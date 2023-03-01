Cherokee, Rogers end Cardinals playoff run

The East Wilkes girls basketball team, seen here after it won its second-straight Northwest 1A Conference tournament championship, saw its season come to an end in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Members of the team in the photo are, front row, left-to-right, Kelsea Absher, Kierstin Johnson, Payton Spicer, James Yarboro, Kyleigh Lane, Briley Church, Lilly Adams, Layla Winters and Peyton Mastin. On the back row are, assistant coach Ava Tharpe, Olivia Stanley, Brea Jordan, assistant coach Mark Jolly, Hallie Younger, head coach Matt Campbell, Lauren Macemore, Bailey Stanley, Kaylin Talley and assistant coach Laken Pardue.

CHEROKEE — One big run turned the tide for Cherokee in a 68-52 win over East Wilkes during the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A girls basketball playoffs on Saturday afternoon inside the Charles George Memorial Arena.

The third-seeded Braves, who improved to 26-3, lost 56-42 against No. 2 Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday night at Southeast Guilford.

Number-six East Wilkes never led in the game but had a great opportunity to possibly gain it after it trailed by as many as 12 in the first half.

The Cardinals, who concluded their season at 22-5, trailed by only four (31-27) at halftime but quickly found itself in a tough spot when both Lilly Adams and Peyton Mastin picked up their third fouls midway through the third quarter.

East Wilkes clawed within a possession of taking the lead after Briley Church and Payton Spicer knocked down 3-pointers.

During those sequences, Cherokee center Kamia Wiggins committed her fourth foul, which relegated her to the bench.

But after Adams hit a pair of free throws to make it a 37-36 game, the Cardinals weren’t able to capitalize on the void in the Braves’ paint.

Cherokee was able to, however, thanks to capitalizing on East Wilkes’ ball-handling struggles. The Cardinals had 27 turnovers in the game.

First, Adams was called for an offensive foul and she was on the bench with four fouls and Cecily Swimmer collected a steal and went coast-to-coast for the basket.

Swimmer’s bucket was just a part of what became a 13-0 Cherokee run that turned into a 14-point advantage on a Whitney Rogers bucket.

The sophomore guard led all scorers with 27 points.

Matters were complicated a few minutes later as Church was assessed a technical, which led to her being disqualified as the technical also served as her fifth foul.

Campbell was also called for a technical after Swimmer converted on a three-point play. Adams also fouled out as Rogers hit the subsequent free throws to stretch the Braves’ lead to 57-39.

The Cardinals didn’t go down without a fight, though; they used a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to seven (59-52) with 2:18 to play, on the strength of a triple from Spicer and a Kyleigh Lane basket.

Adams led the way for the Cardinals with 13 points and Spicer added nine — all from beyond the arc.

Mastin and Kierstin Johnson added seven points apiece (Johnson added a team-high eight rebounds while Mastin had four steals and four assists). Lane chipped in six points off the bench.

Cherokee’s Cecily Swimmer scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half; Creedon Arch and Wiggins added eight and six points, respectively.

#3 Cherokee 68, #6 East Wilkes 52

East Wilkes 12 15 9 16 — 52

Cherokee 18 13 14 23 — 68

EAST WILKES: Peyton Mastin 3 1-2 7; Lilly Adams 2 9-11 13; Kelsea Absher 2 0-0 4; Briley Church 1 1-3 4; Kierstin Johnson 2 3-4 7; Olivia Stanley 0 0-0 0; Payton Spicer 3 0-0 9; Kyleigh Lane 2 2-2 6. Team Totals: 16 16-22 52.

CHEROKEE: Cecily Swimmer 4 7-11 16; Hermione Ward 2 0-2 4; Creedon Arch 2 4-4 8; Whitney Rogers 9 10-12 27; Kamia Wiggins 3 0-2 6; Awee Walkingstick 1 3-5 5; Yvonne Saunooke 0 0-0 0; Alexis Davis 0 0-0 0; Ariyonna Hill 0 2-5 2; Ellise Stamper 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 21 25-40 68.

THREE-POINTERS: East Wilkes: Spicer 3, Church. Cherokee: Swimmer.