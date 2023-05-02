Starmount strikers blank Sauras, Trojans

Lauren Hutchens performs a header against South Stokes’ Lane Birchfield. Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune Starmount’s Maggie Ray tangles with South Stokes’ Kera Simmons (2) and Brianna Swallie in the first half of last Tuesday’s match. Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune

BOONVILLE — After multiple near misses, and even a draw, the Starmount girl’s soccer club finally broke into the win column for the first time this spring last Tuesday evening.

With their 1-0 win over South Stokes in overtime, the Rams snapped a 12-match winless skid, dating back to last spring. Starmount, now 2-7 in Northwest 1A Conference play, added a 1-0 win at Alleghany on Wednesday.

With three one-goal losses and a 0-0 tie throughout the season, the Rams (2-11-1) seemed to be on the path to end in another draw as they were tied with the Sauras at the end of regulation.

But Amy Ocampo squashed that thought as she notched the eventual match-winner.

The Rams, who were outshot 20-16, had a chance to break the 0-0 deadlock in the 36th minute but Ocampo’s attempt was stopped by Jade Bullins — South Stokes’ goalkeeper — for one her 15 saves.

Emma Caudle produced a clean sheet in goal with 20 saves.

In Sparta against the Trojans, they avenged a one-goal defeat with a goal in the first half from Ocampo as the visitors held a 21-9 shots advantage.

Caudle finished with nine stops.

The Rams started off the week at East Wilkes on Tuesday and will host North Surry in a nonconference match on Thursday.

Forbush clean sheets Cardinals, Golden Eagles

After a tough loss to 4A Watauga, the Falcons bounced back to earn a 3-0 win over East Surry last Tuesday;

Forbush also earned a 1-0 victory at Surry Central on Monday night to improve to 8-1-1 in Foothills 2A Conference play (9-6-1 overall).

The Falcons, who traveled to North Wilkes on Tuesday, will travel to Wilkes Central on Friday.

Elkin blanks Trojans, North Stokes tops East Wilkes

The Buckin’ Elks improved their stock for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs with a 4-0 win against Alleghany last Tuesday evening inside Grissom Stadium

Elkin, which improved to 5-2-1 in conference play, moved into sole possession of the second place with the win. Only the top two teams are guaranteed spots in the postseason, as Mount Airy owns the top spot.

The Buckin’ Elks (7-6-1) currently hold half-game lead over North Stokes, which stayed within striking distance with a 3-1 win over East Wilkes.

With the loss, the Cardinals backslid to 4-12-1 and 3-4-1 in conference play. The Vikings (6-5-1, 6-3-1) also battled South Stokes to a 0-0 draw on Monday evening.