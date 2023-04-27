Falcons pile up runs in trio of victories

Carley Joyner strikes out Wilkes Central’s Sky Stancil in the third inning of Forbush’s win on Friday evening. Lander University-signee Emma Sorrell throws over to first to retire a Wilkes Central batter in the third inning. Mackenzie Cox paced Starmount with two hits during the Rams’ game at Elkin. Lexi Bray, seen here earlier this season, gave Elkin the lead in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single during last Tuesday’s win. Forbush’s Aria Wilson drives in two runs with a double.

MORAVIAN FALLS — After a tough-luck loss to West Wilkes, Forbush’s softball team bounced back in a major way with a trio of wins, which included a 16-0 win against Wilkes Central on Friday evening.

It was the second-straight win over the Eagles by the same score, but came in different ways.

In last Wednesday’s win in East Bend, the Falcons (13-7, 7-2 Foothills 2A) used a big third inning to end the game early.

Friday’s game, which ended after four innings via the mercy rule, was jumpstarted by a 10-run first inning.

Lander University-signee Emma Sorrell started the scoring with a two-run double and Kiki Wall reached on an error, which led to three more runs coming in to push the lead to 5-0.

The Falcons sent 13 batters to the plate in the opening frame and scored in several different ways. After Abby Sorrell scored on Brooke Davis’ fielder’s choice, Aria Wilson tacked on two more runs with a double.

Ellie Southern (single) and Sorrell (double) each plated runs with base hits to increase the lead to double digits after an inning of play.

The run support was plenty for Southern, who held the Eagles hitless and struck out three strikeouts in two innings of work.

Wilson added to Forbush’s lead in the top of the fourth with a two-run double to extend the lead to 15-0. Arden Finney added an RBI groundout.

Carley Joyner relieved Southern in the bottom of the third and pitched a pair of shutout innings. The duo held the Eagles to just one hit — an Abby Underwood double in the bottom of the fourth.

Sorrell (three runs batted in) and Wilson (two RBIs) finished with three hits apiece while Southern finished 1-for-2.

The Falcons, who will conclude the regular season this week with a trio of games against Surry County schools (Tuesday against North Surry, Wednesday against East Surry and Friday at Surry Central), also won 16-0 against Wilkes Central last Wednesday in East Bend. The Falcons put the game away with an eight-run third inning.

Southern, who along with Davis, had two hits apiece while Sorrell drove in a trio of runs. Davis and Finney each drove in a pair of runs. Southern earned the win inside the circle and the sophomore allowed four hits and struck out five.

In last Tuesday’s 11-0 win at North Wilkes, the Falcons used another eight-run inning (in the top of the fifth) to put the game away.

Joyner struck out seven and allowed three hits in five shutout innings to earn the win. The xx also drove in a trio of runs at the plate.

Southern went 3-for-3 at the plate while Finney and Wall had two hits apiece.

Elkin rallies late, topples Rams

A late-game rally sparked a 4-1 comeback win for the Buckin’ Elks over Starmount last Tuesday night at Crater Park.

Scoreless after four innings, the Rams (7-10, 6-4 Northwest 1A) took the lead, thanks to a two-out rally.

After Lakyn Mathis and Mackenzie Cox each doubled to put runners in scoring position, Molly Swaim gave the visitors a 1-0 lead with an RBI single.

The advantage stayed with Starmount until the bottom of the sixth.

First, Josie Hoyle plated Maggie Tomlin after the senior was hit by a pitch; Lexi Bray gave the Buckin’ Elks (9-7, 6-4) the lead with an RBI single.

After fielder’s choice from Karly Gentry resulted in a Macy Lane force out at home, Mackenzie White (check) pushed the advantage to 4-1 with a two-run double.

In addition to Gentry, White, Bray and Tomlin, Leah White also finished with a base hit. Lily Robbins earned the win inside the circle as the junior struck out nine (but also walked five) in a complete game.

Cox finished with two hits to lead the Rams while Emma Smith had the only other hit (outside of Mathis and Swaim) at the plate. Swaim took the loss inside the circle as the freshman surrendered three hits and struck out four in five innings of work.

Both teams finished with five hits each.

In other action during the week, the Buckin’ Elks scored a 6-0 win against Alleghany on Friday night but dropped a 5-4 extra-inning decision at East Surry on Wednesday.

Elkin will conclude the season on the road, which started on Tuesday night at Mount Airy. They’ll travel to South Stokes, which clinched at least a share of the conference title, on Wednesday.

The Rams, who traveled to Alleghany on Tuesday and East Wilkes on Wednesday, also dropped a 15-1 decision to South Stokes on Friday. The Sauras clinched no worse than a share of the title with the win over the Rams.