Adams, Pinnix, Scott named All-District

Morgan Pinnix Natalie Scott

A trio of girl’s basketball players from the Yadkin Valley area saw their hard work pay dividends as they were named recently to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association all-district team.

And all of them were first-time selections.

East Wilkes’ Lilly Adams and Forbush’s Natalie Scott were second team honorees while Starmount’s Morgan Pinnix was named to the third tea. Both teams were a part of District 11.

The NCBCA has over 1,000 members and its schools are divided into 12 districts. Only active members can nominate and vote for All-District honors. Adams, the lone senior among the three selections, was an All-Northwest 1A Conference selection and named Most Outstanding Player for the conference tournament, which was won by the Cardinals (as well as the regular season title). East Wilkes went 22-5 this season.

Primarily a post player for East Wilkes, Adams led the Cardinals with nine rebounds a game and 8.5 points per game. She also added 3.5 steals, 2.5 assistants and 1.5 blocks a game. It’s the Cardinals’ first all-district selection since the 2017-18 season.

As the Falcons’ point guard, Scott made 53 3-pointers as she averaged 11 points a game. The sophomore all-Foothills 2A Conference selection averaged 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game to go along with 3.2 steals for Forbush, which went 19-9 this winter.

Pinnix, Starmount’s first all-district selection in a decade, led the Rams (14-13) in both scoring (15 points per game) and rebounding (seven rebounds per game); the junior also averaged a block a game. For her efforts, she was also named to the All-Northwest Conference team.

No players from the Yadkin Valley area were named to the All-District 11 team for boy’s basketball.

Recent Yadkin Valley NCBCA Girls All-District selections, with first, second or third team (dating back to 2007-08)

2021-22: Skylar Southard, Forbush (2nd); Alexis Ball, Forbush (3rd)

2020-21: Audrey Jennings, Elkin (1st); Alexis Ball, Forbush (3rd)

2019-20: Parkley Hennings, Forbush (1st & POY); Nicole Scott, Forbush (1st); Bradley Shore, Frobush (Coach of the Year)

2018-19: Parkley Hennings, Forbush (1st & POY); Nicole Scott, Forbush (2nd); Bradley Shore, Forbush (Coach of the Year)

2017-18: Parkely Hennings, Forbush (1st); Alexis Pardue, East Wilkes (1st); Nicole Scott, Forbush (3rd)

2016-17: Alexis Pardue, East Wilkes (1st team); Kylie Thomas, Elkin (2nd); Calyn Davis, Forbush (3rd)

2015-16: Miracle Walters, Elkin (1st team); Kala Doub, Forbush (2nd); Kylie Thomas, Elkin (3rd); Calyn Davis, Forbush (3rd); Derek Carter, Elkin (Coach of the Year).

2014-15: None.

2013-14: None

2012-13: Heaven Walters, Starmount (2nd)

2011-12: None:

2010-11: Not available.

2009-10: Kelli Bonner, Starmount (1st); Samantha Adams, East Wilkes (3rd); Brandy Stanley, Forbush (3rd)

2008-09: Kelli Bonner, Starmount (1st); Juliana Prim, Starmount (2nd); Rachel Salmon, Forbush (3rd)

2007-08: Jordan Raye, Starmount (2nd)

Recent Yadkin Valley NCBCA Boys All-District selections (dating back to 2007-08)

2021-22: Peyton Compton, Forbush (1st)

2020-21: Peyton Compton, Forbush (1st)

2019-20: Eric Wiles, Starmount (1st); Trey Dezern, Starmount (2nd)

2018-19: None

2017-18: Griffin Cass, Starmount (3rd)

2016-17: Joah Logan, East Wilkes (1sT)

2015-16: Kyler Gregory, Starmount (1st)

2014-15: James Ashley, Starmount (1st); Kyler Gregory, Starmount (3rd); Rocky Horton, Starmount (Coach of the Year)

2013-14: None

2012-13: Avery Wallis, East Wilkes (2nd)

2011-12: None

2010-11: None

2009-10: Not Available

2008-09: None

2007-08: None