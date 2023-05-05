Two local swimmers do well in California meet

Micah and Caleb Vaughan learned to swim at the Elkin Recreation Center, a little more than a decade ago.

On April 20-22, 2023, they competed on the Men’s Swim Team of Los Angeles Valley College in the Western State Conference Swimming Championships, held at at the college in Valley Glen, California.

Micah set a personal record in Men’s 100-Yard Backstroke on Friday morning, knocking almost eight seconds off his seed time of 1:21:82, with a 1:14:00 time in the Men’s 100-Yard Backstroke preliminaries. On Friday evening, Micah swam a 1:13:81 in the Men’s 100-Yard Backstroke finals, breaking the personal record he set Friday morning.

In addition, Caleb took almost eight seconds off his seed time of 1:15:73 in the Men’s 100-Yard Breaststroke Preliminaries on Friday morning, setting a personal record of 1:08:44. On Friday evening, Caleb swam a 1:07:80 in the Men’s 100-Yard Breaststroke Finals, breaking the personal record he set Friday morning.

Caleb also swam in the Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle Preliminaries on Thursday morning, with a time of 25:30, almost a second faster than his seed time of 26:19.

Micah also improved off his seed time of 28:37 in the Men’s 50-Yard Freestyle Preliminaries, finishing at 27:94.

Micah swam a 1:00:39 Saturday morning in the Men’s 100-Yard Freestyle Preliminaries, almost a second faster than his seed time of 1:01:23. Caleb swam the Men’s 1650-Yard Freestyle on Saturday morning, taking almost three minutes off his seed time of 23:02:35, with a finish of 20:18:25.

The Vaughan brothers also swam in several relays during the championships.

Other college teams competing included Allen Hancock, Bakersfield, College of the Canyons, Citrus, Cuesta, Pierce, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, and Ventura.

Caleb started swimming with LAVC during the 2020 season, which was cut short due to Covid restrictions that started in March 2020. Because that season ended abruptly, it was not counted as a season of eligibility and Caleb was able to compete in Spring 2022, as well as this season. Spring 2023 was Micah’s first season on the LAVC swim team.

Near the end of the championship, the Vaughan brothers’ coach, Jim McMillan, was named Western State Conference Coach of the Year. One of McMillan’s role models is former UCLA basketball coach, the late John Wooden. Coach McMillan cares not only about building a winning swim team but also about helping young men to succeed in life.

During the past decade, Micah and Caleb say they have been blessed to have excellent swim coaches at Elkin Wet Lightning, East Wilkes High School, and Alleghany Aquanauts.

Eagle Scouts from Troop 651 at Elkin First Baptist Church, they worked last summer at Raven Knob Scout Reservation. Their parents are Morris and Patricia Shore Vaughan. Grandparents are the late Beauford and Ann Chambers Shore.