Tennis roundup: Cardinals, Falcons victorious in conference openers

High School boy’s tennis season is in full swing and three programs — East Wilkes, Elkin and Forbush — have already broken into the win column.
The Cardinals and Falcons were also victorious in their conference openers last Wednesday. Forbush posted a 9-0 win at West Wilkes in its Foothills 2A Conference opener while East Wilkes earned a 9-0 win over Starmount in the Northwest 1A Conference opener.
The Falcons are currently 3-0 on the season while the Cardinals are 3-1. The Buckin’ Elks are currently 2-0 ahead of its Northwest 1A Conference opener, which won’t be until next Tuesday (March 21) against South Stokes. Starmount is currently 0-4 and 0-1 in league action.
East Wilkes 9, Starmount 0
Singles
Braxton Long (EW) won 6-1, 6-0
Nathaniel Burchette (EW) won 6-1, 6-1
James Cook (EW) won 6-1, 6-0
Luke Macemore (EW) won 6-1, 6-0
Weston Cook (EW) won 6-0, 6-0
Tyler Calloway (EW) won 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Long/J. Cook (EW) won 8-0
Burchette/Macemore (EW) 8-1
W. Cook/Levi Ferguson (EW) 8-1
Note: No roster for Starmount was available on MaxPreps
East Wilkes 9, Millennium Charter Academy 0
Braxton Long (EW) d. Luke Simpson 6-0, 6-4
Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Nick Johnson 6-1, 6-1
James Cook (EW) d. Foster Baird 6-0, 6-2
Luke Macemore (EW) d. Jacob Smith 6-0, 6-1
Weston Cook (EW) d. Daniel Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-0
Tyler Calloway (EW) d. Zane Puckett 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Long /Cook (EW) d. Simpson /Johnson 8-5
Burchette /Macemore (EW) d. Baird /Smith 8-0
W. Cook/Levi Ferguson (EW) d. Fitzpatrick/Puckett 8-0
Forbush 9, West Wilkes 0
Singles
Caden Funk (FB) d. Omar Limon 6-1, 6-0
Cody Thompson (FB) d. Elija Ramirez 6-0, 6-1
Wyatt Graham (FB) d. Nicholas Kilby 6-4, 6-1
Lance Hutchens (FB) d. Josue Hernandez 6-0, 6-0
Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Jeffrey McDougald 6-0, 6-0
Dodd Martin (FB) d. Jair Yanes 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Funk/Hutchens (FB) d. Limon/Ramirez 8-4
Thompson/Graham (FB) d. Kilby/McDougald 8-0
Aguilar/Martin (FB) d. Hernandez/Yanes
Elkin 9, East Surry 0
Singles
Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Levi Watson 6-0, 6-0
Luke McComb (ELK) d. Kade Talton 6-2, 6-1
Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. Colsen Semones 6-1, 6-4
Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Lupe Chavez 6-3, 6-1
Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Noah Hopkins 6-2, 6-1
Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Hayden Douglas 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Jennings /A. Ballard (ELK) d. Watson/Talton 8-4
McComb/C. Ballard (ELK) d. Semones /Hopkins 8-0
Stevens /Macemore (ELK) d. Chavez/ Tyler Reeves 8-0