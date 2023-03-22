Porter signs with Carolina University

East Wilkes’ Hank Porter signs to play baseball for Carolina University in Winston-Salem last Thursday. In the photo with Porter are, front row, left-to-right, Bryce Prevette, Nikki Prevette-Brewer, Terry Brewer, Maria Hoyt, Tana Smith and Mattie White. On the back row are Jim Absher, principal Dustin Webb, Jody Porter, assistant baseball coach Travis Chipman, head baseball coach and athletic director Justin Call, assistant baseball coach Scotty Lambert and Aaron Wells. Porter, who pitches and plays shortstop, was a North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association 1A all-state selection last season; he was also an all-Northwest 1A Conference pick. (Photo courtesy of East Wilkes High School