Reserves deliver in Forbush’s playoff opener, fall in 2nd round

Natalie Scott, who scored nine points in Forbush’s win, knocks down a 3-pointer against Lexington’s Lesli Ramos-Ortez. Mariah Livingston drives to the basket against Lexington’s Lesli Ramos-Ortez (12) in the first half of Forbush’s win over the Yellow Jackets. Also in the photo are Lily Irvin (4) and Tay Bostic. Emily Eads steals the ball away from Lexington’s Brianna Carter late in Forbush’s playoff win last Tuesday. Also in the photo for the Falcons and Yellow Jackets, respectively, are Carrie Vestal and Tay Bostic.

EAST BEND — Emily Eads did many things during Forbush’s 51-47 win over Lexington on Tuesday night that won’t necessarily show up in the scorebook.

But the sophomore reserve’s contributions were just one thing that allowed the Falcons to advance in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A girls basketball playoffs.

Forbush lost to defending 2A state champion Salisbury, 48-37, in the second round on Thursday to end their season at 19-9.

Eads was one of three Falcons in double figures on Tuesday with 10 points. But it was her work on Jadyiah Peoples in the second half that may have been more significant.

Peoples, who came in averaging just over 17 points a game, finished with 20 points but Eads made the senior work for every one of them. Eads held her to just five points in the deciding fourth quarter.

“Emily may be underappreciated by some, but not by us. We know exactly what she brings to our team — she played really well,” said Forbush head girls basketball coach Shane Compton. “It was a huge win for our team. We play in a very tough conference, which has hopefully got us ready for these games.”

Clutch free throws late from a pair of freshmen were another key factor in the playoff win, which had seven ties and 14 lead changes.

The Falcons went 12-of-17 from the charity stripe but were 8-of-10 in the fourth quarter.

In addition to the work on Peoples, Eads gave Forbush the lead for good, at 45-44, with a little more than a minute to play on a runner.

After the two teams traded turnovers (Lexington with a foot-fault violation on the inbounds and Forbush with an offensive foul), Peoples had a chance to give the lead back to No. 19 Yellow Jackets (13-14).

But the senior’s 3-point attempt missed and Mariah Livingston corralled the rebound, before being fouled.

The freshman knocked down a pair of free throws and fellow ninth-grader and reserve Katie Furno followed suit 30 seconds later to make it a 48-44 lead with 10 seconds to play. Sandwiched between the attempts was a pair of missed free throws by Lexington’s Lily Irvin.

“We had a huge lift from Katie, and the same with Mallory and Mariah — they rebounded really well, even though they were undersized,” said Compton. “And Carrie, Natalie and Brooke were steady, as always.”

Peoples made it a two-point game with just over a second to play on a deep three but Eads put the game to bed with a pair of free throws to advance.

There were five ties and eight lead changes in the first half and neither team led by more than five in the game.

Furno gave the Falcons a 26-21 lead late in the second quarter on a tough basket through contact but Lexington closed out the half on a 5-0 run, punctuated by Irvin’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer. The sophomore joined Peoples in double figures with 12 points.

Furno paced the No. 14 Falcons’ balanced attack with 12 points. Five Forbush players had five points or more in the game and four of them had nine or more.

Mallory Chapman rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 and Natalie Scott finished with nine points. Brooke Davis added five points.

Thursday’s playoff game

The No. 3 Hornets held the Falcons just three first-quarter points but Forbush managed to stay within striking distance as it trailed by just three (16-13) at halftime.

Salisbury (25-3) led 33-24 after three quarters.

Chapman and Furno paced the Falcons with eight points apiece and Carrie Vestal chipped in seven. Chapman stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds and three steals to go along with a team-high four blocks.

Livingston finished with a team-high 11 rebounds while Scott added three steals and four boards.

Mokayla Noble paced the Hornets, who advanced to the NCHSAA West Regional finals this Saturday with wins over T.W. Andrews (55-53) and Shelby (46-40) with 21 points and Kyla Bryant added 17.

The Hornets will face East Burke in the regional finals on Saturday. Site of the game was not announced at press time.

#14 Forbush 51, #19 Lexington 47

Lexington 14 12 10 11 — 47

Forbush 12 14 9 16 — 51

LEXINGTON: Jadyiah Peoples 7 4-7 20; Lily Irvin 6 0-2 12; Tay Bostic 4 0-0 8; Lesli Ramos-Ortez 0 0-0 0; Brianna Carter 2 0-2 4; Jayla Cowan 1 0-0 3; Asmi Cano-Hernandez 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 20 4-11 47

FORBUSH: Brooke Davis 2 1-2 5; Natalie Scott 4 0-0 9; Mallory Chapman 3 2-3 10; Mariah Livingston 0 2-5 2; Carrie Vestal 1 0-0 3; Katie Furno 4 3-3 12; Katelyn Eads 0 0-0 0; Emily Eads 3 4-4 10; Emily Beavers 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 17 12-17 51.

THREE-POINTERS: Lexington: Peoples 2, Cowan. Forbush: Chapman 2, Furno, Vestal, Scott.

#3 Salisbury 47, #14 Forbush 36

Forbush 03 10 11 12 — 36

Salisbury 13 03 17 14 — 47

FORBUSH: Brooke Davis 1 0-0 3; Natalie Scott 2 0-0 5; Mallory Chapman 3 1-2 8; Mariah Livingston 1 0-0 2; Carrie Vestal 2 2-2 7; Katie Furno 3 1-4 8; Katelyn Eads 0 2-2 2; Jane Helton 0 0-0 0; Salem Parker 0 0-0 0; Sienna Armstrong 0 0-0 0; Emily Eads 0 0-0 0; Emily Beavers 0 0-0 0; Ella Speaks 0 1-2 1. Team Totals: 12 7-12 36.

SALISBURY: Haley Dalton 0 1-2 1; Mokayla Noble 9 1-2 21; Icesis Nwafor 1 0-0 3; Kyla Bryant 5 5-8 17; Mory Morson 0 0-2 0; Shomyo Arnold 1 3-4 5. Team Totals: 16 10-18 47.

THREE-POINTERS: Forbush: Davis, Furno, Scott, Chapman, Vestal. Salsibury: Noble 2, Bryant 2, Nwafor.