East Wilkes slides past Buckin’ Elks

Elkin third baseman Lexi Bray throws over to first base to retire East Wilkes’ Abby Hatley in the fifth inning. East Wilkes’ Maggie Bullard connects on a pitch early in Thursday’s game. Right fielder Olivia Stanley camps under a fly ball in the second inning of East Wilkes’ game. Leah White, Elkin’s catcher, hauls in a catch in foul territory.

RONDA — East Wilkes pitcher Chloe Andrews received a request from head coach Derrick Hill in the middle of the fourth inning, in a scoreless game, on Thursday night.

Simply put, Hill said, “I need my bulldog.”

Andrews, and the rest of the Cardinals for that matter, heeded their skipper’s advice and captured a 2-0 win against Elkin to remain perfect this spring.

Given the bulldog moniker for her penchant of finding ways to work her way out of tight spots, the sophomore managed to work her way out of some early jams on Thursday.

The Buckin’ Elks had put at least one runner in scoring position in each of the first four innings. Elkin, which dropped to 1-1 in Northwest 1A Conference play, had two on with two out in the top of the third after a Mackenzie White single and a Lily Robbins walk.

Andrews, who earned the win inside the pitching circle, induced a Macy Lane lineout to center fielder Zoe Cheek to end the threat.

The Buckin’ Elks threatened again the next inning as Lexi Bray drew a one-out walk and then took second on a wild pitch. The sophomore was held up at second after Karly Gentry beat out an infield single.

But like the previous inning, Andrews got out of the jam, this time, with out a strikeout of Maggie Tomlin.

The sophomore allowed just a single base runner over the final three innings. That came when Tomlin reached on an error with two outs in the top of the seventh.

The Cardinals closed out the game one batter later when Josie Hoyle grounded out to second baseman Kali Cook.

Andrews struck out seven and allowed four hits and two walks in a complete-game shutout.

Robbins — Andrews’ pitching counterpart — was just as strong as the junior and Mars Hill University-commit retired the first nine East Wilkes batters she faced and 10 of the first 11.

That’s when East Wilkes (6-1, 2-0) utilized a little small ball as leadoff hitter Abby Hatley led off the fourth and bunted for a base hit. Cook then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Hatley into scoring position with nobody out.

Jayden Hutchison broke the scoreless tie with an RBI double; after a Kyleigh Lane single, the junior scored on a fielder’s choice from Andrews.

Lane, the Cardinals’ junior first baseman, went 2-for-3 — the only player on either team with multiple hits — to pace the Cardinals, who dropped and 8-3 decision to Southern Alamance on Saturday.

After Saturday’s game, East Wilkes faced another foe its familiar with on Tuesday night in South Stokes.

Like the Buckin’ Elks, the Cardinals also faced the Sauas four times last spring. The two teams split the series but South Stokes won both in the tournament championship and in the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

Robbins took the loss for the Buckin Elks, who xx, as she struck out four, did not walk a batter, and allowed three hits (and one earned run) in 3 1/3 innings. Gentry, who relieved her in the fourth, allowed just one hit and struck out four in the final 2 2/3 innings.

Earlier in the week, the Cardinals opened up league play with a 23-2 win at Mount Airy.

Like East Wilkes, Elkin opened up conference play with a 12-0 win at home against North Stokes behind a six-run third inning.

Robbins, who earned the win, and Gentry held the Vikings to just two hits and a pair of walks in the game. Robbins, who also went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, struck out seven in four innings of work. The junior also drove in a pair of runs.

Macy Lane went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Maggie Tomlin drove a trio of runs as she finished 1-for-3. Gentry, Hoyle and White also had base hits in the win.

The Buckin’ Elks also fell to Ashe County, 4-3, on Wednesday despite leading the majority of the game.

Elkin led 3-0 after four innings but the Huskies (4-0) started to chip away.

First, it was two runs in the fifth; then Western Carolina-commit Maleah Lovell put the Huskies in front with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh. Ally Greer and Hannah Osborne paced Ashe with a pair of hits.

Robbins took the loss in relief. Gentry allowed two runs (on seven hits) and struck out five in five innings but earned a no-decision.

Forbush holds off East Surry

A fast start fueled the Falcons to a 4-2 win over East Surry on Wednesday night in Pilot Mountain.

Despite being outhit, 8-6, Forbush jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the opening frame. Ellie Southern, who led off with a single, scored the game’s first run on an Emma Sorrell fielder’s choice.

Then Brooke Davis scored on a Riley Pennington wild pitch during Aria Wilson’s at-bat.

Kiki Wall led off the second with a triple and then scored on Abby Sorrell’s sacrifice fly in the top of the second to extend the lead.

The advantage stayed the same until the fifth when the Falcons, who improved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in Foothills 2A Conference play, added another run.

The early runs backed Southern as the sophomore picked up the win as she scattered six hits (one earned run) and struck out eight in five innings of work.

Carley Joyner allowed two hits and a run in two innings of relief.

Forbush fell to 1-1 in league play as it was blanked, 8-0, at West Wilkes on Monday night.

Appalachian State-commit Lily Proffit held the Falcons to just two hits (both from Davis), and struck out 14 to earn the win.

In addition to Davis, Sorrell drew a pair of walks and Southern also received a free pass.

Starmount earns 1st conference victory

The Rams picked up their second win of the spring, and first in conference play, with a 10-1 win over North Stokes on Thursday night in Boonville.

Starmount, now 2-4 this spring, used a five-run third inning to build a 6-0 lead and never looked back. The Rams also collected 11 hits.

The Rams used back-to-back RBI singles from Payton Howell and Emma Smith in the third to build a 5-0 advantage. Makainna Swaim, who finished xx, added another run with an RBI double.

Eight different Rams had at least one hit in the game. In addition to Swaim, Smith and Layken Mathis finished with two hits each. Baylee Childress went 1-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in while Molly Swaim went 1-for-2 with a triple and RBI.

Bella Stewart also had an RBI for Starmount, which lost an 11-9 decision to Ashe County on Monday night. The Rams resumed league play on Tuesday and then host Elkin on Friday.