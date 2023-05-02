Offense shines in Cardinals sweep of Starmount

Jace Samples is mobbed by East Wilkes teammates after the junior drove in the game-winning run in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over Starmount last Wednesday night. Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune Starmount’s Zack Dezern connects on a single during last Tuesday’s home finale. Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune Darren Shore, Starmount’s third baseman, fields a grounder in the sixth inning of last Wednesday’s game. Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune Brennan Arnder drives in a run with a single in the seventh inning last Wednesday. The East Wilkes senior finished 3-for-4 at the plate. Zach Colburn | Special to the Tribune

RONDA — The East Wilkes baseball team closed out the regular season with a pair of wins over Starmount.

Those two wins came in very different ways.

The Cardinals, who closed out Northwest 1A Conference play at 6-6, flexed their offensive muscle early and cruised to a 16-5 win in Boonville last Tuesday night.

Less than 24 hours later, East Wilkes rallied in the late innings and won on a walk-off walk from Jace Samples in a 6-5 victory at Mastin Field.

On Wednesday, East Wilkes found itself in a 5-2 hole after three innings.

After scratching across a run in the first on a Ledger Blackburn RBI groundout, Starmount (8-12, 5-7) erupted for five second-inning runs.

Brady Fann scored to tie the game on a fielder’s choice from Hayden Royal. Ryan Kimmer then put the Rams ahead by a run on an RBI single.

Starmount tacked on three more runs in the inning, highlighted by Jackson Craver’s two-run double.

The Cardinals chipped away at the lead with a run in the third (on Brennan Arnder’s RBI single) and another in the sixth when Tyler Mash legged out an RBI triple that scored Brody Martin.

Arnder went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in to pace the Cardinals at the plate.

Following Mash’s hit, the Rams brought in Luke Kimmer to relieve his brother, Ryan Kimmer, and the senior retired the next three East Wilkes batters to preserve the lead.

Despite the second-inning hiccup, Hank Porter struck out nine and allowed six hits but did not factor into the decision. The Carolina University-signee also went 2-for-4 and scored three times.

Hayden Durham pitched a scoreless seventh (and ultimately earned the win) as the Cardinals put themselves in good shape to start their final at-bat.

Porter led off with a single and a pitch hit Briggs Gentry; Porter would score on Arnder’s second RBI single of the game before Blackburn loaded the bases with a walk.

Gentry scored on Martin’s RBI sacrifice fly — just barely beating the throw home from right field after tagging up — to tie the game.

After Luke Kimmer struck out Mash and walked Durham to load the bases, Samples, who had made a nice running catch in foul territory in the top half of the inning, came to the plate.

After drawing three-straight balls, Kimmer delivered a strike and then Samples drew a bases loaded walk on the next pitch to score Blackburn for the game-winner. Samples had the only other hit for the Cardinals, who will draw the No. 4 seed for this week’s conference tournament and hosted the No. 5 Rams in the opener on Tuesday night.

Like Porter, Ryan Kimmer earned a no-decision despite starting solid on the mound. The senior allowed one earned run and struck out seven while allowing five hits in five innings of work. He also went 2-for-4 to lead the Starmount bats.

In addition to Craver, Darren Shore, Nohr Issa and Luke Kimmer also had base hits.

Tuesday’s game

BOONVILLE — The Cardinals had three innings where they scored four runs or more and pounded out 20 hits in the win.

East Wilkes set the tone with six runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Arnder. Durham, Porter and Martin also added RBI singles.

But Starmount cut the deficit in half in the second and got as close as 6-4 after three with on and RBI sacrifice fly from Craver.

But the Cardinals added some insurance with two in the fourth and then four more in the both the fifth and seventh.

Porter paced East Wilkes with four hits and Arnder, Mash and Samples added three hits apiece.

Martin and Seth Lambert each finished 2-for-4 at the plate.

Samples also earned the win on the mound; the junior allowed just two earned runs and struck out three in 4 2.3 innings. Durham pitched a pair of shutout innings. Lambert also saw time on the mound.

Brady Fann went 2-for-4 to lead the Rams at the plate. Ryan Kimmer and Issa each had a hit and an RBI.

Shore took the loss on the mound as the Cardinals chased him after just 1 2/3 innings. Issa and Hayden Royal also pitched for Starmount.

South Stokes takes two Buckin’ Elks

With heavy hearts, the South Stokes Sauras earned a home-and-home sweep of Elkin, which concluded with a 5-4 South Stokes win on Monday night in Walnut Cove.

Blake Hughes, the Sauras’ first baseman, passed away prior to the originally scheduled second game of the series on Wednesday night, prompting a postponement.

In Tuesday night’s 10-4 win over Elkin, the senior drove in a run in his final game when he reached on an error in the Sauras’ four-run fourth inning. The miscue scored Nolan Coe to put South Stokes (13-6, 9-3) up 8-2 at the time.

Maddox Nelson went the distance on the mound for South Stoke as the junior scattered five hits, allowed one earned run, walked three and struck out five.

Nelson’s counterpart — Beau Callahan — struck out six and allowed six hits (with only three of the eight runs he allowed being earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Caleb Morgan and Tyler Jenkins each saw action on the mound.

Callahan, Matthew Beshears, Christian Brown, Luke Burchette and James Steele all had base hits in the game.

Forbush sweeps Eagles

The Falcons potentially wrapped up the Foothills 2A Conference’s second guaranteed spot for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs with a sweep of Wilkes Central last Monday and Tuesday.

In a pair of mercy-rule victories, Forbush (19-6, 10-2) shutout the Eagles, 12-0, at Major Larry J. Bauguess Jr. Memorial Field last Monday. The next night, it added an 11-1 win.

On Monday, the tandem of Gavin Maines and Riley Campbell combined on a one-hit shutout. Maines, who earned the win, struck out 10 and allowed one hit — a Camdyn Key double in the fourth — in four innings of work. Campbell struck out a trio in a scoreless fifth.

Forbush’s bats backed its hurlers with a five-run first and a four-run fourth in a game that ended after six innings.

Nick Weisner paced the Falcons’ 12-hit attack with a double in a 4-for-4 showing with a trio of runs batted in. Thomas Conrad, Aaron Hutchens (double) and Colton Moxley finished with two hits apiece.

Campbell (triple) and Boyles had one hit apiece.

Against the Eagles the next night, Josh Brown — one of three seniors recognized — turned in a 3-for-3 performance with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs. Maines (two hits), Conrad and Boyles each drove in a pair of runs as well.

Boyles went the distance on the mound as he struck out seven and worked around three walks and four hits to earn the win.

The Falcons scored a third-straight win over the Eagles — a 5-1 decision — in the opening round of the conference tournament on Monday night.

The quartet of Campbell, Hutchens, Bo Moxley and Holden Moxley combined to throw a no-hitter. Campbell collected the win as he struck out eight in four innings of work.

Weisner, who collected his 40th hit of the season, paced the Falcons at plate, alongside Colton Moxley, with two hits apiece.

Campbell, Bo Moxley and Logan Boles added base hits for Forbush, which advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday night at East Surry.