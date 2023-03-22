Sauras claim NW 1A golf match, Cardinals lead area teams

All seven Northwest 1A Conference boy’s golf programs competed in a match at Hemlock Golf Course on Monday afternoon and South Stokes claimed the top finish in the nine-hole affair.

Not only did the Sauras claim the best team score with a 145, they had the individual medalist as Larson Gallimore carded a 34 — one stroke better than teammate Sawyer Slate and two better than Chase Hall.

Mount Airy took second and finished a stroke ahead of East Wilkes, which collected a 170.

Tucker Settle paced the top four Cardinals with a 39. Brady Hall and Zack Harrold finished with a 41 and 42, respectively. Chance Mastin rounded the team score with a 48 and Brody Mathis carded a 54.

Elkin, which was led by a 41 from Matthew Pelkey, finished fourth with a 175. Alex Garza added a 42 and Kade Cockerham and Paul Brinegar finished with a 45 and 47, respectively. Wesley Nations shot a 49.

Jacob Groce led Starmount, which finished sixth with a 204, with a 41 while teammate Jake Shoemaker carded a 50; Jackson Brown shot a 53. Hunter Spann and Luke Anderson finished with scores of 60 and 61, respectively.

North Stokes finished ahead of the Rams in the standings with a 183. Alleghany had just two golfers and did not qualify for the team standings since teams need four golfers for that.