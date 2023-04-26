Second-half surge powers Buckin’ Elks past Starmount

Elkin’s Tania Lorenzo dribbles up the pitch against Starmount’s Ramona Martinez-Hernandez in the first half of the Buckin’ Elks’ 3-0 win. Michelle Zarazua (22) is congratulated by Elkin teammate Alla Summers after the junior’s goal in the 61st minute. Starmount’s Lesly Crispin-Espino and Elkin’s Maria Contreras converge on the ball in last Thursday’s match.

ELKIN — One eight-minute window in the second half proved to be the difference in Elkin’s 3-0 victory against Starmount on Thursday evening at Grissom Stadium.

The win, which improved the Buckin’ Elks to 4-2-1 in Northwest 1A Conference play, kept them within reach of league leader Mount Airy in the conference race.

Elkin, which also scored a 2-1 win over South Stokes last Wednesday, will travel to the Granite Bears (14-0-1, 8-0) this coming Thursday for a key conference tilt.

Mount Airy bested the Buckin’ Elks in the previous matchup, 4-2, on April 4 in the closest conference match to date for the unbeaten Granite Bears (who also defeated North Stokes, 4-1, at the end of last month).

But before that match, the Buckin’ Elks entertained Alleghany on Tuesday night. The Trojans and Buckin’ Elks played to a 0-0 draw in Sparta on March 30.

The window that allowed Elkin to separate itself from the Rams started in the 53rd minute when Starmount allowed an own goal after not being able to clear the ball off a corner kick.

Alla Summers put the Buckin’ Elks ahead 2-0 three minutes later when her corner kick attempt, bounced off the hands of Emma Caudle — the Rams’ goalkeeper.

The junior was then the distributor on Elkin’s insurance score in the 61st minute when she found Michelle Zarazua for the goal.

Prior to the third goal, Starmount had a chance to erase Elkin’s clean sheet in the 59th minute on Ashely Medel’s shot on goal. However, the senior’s attempt sailed over the cross bar.

For the other 72 minutes of the match, the Rams (0-11-1, 0-7) played even with Elkin despite the hosts owning a 23-11 shots advantage.

A majority of the early offensive opportunities came courtesy of the Buckin’ Elks, but Caudle answered the challenge. The sophomore finished with 20 stops.

One of Elkin’s best opportunities to break the scoreless deadlock happened in the final seconds of the first half when Summers attempt from close, veered just past the far right goalpost.

The ball was still alive, but luckily senior Hailey Rodriguez-Jimenez was there to clear the ball just before the halftime horn sounded.

While the Buckin’ Elks will look to continue their solid play of late, the Rams dropped a 1-0 decision at home on Friday against Alleghany.

In that match, the Rams held a 19-17 shots advantage.

Starmount traveled to East Wilkes on Tuesday evening and then host North Surry on Thursday.

East Wilkes bests Trojans, tie Sauras

The Cardinals completed an unbeaten week with a 1-0 win at home against Alleghany on Thursday evening.

East Wilkes, which improved to 3-3-1 in Northwest 1A Conference play, also battled South Stokes to a 2-2 draw.

Alyssa Baker notched the lone goal of the match against the Trojans.

Against South Stokes, the clubs were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, but the Cardinals (4-11-1) scored in the first overtime. The Sauras (2-9-2, 2-2-1) added the equalizer in the second 10-minute session.

Alyssa Baker and Hallie Phillips each scored for East Wilkes, which returned to the pitch on Tuesday at North Stokes.