Cardinals best Starmount to advance, fall in tournament semifinals

East Wilkes’ bid for a Northwest 1A Conference baseball tournament title was spoiled by South Stokes in the semifinals at Mount Airy High School on Thursday evening.

Before the 2-0 loss to the Sauras, the fourth-seeded Cardinals knocked off Starmount, 14-8, in the opening round last Tuesday night at Mastin Field.

The tournament win signaled the first for East Wilkes in six years — that season the Cardinals won the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference tournament as an eight-seed.

Against the Rams, East Wilkes plated 10 runs in the first three innings and led 11-5 after four innings.

Starmount cut the deficit to 11-8 in the top of the sixth behind RBI singles from Ryan Kimmer, who would score on a two-run single from Zack Dezern. Luke Kimmer also scored on Dezern’s extra-base hit.

But a half-inning later, the Cardinals added a little insurance behind a Ledger Blackburn homer and a Hayden Durham RBI double. Durham, along with Brody Martin (three runs batted in), finished with three hits apiece while Blackburn finished 2-for-5. Durham and Blackburn added three RBIs apiece; Tyler Mash finished 2-for-3.

Mason Moxley paced the No. 5 Rams (8-13) with a 3-for-4 performance; Ryan Kimmer and Dezern each finished 2-for-4. Hayden Royal (double) and Jackson Craver (triple) each had an extra-base hit in the game.

Jace Samples pitched six innings in a winning effort while Nohr Issa took the loss for the Rams.

The two teams combined for 22 runs on 23 hits, but they also committed 10 combined errors (including six by the Rams).

In Thursday’s semifinal game, South Stokes’ Maddox Nelson outdueled East Wilkes’ Hank Porter as both hurlers went the distance on the mound.

Porter struck out seven and allowed 10 hits (and two runs) but took the loss. Nelson scattered eight hits and struck out eight in a shutout.

Nelson helped out his own cause in the bottom of the fifth when the junior delivered an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Sx Kidd added an RBI single an inning later.

Mash went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles to pace the Cardinals, who dropped to 14-10. Porter, Martin, Durham, Seth Lambert and Brennan Arnder all added base hits.

The Sauras, who received three hits from Carson White and two hits from Samuel Kidd, came up a game short of winning their second-straight tournament title in a 9-3 loss to North Stokes in Friday night’s championship game.

Granite Bears squeak past Elkin

Mount Airy prevailed, 14-13, over the Buckin’ Elks in a first-round tournament slugfest where there were four different instances where a team scored four or more runs in an inning.

The No. 3 Granite Bears scored five runs in each the second and the third innings and held a 10-7 lead after five innings.

But No. 6 Elkin responded with six runs in the top of the sixth. First, Christian Brown connected on an RBI single before Luke Burchette added a bases clearing double to five the visitors an 11-10 advantage. Beau Callahan added an RBI single and then scored on an error.

Burchette had a banner night as the junior went 4-for-5 with a double and six runs batted in.

Now down three runs (after being up three) in the bottom of the sixth, Mount Airy (14-12) trimmed the deficit to a run with a two-run single from Ian Gallimore.

After the junior stole second base, Kamden Hawks came on to pinch hit for Cash Hemric; the junior delivered a two-run inside the park home run to take the lead.

In addition to Burchette, Maecyn Brooks finished 2-for-3; Ethan Ford and James Steele each doubled in the win.

Gallimore (three RBI), Rylan Venable and Cameryn Wilson finished with two hits apiece.

Postseason fates

All three teams made the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs, with the Cardinals earning a home game as the No. 14 seed. They hosted No. 19 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Tuesday.

The winner will face either No. 3 Draughn or No. 30 Thomasville in the second round.

Elkin earned the No. 24 seed and traveled to No. 9 Union Academy on Friday with the winner facing either No. 8 Corvian Community or No. 25 Gray Stone Day.

Number-22 seed Starmount traveled to No. 11 Cornerstone Charter on Tuesday night with the winner facing either No. 6 Bethany Community/No. 27 Leadership Academy.

All second round games are tentatively scheduled for Friday.