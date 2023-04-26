Tennis roundup: Buckin’ Elks run the table, claim Northwest 1A title

Elkin’s boy’s tennis club put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season with a pair of wins last week to earn the outright Northwest 1A Conference championship.

With wins over Mount Airy (6-3) and Alleghany (8-1) last Tuesday and Friday, respectively, the Buckin’ Elks concluded their conference schedule at 10-0 and ran their overall record to 15-0.

The championship also locked up a spot in next month’s North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A dual playoffs. Brackets for the postseason are scheduled to be posted on May 1.

Against the Granite Bears, the Buckin’ Elks grinded out some tough victories, none bigger than Owen Jennings’ three-set win at No. 1 singles. The junior dropped the first set to Georgie Kriek 1-6, but bounced back to take the next two sets 7-6 and 10-8.

Like Jennings, both Connor Ballard and Luke McComb won hard-fought matches at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. Ballard won 6-3, 7-6 while McComb was victorious 8-6, 6-1.

Aidan Ballard and Tim Stevens were also victorious at No. 3 and No. 5 singles, respectively.

Jennings and McComb were victorious in No. 1 doubles play with an 8-4 win.

Elkin ran the table for singles play against the Trojans with Jennings, Connor Ballard, Aidan Ballard, McComb, Stevens and Cole Macemore earning singles victories.

The tandem of Silas Shore and Bo Huff added a victory in doubles action as the sophomore and junior collected a 9-7 win at No. 3 doubles.

McComb and Macemore were also victorious at No. 1 doubles.

East Wilkes, which wrapped up third place in the Northwest 1A, stepped out of league play last week and posted wins over Piedmont Community Charter (7-2) and North Wilkes (7-1).

The Cardinals will now wait to see if their 13-6 overall mark (6-4 in league) is good enough to earn them a wild card bid for the state dual playoffs.

But before dual play resumes, Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount will all compete in the Northwest 1A Conference tournament at Elkin Park this coming week.

Elkin 6, Mount Airy 3

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Georgie Kriek 1-6, 7-6, 10-8

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Kannon Strickland 6-3, 7-6

Singles Aidan Ballard (ELK d. Carson Hill (Sr.) 6-4, 6-4

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Kieran Slate (So.) 7-6, 6-1

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Connor Sechrist (Jr.) 6-1, 6-0

John Juno (MA) d. Cole Macemore (Sr.) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Jennings/McComb (ELK) d. Strickland/Hill 8-4

Kriek/Juno (MA) d. C.Ballard/A.Ballard 8-4

Slate/Pinto (MA) d. Stevens/Macemore 8-3

Elkin 8, Alleghany 1

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Zander Russell 6-0, 6-1

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Kaden Miller 6-3, 6-2

Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. Rodolfo Lopez 6-1, 6-0

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Jonathan Arenas 6-0, 6-0

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Jose Garcia Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Joseph Azuara 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

McComb/Macemore (ELK) d. Miller/Arenas 8-1

Russell/Martinez (ALL) d. Jeremy Zamudio/Webb Snyder 8-6

Silas Shore/Bo Huff (ELK) d. Lopez/Azuara 9-7

East Wilkes 7, North Wilkes 1

Singles

Braxton Long (EW) d. Mitch Adams 6-3, 6-2

Aiden Pennell (NW) d. Nathaniel Burchette 6-4, 2-6, 11-9

James Cook (EW) d. Ethan Wood 6-0, 6-0

Weston Cook (EW) d. Eden Burkenbin 6-2, 6-0

Luke Macemore (EW) d. Cooper Ellis 6-0, 6-0

Owen Combs (EW) d. Ethan Davis 6-0, 6-0

East Wilkes 7, Piedmont Community Charter 2

Singles

Henry Tippett (PCC) d. Nathaniel Burchette 6-3, 6-1

James Cook (EW) d. Will Clanton 6-2, 6-4

Weston Cook (EW) d. Owen Parker 6-2, 1-6

Luke Macemore (EW) d. Locke McManus 6-1, 6-1

Owen Combs (EW) d. Jack Sherrill 6-0, 6-2

Tyler Calloway (EW) d. Diezel Bryant 6-1, 6-0