 1. Jared Hiatt NSU 42-04; 3. Bryson Taylor FB 38-09.25; 11. Giovanni Real FB 34-03.5

High Jump: 1. Jared Hiatt NSU 6-05; 6. Nate Ayers FB 5-04; 9. Kenneth Jacobs FB 5-00.

Pole Vault: 1. Isaiah Lewczyk WW 10-0

4×800 relay: 1. Wilkes Central 8:49; 3. Forbush 9:34

110 Hurdles: 1. Chamylle Harrison NSU 17.26; 5. Elijah Brown B 19.50; 6. Oswaldo Herrera FB 19.81; 7. Giovanni Real FB 19.82

100 meters: 1. Corey Bonner WC 11.73; 5. Austin Choplin FB 11.88; 6. McKinley Reavis FB 12.00; 7. Bryson Taylor FB 12.04

4×200 relay: 1. Wilkes Central 1:35; 2.Forbush 1:37.

1600 meters: 1. Ignacio Morales SC 4:58; 3. Isaiah Preslar FB 5:10; 4. Drake Parker FB 5:18; 11. Landon Keen FB 5:37

4×100 relay: 1. North Surry 45.65; 5. Forbush 48.40

400 meters: 1. Drew Goetz WC 54.06; 3. Austin Choplin FB 54.92; 5. Nate Ayers FB 56.07; 12. Kenneth Jacobs FB 59.36

300 hurdles:1. Samuel Panneton NW 44.86; 4. Elijah Brown FB 45.95; 6. Oswalso Herrera FB 48.23; 9. Giovanni Real FB 49.89.

800 meters: 1. Sean Wilson WC 2:12; 4. Brayn Gabriel-Deleon FB 2:21; 5. Chance Farmer FB 2:23

200 meters: 1. Corey Bonner WC 23.53; 5. Nate Ayers FB 24.30; 7. McKinley Reavis FB 24.36; 8. Bryson Taylor FB 24.59

3200 meters: 1. Ignacio Morales SC 10:31; 3. Drake Parker FB 11:20; 4. Isaiah Preslar FB 11:39; 6. Elijah Brown FB 11:58

4×400 relay: 1. Wilkes Central 3:38; 2. Forbush 3:49

Girls totals: 1. Forbush 135.5; 2. West Wilkes 89; 3. Surry Central 79; 4. North Wilkes 71; 5. North Surry 69; 6. Wilkes Cenjtral 64; 7. East Surry 47.5

Boys totals: 1. Wilkes Central 155; 2. North Surry 95; 3. Forbush 85; 4. North Wilkes 73; 5. West Wilkes 72; 6. Surry Central 46; 7. East Surry 31.