Venable’s long ball lifts Granite Bears past East Wilkes in extras

Gavin Maines struck out 15 in Forbush’s 4-2 win over East Surry on Thursday night. East Wilkes centerfielder Brennan Arnder makes contact with a pitch in the seventh inning. The senior went 2-for-4 at the plate on Thursday night. Tyler Mash makes contact with a pitch late in East Wilkes’ contest against Mount Airy on Thursday night. East Wilkes’ Hayden Durham delivers a pitch in the eighth inning on Thursday night. Durham pitched three innings in relief but took the loss against Mount Airy.

RONDA — East Wilkes head baseball coach Justin Call preached to his Cardinals to find a way to get to the top of lineup in their final at-bat Thursday night.

Call knew if they could, he liked his team’s chances of earning a key early Northwest 1A Conference win.

But Mount Airy’s Ian Gallimore had other plans as his work on the mound preserved a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cardinals at Mastin Field.

Rylan Venable helped the Granite Bears earn a season sweep of the Cardinals (Mount Airy took the first matchup, 13-5, on Tuesday night) when he connected on a towering solo home run to straight away center field in the top of the eighth inning.

East Wilkes still had a chance to extend the game, but needed one of its bottom portion of the batting order to get on base to get to the top of the lineup, which had three of the Cardinals’ seven hits in the ball game.

But Gallimore, who came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth, closed the door on that comeback bid as he struck out the side to pick up the win.

The junior lefty held East Wilkes (3-5, 0-2) hitless over the game’s final three innings and struck out eight while allowing just single base runner in relief.

That lone base runner was Brennan Arnder, who reached on an error in the bottom of the seventh. The senior center fielder finished 2-for-4 to lead the Cardinals at the plate.

Venable’s homer wasn’t the only one that the Granite Bears (5-4) hit in the game as Camryn Wilson’s long ball tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh.

The Granite Bears put Hayden Durham, the Cardinals reliever, in a jam after the long ball as he had to work around a walk to Landon Cox and an Ashton Gwyn single with one out.

Cox was eventually caught stealing at home during Landon Gallimore’s at-bat, where he was hit by a pitch.

But Durham, who relieved Hank Porter in the sixth after the senior was nearing the pitch count limit, avoided further damage as he induced a Sam Martin groundout to Porter at shortstop.

After Arnder reached on the error to lead off the seventh, Gallimore left him stranded as he struck out Ledger Blackburn, Tyler Mash and Durham in order.

Before the late-inning heroics, the Cardinals held a 2-0 lead after four innings.

East Wilkes built up a two-run lead in the bottom of the second on the strength of RBI singles from the Cardinals No. 9 and leadoff hitters — Seth Lambert and Hank Porter.

After Porter’s hit, the Cardinals looked to tack on more with one out and the bases loaded. But Venable, who started the game on the mound, left the bases loaded as the senior struck out Briggs Gentry and Arnder to end the threat.

Mount Airy responded in the fifth to tie the game on RBI singles from Brison George and Cox.

Arnder gave the Cardinals the lead back when he scored on a fielder’s choice from Brody Martin.

Both of the game’s starting pitchers — Venable and Porter — pitched well but received no-decisions.

Porter did not allow an earned run and scattered four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings of work. Venable struck out six and scattered seven hits in five innings with a pair of walks. Both Porter (two) and Venable (three) also hit multiple batters.

Venable went 2-for-5 at the plate with a homer and a double while Gwyn went 2-for-2 for Mount Airy, which traveled to South Stokes on Tuesday (and host the Sauras on Friday). The Granite Bears will also host a nonconference tilt with East Surry on Wednesday.

In the two team’s first game on Tuesday, Lambert went 2-for-4 to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Durham finished 1-for-3 with a pair of runs batted in. Ethan Cass also had two hits in the game.

Lambert took the loss on the mound.

Between the losses to Mount Airy, East Wilkes, which hosted Elkin on Tuesday night (and travel to Elkin on Friday), picked up a 12-2 win against Bishop McGuinness on Wednesday. Lambert earned the win on the mound as the sophomore allowed one hit in four scoreless innings.

