Tennis roundup: Cardinals, Falcons victorious in conference openers

High School boy’s tennis season is in full swing and three programs — East Wilkes, Elkin and Forbush — have already broken into the win column.

The Cardinals and Falcons were also victorious in their conference openers last Wednesday. Forbush posted a 9-0 win at West Wilkes in its Foothills 2A Conference opener while East Wilkes earned a 9-0 win over Starmount in the Northwest 1A Conference opener.

The Falcons are currently 3-0 on the season while the Cardinals are 3-1. The Buckin’ Elks are currently 2-0 ahead of its Northwest 1A Conference opener, which won’t be until next Tuesday (March 21) against South Stokes. Starmount is currently 0-4 and 0-1 in league action.

East Wilkes 9, Starmount 0

Singles

Braxton Long (EW) won 6-1, 6-0

Nathaniel Burchette (EW) won 6-1, 6-1

James Cook (EW) won 6-1, 6-0

Luke Macemore (EW) won 6-1, 6-0

Weston Cook (EW) won 6-0, 6-0

Tyler Calloway (EW) won 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Long/J. Cook (EW) won 8-0

Burchette/Macemore (EW) 8-1

W. Cook/Levi Ferguson (EW) 8-1

Note: No roster for Starmount was available on MaxPreps

East Wilkes 9, Millennium Charter Academy 0

Braxton Long (EW) d. Luke Simpson 6-0, 6-4

Nathaniel Burchette (EW) d. Nick Johnson 6-1, 6-1

James Cook (EW) d. Foster Baird 6-0, 6-2

Luke Macemore (EW) d. Jacob Smith 6-0, 6-1

Weston Cook (EW) d. Daniel Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-0

Tyler Calloway (EW) d. Zane Puckett 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Long /Cook (EW) d. Simpson /Johnson 8-5

Burchette /Macemore (EW) d. Baird /Smith 8-0

W. Cook/Levi Ferguson (EW) d. Fitzpatrick/Puckett 8-0

Forbush 9, West Wilkes 0

Singles

Caden Funk (FB) d. Omar Limon 6-1, 6-0

Cody Thompson (FB) d. Elija Ramirez 6-0, 6-1

Wyatt Graham (FB) d. Nicholas Kilby 6-4, 6-1

Lance Hutchens (FB) d. Josue Hernandez 6-0, 6-0

Zeke Aguilar (FB) d. Jeffrey McDougald 6-0, 6-0

Dodd Martin (FB) d. Jair Yanes 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Funk/Hutchens (FB) d. Limon/Ramirez 8-4

Thompson/Graham (FB) d. Kilby/McDougald 8-0

Aguilar/Martin (FB) d. Hernandez/Yanes

Elkin 9, East Surry 0

Singles

Owen Jennings (ELK) d. Levi Watson 6-0, 6-0

Luke McComb (ELK) d. Kade Talton 6-2, 6-1

Aidan Ballard (ELK) d. Colsen Semones 6-1, 6-4

Tim Stevens (ELK) d. Lupe Chavez 6-3, 6-1

Connor Ballard (ELK) d. Noah Hopkins 6-2, 6-1

Cole Macemore (ELK) d. Hayden Douglas 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Jennings /A. Ballard (ELK) d. Watson/Talton 8-4

McComb/C. Ballard (ELK) d. Semones /Hopkins 8-0

Stevens /Macemore (ELK) d. Chavez/ Tyler Reeves 8-0