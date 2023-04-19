Cardinals squeak past Elkin in extra innings

Elkin’s Leah White connects on a single in the seventh inning. Second baseman Saylor Billings charges a live ball for Elkin. East Wilkes’ Abby Hatley slides safely into home, ahead of the attempted tag from Elkin’s Karly Gentry, for the first run of the game in the eighth inning.

East Wilkes’ Abby Hatley had a pair extra-base hits early in Tuesday evening’s Northwest 1A Conference softball tilt with Elkin.

But it was a hit by pitch in extra innings that shifted the momentum in a 2-0 Cardinals win eight innings at Crater Park.

Hatley went 2-for-3 at the plate and was also involved in the eventual winning run, which came on a questionable call.

Tied 0-0 with two outs in the top of the eighth, Hatley reached base when she was hit by a Karly Gentry pitch.

Kali Cook then bunted down the first-base line and reached safely. On the play, Hatley broke for third base and slid around the same time that the throw arrived to Elkin third baseman Lexi Bray, who applied the apparent tag.

The umpire ruled Hatley safe; the junior then realized that no one was covering home plate so she ran home and scored to make it a 1-0 game.

Cook, who advanced all the way to third on the sequence, scored when Kyleigh Lane reached on an error.

Gentry, who relieved starter Lily Robbins in the top of the seventh, eventually struck out Jayden Hutchison to get out of the inning.

With a two-run cushion, Chloe Andrews closed the door on any potential comeback bid to end the game. The sophomore went the distance as she struck out eight and gave up no walks in a three-hit shutout.

Robbins also pitched well as she allowed just two hits — both to Hatley — walked one and struck out three in six innings but did not factor into the decision. The junior also had two of the Elkin’s three hits in the game.

Base runners were hard to come by on Tuesday as the two teams combined for just six hit and one walk as a result of both teams executing well in the field as the ball was put in play.

The Cardinals (16-3, 7-2) had a pair of opportunities to get on the board as Hatley — the Cardinals’ leadoff hitter — led off both the first and third innings with a triple.

But in both innings, Hatley was left stranded at third.

The Buckin’ Elks’ best opportunity to score in regulation came in the bottom of the sixth when Robbins connected on a one-out single.

The junior took second on Josie Hoyle groundout, but Robbins was left in scoring position as Andrews induced to Macy Lane groundout to Cook at second base to end the inning.

In addition to Robbins, catcher Leah White had the only other hit for Elkin (7-6, 4-4) — a single to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

Hutchison was the Cardinals’ only other base runner as the junior catcher drew a two-out walk in the first.

Gentry took the loss in relief as she allowed just one earned run and struck out four in two innings of work.

After dropping a 10-0 decision to South Stokes on Thursday, East Wilkes rebounded to win three in a row, which including a 21-0 win against Mount Airy on Monday evening. The Cardinals also defeated Lake Norman (12-11) and Cornelius Hough (11-7) this past Saturday and traveled to Alleghany on Tuesday. They’ll travel to North Stokes on Friday.

Elkin, which defeated North Wilkes 5-3 on Wednesday, hosted Starmount on Tuesday night ad host Alleghany on Friday (it’ll also travel to East Surry on Thursday).

Falcons split pair of low-scoring affairs

Thursday night’s key Foothills 2A Conference tilt pitted Forbush’s Carley Joyner and West Wilkes’ Lily Proffit in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel during a 1-0 Blackhawk victory.

The win kept West Wilkes undefeated this spring at 14-0 (and 9-0 in league play).

Joyner went the distance inside the pitcher’s circle as she allowed just two hits and no earned earns with three strikeouts. Proffit, on the other side, pitched a three-hit shutout with one walk and 11 strikeouts to earn the win.

Kelsey Madden scored the only run of the game in the top of the sixth when the freshman scored after Proffit reached on an error.

One night earlier, the Falcons (10-7, 4-2) rode another solid outing from Joyner, and the team’s bullpen, to earn a 3-1 win over 4A West Forsyth.

Joyner allowed just one hit and no runs with two strikeouts in five innings of work to earn the win. Ellie Southern pitched a pair of innings in relief. Southern also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double; Arden Finney also went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Kasey Matthews, Kiki Wall and Aria Wilson added one hit apiece.

Starmount bats highlight sweep of NW 1A foes

The Rams piled up 33 runs in two conference wins over Mount Airy (21-1) and North Stokes (12-0) last week.

Starmount (7-8, 6-2) erupted for 23 hits, which included nine extra-base hits in the win against the Granite Bears; Molly Swaim led the hit parade with a 4-for-4 performance and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.

Mackenzie Cox (five RBIs), Layken Mathis (three RBIs), Emma Smith (three RBIs) and Paige Gryder (three RBIs) had three hits apiece. Baylee Childress (two RBIs) and Emma Fernette (two RBIs) had two h its each.

The pair of Gryder and Swaim combined to strike out eight and allowed no earned runs in five innings of work.

In the shutout win over the Vikings, Cox, Gryder, Smith, Baylee Childress (three RBIs) and Bella Stewart (two RBIs and a pair of doubles) finished with two hits apiece. Swaim went 1-for-2 with a trio of RBIs.

Makinna Swaim earned the win in the circle as she allowed four hits and struck out eight to earn the win.

Northwest 1A Conference standings as of April 17 (Tribune/Ripple coverage area teams in bold)

Team Overall W-L Conference W-L

South Stokes 14-1 8-0

East Wilkes 16-3 7-2

Starmount 7-8 6-2

Elkin 7-6 4-4

Mount Airy 4-11 2-7

North Stokes 2-13 1-7

Alleghany 0-15 0-6

Foothills 2A Conference standings as of April 17 (Tribune/Ripple coverage area teams in bold)

Team Overall W-L Conference W-L

West Wilkes 14-0 9-0

East Surry 9-6 6-2

Forbush 10-7 4-2

Surry Central 5-7 3-5

North Surry 5-8 2-5

North Wilkes 4-9 2-5

Wilkes Central 0-13 0-7