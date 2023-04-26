Falcons close out regular season on high note

Caden Funk, of Forbush, goes after a ball during No. 1 doubles play in last Monday’s match. Also in the photo for the Falcons is Lance Hutchens. Forbush’s Dodd Martin serves in No. 6 singles action.

HAYS — The Forbush boys tennis team closed out the regular dual season with a quartet of wins over a trio of Wilkes County schools.

The four wins, which included a pair against North Wilkes last Monday, certainly helped the Falcons improve their stock to potentially earn a wild card spot for the upcoming North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A dual playoffs.

Forbush finished Foothills 2A Conference play at 8-4 — good enough for third place in the league. Only the top two finishers in the league earn automatic bids for the postseason, with seeding scheduled for May 1.

East Surry (17-2, 12-0) and Surry Central (12-5, 10-2) finished ahead of the Falcons in the standings.

Before the playoffs, attention will be turned to the conference tournament, which took place on Tuesday at Surry Central.

Forbush, which also earned a forfeit win over West Wilkes, earned a 7-1 win at Wilkes Central last Wednesday.

Last Monday, the Falcons concluded a match that began on April 3 in East Bend. Forbush, which ultimately won the match 8-1, did not complete doubles play in the original match due to inclement weather.

The tandem of Caden Funk and Lance Hutchens were victorious in No. 1 doubles play, 8-6, over the Vikings’ tandem of Mitch Adams and Ethan Wood 8-6. Wyatt Graham and Cody Thompson quickly put away Aiden Pennell and Eden Burkenbin, 8-4, in No. 2 doubles.

Zeke Aguilar and Isaac Hazen also earned an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles.

Prior to doubles play, Funk, Thompson, Hutchens, Aguilar and Hazen all earned singles victories.

The Vikings are in the midst of compiling their highest win total in more than a decade as they concluded the regular season at 9-7 and 6-6 in league play. They quickly took the top two singles matches last Monday. Adams and (6-1, 6-1) and Aiden Pennell (6-0, 6-1) were victorious over Funk and Graham, respectively.

But Forbush’s next four singles players, which included Dodd Martin’s 6-2, 6-1 wins at No. 6, were all victorious to take a 4-2 lead at the conclusion of singles play.

Despite the loss at No. 1 singles, the tandems of Graham and Thompson and Aguilar and Martin earned identical 8-2 wins to claim victory.

Against the Eagles, the quintet of Graham, Thompson, Hutchens, Aguilar and Dodd Martin all earned singles victories.

Forbush 8, North Wilkes 1

Singles

Caden Funk (FB) d. Mitch Adams 6-4, 2-6, 10-4

Aiden Pennell (NW) d. Wyatt Graham 6-0, 6-1

Cody Thompson (FB) d. Ethan Wood 6-2, 6-2

Lance Hutchens (FB) d. Eden Burkenbin 6-1, 6-0

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Cooper Ellis 6-1, 6-0

Isaac Hazen (FB) d. Ethan Davis 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Funk/Hutchens (FB) d. Adams/Wood 8-6

Graham/Thompson (FB) d. Pennell/Burkenbin 8-4

Aguilar/Hazen (FB) d. Ellis/Davis 8-0

Forbush 6, North Wilkes 3

Singles

Mitch Adams (NW) d. Caden Funk 6-1, 6-1

Aiden Pennell (NW) d. Wyatt Graham 6-0, 6-1

Cody Thompson (FB) d. Ethan Wood 6-3, 6-3

Lance Hutchens (FB) d. Eden Burkenbin 6-1, 6-3

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Cooper Ellis 6-1, 6-2

Dodd Martin (FB) d. Ethan Davis 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Adams/Pennell (NW) d. Funk/Hutchens 8-0

Graham/Thompson (FB) d. Wood/Burkenbin 8-2

Aguilar/Martin (FB) d. Ellis/Davis 8-2

Forbush 7, Wilkes Central 1

Singles

Andrew Nieland (WC) d. Caden Funk 6-4, 7-6

Wyatt Graham (FB) d. Quinn Pyke 6-4, 6-0

Cody Thompson (FB) d. Layne Broyhill 6-1, 6-4

Lance Hutchens (FB) d. Mitul Patel 6-0, 6-0

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Brandon Martinez 6-0, 6-2

Dodd Martin (FB) d. Junior Hernandez 6-1, 6-2