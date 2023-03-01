Starmount upsets Bulldogs, bested by Yellow Jackets

Anthony Rangel hit seven 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 25 points in Starmount’s second-round playoff game at Bessemer City on Thursday.

In a basketball career filled with accolades, there was one thing that Avery Wallis had yet to taste, either as a player or as a coach — playoff victory.

That changed last Tuesday night in the form of his Starmount squad’s 67-61 win at No. 10 Albemarle in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A boy’s basketball playoffs.

The No. 23 Rams jumped out to an early 12-2 lead and led 24-17 after one and by double digits (43-31) at halftime.

Starmount still held a 58-45 advantage after three and held off a late charge from the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter.

No offensive stats were available for the Rams, who saw their playoff run end on Thursday night in a tightly-contested 56-52 loss at Bessemer City.

“I’m beyond proud of this group for their hard work and fight this season. We came up a little short, but went out in a fashion to be very proud of,” Wallis said in a social media post on Thursday night. “This will always be special to me; thankful that I have been with them on their journey for the past couple of years. I’m very thankful for the seniors who have invested their time to make the memories that we’ve made — they’ll be greatly missed by Starmount and myself.”

The No. 7 Yellow Jackets led the majority of the game but the Rams never let them get too far ahead, thanks to a strong night from Anthony Rangel.

The senior scored a game-high 25 points behind seven 3-pointers and helped cut what had been a seven-point deficit to 49-47 with just over two minutes to play with a triple.

But Bessemer City kept the Rams (13-13) from getting any closer behind solid free-throw shooting — the Yellow Jackets scored their final 10 points from the charity stripe.

Zack Armstrong joined Rangel in double figures with 16 points. Cole Longworth, the Rams’ leading scorer was held to just four points (and only one field goal) as he battled foul trouble.

For Bessemer City it was a tale of two halves involving a pair of players. Randall Pettus, who averaged 24 points a game this season, finished with a team-high 22 points. The senior did not hit a field goal in the second half, but was 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Keyshawn Adams scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets (19-9) saw their season come to an end this past Saturday in a 70-62 loss at Northwest 1A Conference champions South Stokes.

#7 Bessemer City 56, #23 Starmount 52

Starmount 10 12 12 17 — 52

Bessemer City 16 10 15 15 — 56

STARMOUNT: Xavier King 2 0-0 4; Zack Dezern 1 0-0 3; Anthony Rangel 9 0-0 25’ Cole Longworth 1 2-4 4; Zack Armstrong 7 2-3 16; Jadon Hurt-Bailey 0 0-0 0; Preston Williams 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 20 4-7 52.

BESSEMER CITY: Nazari Smari 1 4-10 6; Keyshawn Adams 7 0-0 16; Jameer Holmes 2 2-2 6; Randall Pettus 5 9-13 22; Terrance Smith 1 3-4 5; Jamari Gaddy 0 0-1 0. Team Totals: 16 18-30 56.

THREE-POINTERS: Starmouont: Rangel 7, Dezern. Bessemer City: Pettus 3, Adams 2.