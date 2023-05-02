Rams hold off furious rally from East Wilkes

Payton Howell, Starmount’s catcher, tags out East Wilkes’ Kali Cook to complete a double play — one of three the Rams had — in the first inning. Despite being tagged out, Cook had a three-run homer in the seventh. East Wilkes third baseman Peyton Mastin fields a grounder. East Wilkes reliever Zoe Cheek, who went 4-for-4 at the plate in last Wednesday’s contest, catches a pop-up as Starmount’s Paige Gryder runs down the first-base line. Baylee Childress, who finished 2-for-4 at the plate, drives in a run with a single in the seventh inning.

RONDA — The Starmount softball team nearly experienced a case of déjà vu’ against East Wilkes last Wednesday night.

Much like the previous meeting on April 4, the Rams held a late-inning lead, only for the Cardinals to utilize the home run ball and came back to win.

In the final inning on Wednesday, East Wilkes used the long ball to cut into the Rams’ lead, but luckily the visitors stood their ground late to claim a 7-6 win in the regular season finale.

During the Cardinals’ 8-3 win in Boonville, Starmount (10-10, 8-4 Northwest 1A) held a slim two-run lead in the sixth inning before a pair of Cardinal homers changed all that.

Holding a 7-0 lead going into East Wilkes’ final at-bat, the hosts made things interesting.

Very interesting.

First, Kali Cook cut the deficit to four with a three-run homer. After Starmount shortstop Layken Mathis made a spectacular, over the shoulder catch, to rob Kyleigh Lane of a base hit, Jayden Hutchison delivered a solo shot to left field to make it 7-4.

Chloe Andrews grounded out and then Maggie Bullard reached on error with two outs; Zoe Cheek moved pinch runner Marissa Gambill to third with a single.

An RBI single from Jaylee Byrd, followed by Cheek scoring on a wild pitch in Peyton Mastin’s at-bat, cut the deficit to a run.

But Paige Gryder dug in and induced a groundout to short to end the game.

Despite the late outburst, Gryder grinded out the win as she went the distance inside the pitching circle

Starmount started the opening inning off hot with four runs off of Andrews — highlighted by run-scoring base hits from Emma Smith (two-run single) and Bella Stewart (two-run double).

The lead remained at that margin until the top of the seventh when a Baylee Childress RBI single and a two-run double from Payton Howell extended the lead to seven.

But between the bottom of the first and the top of the seventh, both teams displayed strong defense. Starmount turned a trio of the double plays in the game and East Wilkes also had a double play in the game.

Both teams finished with double-digit hit totals. Starmount, which had 12 hits in the game, was led by two hits apiece from Stewart (two RBI), Howell (two RBI), Mathis, Mackenzie Cox and Childress. Smith also drove in a pair of runs.

Cheek’s 4-for-4 performance and a 3-for-3 showing from Kali Cook led the Cardinals, who stranded 10 base runners (and at least one in every inning. Hutchison finished 2-for-4 to lead the Cardinals’ 13-hit attack.

Both the Cardinals and Rams opened up conference tournament play with shutout wins on Monday evening.

Second-seeded East Wilkes knocked off No. 7 Alleghany, 15-0, in two-and a-half innings. The Cardinals (19-4) erupted for 16 hits in the mercy-ruled game, headlined by three hits apiece from Cook and Hutchison.

Andrews, Cheek, Mastin and Bullard added two hits apiece. Andrews also held the Trojans (1-21) to just one hit and five strikeouts in three innings of work for the Cardinals, who advance to the tournament semifinals, which will be played at South Stokes on Wednesday.

The No. 4 Rams notched an 8-0 win over North Stokes, highlighted by a pair of home runs from Mathis as she was one of five Starmount players with two hits in the win.

Mackenzie Cox, Smith, Childress (two doubles) and Stewart (three RBIs) were the others.

The tandem of Swaim (four innings) and Childress (three innings) combined to toss a three-hit shutout.

The Rams and Cardinals will meet in the rubber match on Wednesday evening for a spot in Friday’s championship game.

Offense erupts in Elkin win over Granite Bears

A massive fifth inning bolster the Buckin’ to a 19-2 win at Mount Airy last Tuesday.

Holding a 4-2 lead after four innings, the Buckin’ Elks (11-7, 8-4) plated 15 runs in the top of the fifth. Elkin showed patience at the dish as it drew 14 walks in the inning.

Leah White and Josie Hoyle each had run-scoring singles with Hoyle’s scoring two runs. Macy Lane added an RBI groundout.

Mackenzie White finished 2-for-3 at the plate to pace Elkin, which finished conference play in a tie for third place.

The pair of Lily Robbins and Karly Gentry combined for 14 strikeouts and limited the Granite Bears (5-10) to just one hit. Robbins, who earned the win, struck out nine and did not allow a hit in three innings of work.

The two teams squared off again on Monday evening with the Buckin’ Elks using a 10-run second inning en route to a 15-0 win in the opening round of the conference tournament.

Mackenzie White and Maggie Tomlin (double and four RBIs) paced Elkin two hits apiece. Kyleigh Price drove in five runs and finished 1-for-4.

The Buckin’ Elks faced top-seeded South Stokes in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday in Walnut Cove.

Forbush pick up trio of hard-fought wins

The Falcons closed out the 2023 regular season on a high note with three wins, which included a 6-2 win at Surry Central on Saturday afternoon.

Forbush’s win was highlighted by a four-run fifth inning that extended an initial one-run lead to 6-1.

Kiki Wall highlighted the inning with an RBI double while Arden Finney (single), Emma Sorrell (groundout) and Ellie Southern (single) all drove in runs in the inning.

The run support fueled Southern, who earned the win as she struck out 11 and allowed five hits and two walks in a complete-game inside the circle.

Sorrell went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to pace the Falcons, who improved to 17-7 overall and 10-2 in Foothills 2A Conference play. Tatum Finney also had two hits and an RBI in the win.

In last Tuesday’s 6-1 win against North Surry, Brooke Davis paced the Falcons with a 3-for-4 performance and Southern went 2-for-3 with a double. Sorrell also doubled as she finished 1-for-3.

Carley Joyner went the distance in the circle as she allowed a run on five hits and struck out three.

Forbush added a 5-3 victory over East Surry as Joyner and Southern limited the Cardinals to four hits.

Joyner earned the win as she allowed three hits and an earned run with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Southern held East Surry in check as the sophomore held East Surry to just one hit over the final 2 1/3 innings.

Davis went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace Forbush, which will host this week’s conference tournament and entered as the No. 2 seed and faced Wilkes Central on Monday night.

Kasey Matthews (double), Sorrell (double), Wall, Joyner and Tatum Finney all added one hit apiece.

The Falcons bested the Eagles, 13-1 to advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Wednesday (see the May 11 edition for complete results from the Foothills 2A tournament). Forbush will face East Surry in that game.