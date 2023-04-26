Southern, Adams collect accolades

A pair of track and field athletes from the Yadkin Valley recently picked up some impressive accolades during their respective meets last week.

East Wilkes’ Lilly Adams, was named MVP of the annual Wilkes County Olympics last Tuesday at West Wilkes High School. The senior medaled in multiple events, including first place in the high jump.

Adams, who is the defending 1A state champion in the high jump, also took second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. As a team, the Cardinals took second with 80 points to county champion West Wilkes, which finished with 88 points. Full results from the meet can be found at this link: Wilkes County Olympics 2023 – Complete Results (Raw) (milesplit.com)

Over at Surry Central last Thursday, Forbush’s Skyler Southern, broke the school record in the girls’ long jump — the sixth school record that the junior has broken during her prep career. Southern’s leap of 15-feet, 9-inches, broke the previous record by almost six inches (13.25).

In addition to the long jump, Southern currently holds school records in three other outdoor track events (100, 200 and 400 meters) and two more in indoor track (55 and 300 meters). In addition to her wins in the 100 and long jump, Southern earned top finishes in the 200 and 400 meter races. Full results from the meet can be found at this link: Surry Central Meet #2 2023 – Complete Results (Raw) (milesplit.com)