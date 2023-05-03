Graham, Thompson headline Falcons at conference tourney

DOBSON — The Forbush boy’s tennis team sent six players to last Tuesday’s Foothills 2A Conference tournament, which was hosted by Surry Central.

When the action concluded, the Golden Eagles and East Surry collected a majority of the conference championships and bids for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A Midwest Regional tournament.

But a pair of Falcons — Wyatt Graham and Cody Thompson — will continue their individual seasons as a doubles team. The regional tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday at Salisbury High School.

The senior duo qualified after it defeated Michael Tucker and Maddox Martin, of Surry Central, in the third-place match to determine the league’s last bid.

Thompson and Graham, which lost to the eventual conference champions (East Surry’s Levi Watson and Kade Talton) in the semifinals, reached that spot with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Surry Central’s Eduardo Romero-Rondin and Chris Hall in the quarterfinals.

In the first round, the pair bested North Wilkes’ Cooper Ellis and Ethan Davis by an 8-1 score.

Forbush’s other doubles team — Caden Funk and Lance Hutchens — earned a first-round bye but lost an 8-0 decision to Tucker and Martin in the next round.

The Falcons’ Zeke Aguilar and Dodd Martin also competed in the conference’s singles tournament but neither made it past the quarterfinals.

Martin, a junior, dropped an 8-2 decision to Surry Central’s Isaac Eller in the opening round.

Aguilar advanced out of the first round with an 8-2 win over North Wilkes’ Ethan Wood. But the sophomore lost to eventual conference champion Josh Pardue, of Surry Central, 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

Before Friday’s regional, Graham and Thompson will join the rest of the Falcons (12-5) in the 2A dual playoffs as they garnered the No. 15 seed and traveled to No. 2 seed Rutherfordton-Spindale Central (13-0) in the first round, which took place on Wednesday

The winner will face either No. 7 East Surry (17-3) or No. 10 North Stanly (10-3) in the second round on May 9.

Notes: In addition to Pardue in singles play and Watson/Talton in doubles, Wilkes Central’s Andrew Nieland qualified for regionals; North Wilkes’ Mitch Adams and Aiden Pennell.