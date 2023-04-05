Central hosts ‘Pink in the Park’

Golden Eagle Max Lambert trots to home plate after hitting a 2-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cory Smith | The News Landon Johnson hits a fifth-inning single for Surry Central against Elkin. Cory Smith | The News Jace, left, and Adley Tucker throw out the first pitches prior to Surry Central’s ‘Pink in the Park’ game against Elkin. Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Clay Whitaker crosses home plate to score Surry Central’s second run against Elkin. Cory Smith | The News The Surry Central baseball team is pictured in the special uniforms for a ‘Pink in the Park’ game against Elkin on April 1. Cory Smith | The News The Golden Eagles storm the field after Ty Lloyd ended Saturday’s game with a walk-off double. Surry Central defeated Elkin 8-7. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Justin Reeves lifts teammate Ty Lloyd after Lloyd hit a walk-off double to lift the team to an 8-7 win. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Rylan Hunter fields a ground ball and tosses to teammate Aiden Shropshire at first base. Cory Smith | The News Elkin’s Beau Callahan throws one of his 12 strikeouts against Surry Central. Maecyn Brooks brings in Elkin’s first run with a third-inning RBI single. While losing his cap, Buckin’ Elk third baseman Smith Ray throws a Golden Eagle out at first base.

DOBSON — A great baseball game held for an even better cause took place at Surry Central High School on April 1.

Surry Central hosted Elkin as part of Central’s annual “Pink in the Park” game that took place this year with an additional cause: Tucker Tough.

Both causes hit close to home for the Golden Eagle community. Julie Pratt is a staff member at Surry Central that battled breast cancer in 2022, and Jordon Tucker is a Surry Central graduate currently battling cancer.

“It was great to be able to raise money and awareness for two great people,” said Surry Central coach Hank Whitaker. “I told the guys that all of this was bigger than a game, and that we were playing for more than just ourselves.

“The kids love Julie Pratt, and prayers have been answered in her remission of cancer. The Surry Central family loves her and continues to pray for her. Our heart also goes out to Jordon Tucker and his family as he battles cancer. We wanted to show him how many people cared for him and that we’re all in his corner.”

Bad weather nearly caused the game to be cancelled. Rain from Friday night and Saturday morning left puddles of water on the field, but the community was able to get the field ready in time for a delayed start. Then, winds strong enough to rip the distance signs off the outfield fence occurred during the game, but the game was still able to finish.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all the parents of our baseball players that helped cook barbecue, run the gate, sell t-shirts and run concessions,” Whitaker said. “I also want to thank Athletic Director Wes Evans and the administration at Surry Central High School. Without all of them, the money raised to support Jordon Tucker would not have happened. It took a village to make Pink in the Park happen, especially given the weather.

“It was awesome to see the community come together.”

Walk it off

Surry Central came away with the 8-7 victory over Elkin after a walk-off double from Golden Eagle freshman Ty Lloyd.

Central took a 5-0 lead through the first two innings, then Elkin scored seven uninterrupted runs through the third, fourth and fifth innings. Trailing 7-5, Central entered the bottom of the seventh having recorded just one hit in the third through sixth innings.

Elkin’s Beau Callahan, who finished the day with 12 strikeouts and eight hits allowed, walked Central’s Clay Whitaker to begin the bottom of the seventh. The Buckin’ Elk senior reached his pitch count against Whitaker and was replaced by Maecyn Brooks.

Brooks’ first batter, Max Lambert, hit a 2-run home run over the left field fence to tie the game at 7-7. Lucas Johnson flied out to left field for the first out, then Landon Johnson was walked to put the game-winning run on base.

Lloyd made his first plate appearance of the game in the top of the seventh. A wild pitch allowed Landon to advance to second base, then Lloyd hit a ground ball just inside third base that rolled into left field. Landon crossed home plate for the game-winning run, and Surry Central’s dugout stormed the field to celebrate with Lloyd.

A turning point for the game occurred in the top of the seventh. Elkin looked to build its lead after Christian Brown was walked and Luke Burchette reached first on a fielding error.

Brown took a big lead off of second base with Logan Norman at the plate. Central catcher Eric Branch saw the runner off base, and Brown took off for third when Branch stood up. Branch threw to Lucas Johnson at third to make the tag, then Lucas threw to Rylan Hunter at second to tag out Burchette. Eagles pitcher Justin Reeves then ended the inning by striking out Norman.

Saturday’s game was the second meeting between Central and Elkin in four days. The teams originally met in Elkin on March 29, and Central took an early lead in that game and never looked back en route to a 10-0 victory in six innings.

The rematch looked to be a repeat of the March 29 game after Central scored five runs in the first two innings.

Leadoff Mason Jewell singled with a hit to right field in the top of the first inning, then was joined on base by Clay Whitaker who was walked. Lambert nearly had a home run, foreshadowing his seventh-inning homer, in the first when he crushed a shot that hit the center field fence. This hit earned Lambert a double and scored both Jewell and Whitaker.

Central continued its onslaught in the second inning as the bases were loaded through the first three batters: Aiden Shropshire sent a grounder to center field, Branch reached first on a fielding error, then Jewell hit a high-arching ball to right field.

A hit from Whitaker scored Shropshire and Sam Wood – Branch’s courtesy runner – while putting Jewell on second. Elkin catcher James Steele caught Jewell stealing third with a throw to Buckin’ Elk Smith Ray, but Whitaker safely reached second to set up Central’s fifth run.

Whitaker was scored on an RBI single from Lucas Johnson, then Lucas was tagged out going to second.

Central’s Clay Whitaker, who struck out four batters and allowed four hits in 3.1 innings pitched, picked up a strikeout to start the top of the third inning. Elkin’s Ethan Ford hit the fence with a line drive for the visitors’ first hit of the game, then Matthew Beshears was walked and Brooks scored Ford with a single.

Whitaker got another strikeout for out No. 2, then hit a batter to load the bases. Brown scored Beshears and Brooks with a 2RBI single.

Central left a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the inning, then Elkin added three runs in the top of the fourth. Justin Reeves took over on the mound with Elkin’s Aaron Caudle and Ford on base and struck out a batter for the second out. Brooks was walked by Reeves to load the bases, then a high fly ball hit by Callahan with two outs to set all the Elkin baserunners in motion.

Callahan’s fly ball was missed in the outfield, which allowed three runs to score – putting Elkin up 6-5 – and Callahan to reach third base. Reeves threw his second of five strikeouts in the game to prevent additional runs in the inning.

Elkin scored its final run in the top of the fifth. Brown doubled, then moved to third after a sacrifice bunt from Burchette. Brown then scored on a wild pitch.

Surry Central improved to 8-6 on the season with Saturday’s victory, while Elkin fell to 4-7. Both teams will resume conference play on April 4, with Central hosting West Wilkes (9-4) and Elkin traveling to Starmount (5-6).

Scoring

EK – 0, 0, 3, 3, 1, 0, 0 = 7

SC – 2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3 = 8

