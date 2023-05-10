Area softball teams came up short in NW 1A tournament

South Stokes’ softball team ran the table in both the Northwest 1A Conference regular season and tournament this spring. But a pair of local teams certainly didn’t make it easy on them.

The Sauras used a pair of one-run ball games, against East Wilkes (2-1) and Elkin (1-0) in the tournament finals and semifinals, respectively, in Walnut Cove to capture their second-straight tournament championship.

In Elkin’s semifinal loss, top-seeded South Stokes (20-1) no-hit the Buckin’ Elks (11-8) but were scoreless going into the Sauras’ last at-bat.

Just as the game looked like it was bound for extra- innings, Ryleigh Pinnix legged out a one-out single that moved Rebecca Amos to third base.

After Lily Robbins fanned Emily Mitchell, Amos stole second in Mackenzie Smith’s at-bat. During the at-bat, Smith plated Amos with a sinle to win the game.

Robbins, who was one of Buckin’ Elks to reach base with a one-out walk in the seventh (Lexi Bray was also hit by a pitch in the fifth), took the loss inside the pitching circle as she struck out 13 and allowed just three hits (all singles) in 6 2/3 innings.

Prior to the championship game, the Cardinals collected their 20th win of the season in a 9-1 win over Starmount in the semifinals on Wednesday.

After an RBI groundout from Kali Cook gave No. 2 East Wilkes (20-5) the lead in the bottom of the first, Bella Stewart plated Molly Swaim in the top of the fourth to tie the game.

But the Cardinals put the game away in the bottom half of the inning with eight runs, highlighted by a two-run double from Abby Hatley to push the lead to 5-1. Jaylee Byrd and Peyton Mastin— the Cardinals’ No. 8 and No. 9 hitters — added RBI singles.

Kyleigh Lane added an RBI double and then Jayden Hutchison delivered the final blow with a three-run homer to center field to extend the lead to eight.

Hatley, Cook and Lane paced the Cardinals’ offense with two hits apiece. Eight of the nine East Wilkes starters had at least one hit in the game.

Zoe Cheek earned the win in the circle as the sophomore struck out six and scattered seven hits in a complete game.

Paige Gryder took the loss for Starmount (x-x) as she last three innings; Swaim, who along with Baylee Childress finished with two hits each, tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

Postseason Fates

All three teams qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs with the Cardinals , who earned the No. 12 seed, hosted No. 21 Cherokee on Tuesday night. The winner will face either No. 5 Cherryville or No. 28 Mount Airy on Friday.

The No. 20 Rams made the trek to No. 13 Murphy on Tuesday with the winner facing either No. 4 Eastern Randolph or No. 29 Bradford Prep in the second round.

Elkin, which earned the No. 19 seed, traveled to No. 14 Hiwassee Dam in Tuesday’s opener and the winner will face the winner of the No. 3 Robbinsville/No. 30 Leadership Academy game.

South Stokes, which reached the Western Region finals last spring, earned the No. 1 seed.