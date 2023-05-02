Lady Elks beat Starmount, Alleghany

The Lady Elks Varsity softball team took on the Rams of Starmount on Tuesday, April 18 at Crater Park in Elkin. This was the second matchup for these two teams this season. In the first meeting, one in which nothing seemed to go in the way of the Elks, the Rams won 7-0. However, in this second contest, the Elks were poised and ready for a re-do.

With the Rams up to bat first, Elkin’s junior Lily Robbins leads the Elks through the first inning behind strong pitching. Robbins posts three strike outs with only one walk and the Rams take the field leaving one runner on base. The Elks work hard at their first chance to bat. Junior Maggie Tomlin takes first base after being hit by a pitch and then advances to second base after a pop fly ball hit by junior Leah White is caught in center field. However, Tomlin is left on base after junior Macy Lane’s line drive is grounded out by Starmount’s senior shortstop Layken Mathis.

Play for the next three innings continues in the same pattern as the first with neither team managing to score a run. Robbins racks up six more strikeouts and the Elks turn a double play in the fourth inning when freshman Mackenzie White catches a line drive and then throws out the Ram’s first base runner, senior Bella Stewart. However, the Elks are only able to get one runner on base in the fourth, sophomore Lexi Bray, with a walk as the other Elkin batters all ground out or pop out their hits.

In the fifth inning, Starmount finally finds its way all the way around the bases to home plate after three solid hits. Mathis begins the run with a double-hit and advances to third base after a single grounder to left field by freshman Mackinzie Cox. Freshman Molly Swaim brings Mathis home with a line drive past Elk’s shortstop. Senior Emma Smith gets to first base with a walk loading the bases for the Rams, but Elkin’s M. White fields the last out at second base off of Stewart’s line drive. Elkin is unable to score at their turn at bat and the fifth inning ends with Starmount leading 1-0.

The Elks managed to hold the Rams in the sixth inning with three quick outs. Tomlin energizes her team with a solid line drive to center field earning a single hit. L. White followed suit with another single hit to left field, advancing Tomlin to second base. Junior Macy Lane pushes her teammates around the bases with a walk to first base. Elkin’s only senior player, Josie Hoyle is hit by a pitch earning a walk to first base and sending Tomlin home for the Elk’s first run, tying the score. Bray hits a single to left field bringing home L. White and then M. White hits a line drive to left field to bring home Hoyle. The inning ended with a strikeout and a fly out to center field, but the Elk’s take the lead 4-1 and the Rams is only able to get one runner on base in the 7th inning bringing the game to a close. Robbins ends the night with 9 strikeouts, 3 walks and only allows 2 hits. Gentry allowed only 1 hit and 2 walks for the game.

On Friday, April 21, the Elks faced off with the Trojans of Alleghany High School. Elkin accumulated 13 total hits in the game including 3 by Karly Gentry and 3 by Macy Lane and 2 each by Maggie Tomlin and junior Kyleigh Price. The Elks held their opponent scoreless, only allowing 5 hits. The Elks won the contest 6-0, increasing their conference record to 6-4 overall. Elkin’s next game will be with the Bears of Mount Airy on Tuesday, April 25.