The Cardinals will also travel to the Villains on Wednesday.

Late surge powers Forbush over Starmount

The Falcon offense woke up in the late innings to post an 11-3 win over Yadkin County rival Starmount on Monday night in Boonville.

The Rams (3-4) held a 2-1 advantage going into the top of the fifth. That’s when Forbush’s bats got to Dylan McClamrock — Starmount’s starting pitcher.

Jacob Boyles tied the game with an RBI double and then Riley Campbell put the visitor’s ahead with an RBI single.

The Falcons tacked on two more runs in the inning as Braylon Beane drew a bases loaded walk off reliever Hayden Royall and then Gavin Maines was hit by a pitch. That would score Andrew Hutchens to push the lead to 5-2.

Forbush plated two in the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh, highlighted by an RBI double from Bo Moxley. Kanan Davis came off the bench and delivered an RBI single.

Aaron Hutchens led a quartet of Falcons in multiple hits with a 3-for-5 performance. Hutchens, Moxley and Boyles each doubled while Moxley and Boyles each had two hits. Colton Moxley also went 2-for-4.

Boyles also picked up the win in relief as the senior allowed one hit, a run and struck out (with three walks) in three innings of work. McClamrock took the loss for Starmount.

McClamrock (RBI), Zack Armstrong, Ryan Kimmer and Jackson Craver led the Rams, who hosted North Stokes on Tuesday (and travel to the Vikings on Friday), with one hit apiece. Starmount also hosted Surry Central on Wednesday night.

Maines gem lifts Falcons past East Surry

Gavin Maines continued his strong start to the spring on the mound with another solid outing in Forbush’s 4-2 win against East Surry on Thursday night in East Bend.

The junior went the distance on the mound as he allowed one hit, two walks and struck out 15 to pick up his second win of the spring. Maines now has double-digit strikeouts in three of his four appearances.

But the Falcons, who moved to 1-1 in Foothills 2A Conference play (5-3 overall after Monday’s win), trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

Nick Wesiner, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, scored to tie the game and Aaron Hutchens drew a bases loaded walk to take the lead. Colton Moxley also scored in the game.

Maines and Jacob Boyles each went 1-for-3 at the plate.

In a 9-2 loss in East Surry last Wednesday, Cardinal hurlers Folger Boaz and Luke Bruner held Forbush just two hits. Moxley went 1-for-2 and Maines added an RBI double to finish 1-for-4.

After Monday’s county tilt at Starmount, the Falcons opened up a home-and-home at West Wilkes on Tuesday. They’ll host the Blackhawks on Friday.

North Stokes sweeps Buckin’ Elks

The Vikings picked up a pair of conference wins against Elkin to kickoff Northwest 1A Conference play this past week.

Both of North Stokes’ win came in different ways, which included Friday’s 2-0 win in a good-ole’ fashion pitcher’s duel.

The Buckin’ Elks’ Beau Callahan and the Vikings’ Blaze Lawson kept their oppositions off the base paths.

Callahan, who took the loss, allowed an earned run and four hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings of work.

Lawson held Elkin (2-6, 0-2) to just one hit — a first-inning single from James Steele. Christian Brown, Maecyn Brooks, Steele and Callahan each drew a walk.

The senior picked up the win as he struck out 11in a complete-game shutout.

North Stokes (7-2, 2-0) scored both of its runs on a pair of fielder’s choices.

In the first matchup, which the Vikings won 15-5 last Tuesday, the Buckin’ Elks were led by three hits from Brooks while Steele, Brown and Aaron Caudle added one hit apiece. Brooks also took the loss on the mound despite just one earned run allowed in 4 1/3 innings.

Elkin also lost a 9-3 decision at Ashe County, despite being tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Huskies pulled away for five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Steele and Caudle finished with two hits apiece for the Buckin’ Elks, who lost 10-9 against Forsyth Home Educators on Monday night.

Against the Hawks, Beshears and Luke Burchette finished with two hits apiece, and each doubled in the game. Christian Brown weren’t 1-for-2 with triple and an RBI.