Buckin’ Elks headline NW 1A tournament

Starmount’s Dylan Ball picked up a win in singles action during last week’s conference tournament at Elkin. Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune Elkin’s Luke McComb, along with teammate Cole Macemore, qualified for this weekend’s 1A West Regional championships. Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune

ELKIN — Three Yadkin Valley Area high school boy’s tennis teams competed in the Northwest 1A Conference tennis tournament last Tuesday.

And each school found a form of success with aspirations of advancing to regionals.

Currently undefeated and Northwest 1A Conference dual champion Elkin will be well-represented in this coming weekend’s 1A West Regional tournament.

Six Buckin’ Elks qualified thanks to their performances in this past week’s conference tournament, which took place at Elkin Tennis Complex — the same site for the regional championships.

While Mount Airy won both of the finals, singles players Owen Jennings and Tim Stevens both qualified.

Jennings reached the finals after receiving a first-round bye and bested Starmount’s Dylan Ball (6-0, 6-0) and East Wilkes’ Nathaniel Burchette (6-0, 6-0) in the next two rounds.

But the junior fell in the finals to Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek in three hard-fought sets.

Jennings claimed the first set 6-3, but Kriek took the next two 6-1 and 6-2.

Stevens earned the league’s final bid in the regional’s third-place match after defeating Burchette 7-5 and 6-2. The freshman dropped into the third-place match after losing 6-1, 6-1 to Kriek in the semifinals.

Stevens also received first-round bye and bested Alleghany’s Zander Russell in the second round 6-0, 6-0.

In addition to Burchette, Luke Macemore also represented the Cardinals in singles play and reached the second round after a 6-0, 6-0 win over Starmount’s Ethan Wood in the opener.

Burchette reached the semifinals on the strength of a competitive quarterfinal win over Mount Airy’s Kieran Slate. The senior won the first set 6-4 but fell 7-5 in the second set; Burchette bounced back to win the tiebreaker 6-4.

Elkin will also send a pair of doubles to regionals, which includes the conference champion brothers Aidan and Connor Ballard.

The freshmen duo bested the tandem of Kannon Strickland and Carson Hill from Mount Airy in the finals 6-0, 6-4.

Prior to the finals, they defeated Mount Airy’s John Juno and Jared Pinto (7-5, 6-3) in the semifinals and Alleghany’s Kaden Miller and Jonathan Arenas (6-1, 6-3) in the quarterfinals.

On the other side of the bracket, Luke McComb and Cole Macemore received a first-round bye and won their second match over Wyatt Simmons and Ian Clark of South Stokes 6-0, 6-0.

The duo lost in the semifinals to Strickland and Hill 6-2, 6-4 but still had a shot at qualifying for regionals in the third-place match.

McComb and Macemore made good on their second chance and defeated Juno and Pinto 6-0, 7-6.

In addition to the Buckin’ Elks, East Wilkes’ Weston Cook and Owen Combs were victorious in their first-round match, 6-2, 6-1, against Starmount’s Alex Rodriguez and Cris Gonzalez.

Javier Mondragon and Luis De La Fuente fell in the first round, 6-1, 6-3 to the Trojans’ Miller and Arenas.

After an opening round bye, East Wilkes’ Braxton Long and James Cook lost in the second round to Juno and Pinto 7-5, 6-3.

But before the weekend’s tournament, the Buckin’ Elks and Cardinals’ dual seasons continued in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs, which began on Wednesday.

Barring and upset, Elkin (15-0) garnered the No. 1 seed and will host every round, until the state championships.

The Buckin’ Elks faced No. 16 South Davidson in the opener. The winner will face either No. 8 Cornerstone Charter (7-3) or No. 9 East Wilkes (14-6) in the second round, which is slated to take place Tuesday, May 9.