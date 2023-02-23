1A/2A Northwest All-Conference Honors awarded for basketball

1A/2A Northwest Conference Basketball All-Conference Award recipients for the 2022-23 season. 1A/2A NW Conference basketball Honorable Mention recipients for 2022-23. 1A/2A Northwest Conference basketball All-Conference award winners. Elkin High School’s sophomore duo of Presley Baker and Ayla Ford earn All-Conference Honorable Mention honors for basketball. EHS seniors Ethan Ford and Logan Norman win All-Conference Honorable Mention awards for the 2022-23 season, their last as Buckin’ Elks.

On a frigidly cold and blustery Friday evening on the mountain in Sparta, the regular season for basketball ended with the 1A/2A Northwest Conference Tournament. At the close of the games 2022-23 All-Conference honors were awarded to many deserving area athletes.

For the women, All-Conference Honorable Mentions were awarded to the following players:

Alleghany High School – Christabella Williams and Ally Glenn,

East Wilkes High School – Kiersten Johnson and Kyleigh Lane

Elkin High School – Presley Baker and Ayla Ford

Mount Airy High School – Da’Nya Mills and Niya Smith

North Stokes High School – Kathryn Collins and Gabbi Greer

South Stokes High School – Tyla Whitehead and Rebecca Amos

Starmount High school – Molly Swaim and Maggie Ray

For the women, All-Conference honors were awarded to the following players:

Alleghany High School – Phoebe Murphy

East Wilkes High School – Lilly Adams, Peyton Mastin, Peyton Spicer, and Briley Church

Elkin High School – Kyleigh Price

Mount Airy High School – Morgan Mayfield, Alissa Clabo, and Addie Marshall

North Stokes High School – Caroline Mabe and Lexie Knight

South Stokes High School – Savannah Wilson and Sage Stovall

Starmount High School – Amelia Vanhoy, Morgan Pinnix, and Layken Mathis

The 1A/2A Northwest Conference Player of the Year was awarded to Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield while the Coach of the Year was awarded to East Wilkes head coach Matt Campbell.

For the men, All-Conference Honorable Mentions were awarded to the following players:

Alleghany High School – Mack Lemasters and Zander Russell

East Wilkes High School – Ledger Blackburn and Daniel Handy

Elkin High School – Ethan Ford and Logan Norman

Mount Airy High School – Carson Hill and Logan Fonville

North Stokes High School – Michael Mabe

South Stokes High School – Larsen Gallimore and Brendon Bradford

Starmount High school – Xavier King and Zack Dezern

For the men, All-Conference honors were awarded to the following players:

Alleghany High School – Brock McKnight and Nick Rea

East Wilkes High School – Braxton Long

Mount Airy High School – Mario Revels, Caleb Reid, and Tyler Mason

North Stokes High School – Samuel Collins, Will Greer, and Jamison Wood

South Stokes High School – Isiah Lash, Barry Hairston, Jr., Ethan Moran, and Jonah Fie

Starmount High School – Cole Longworth and Zack Armstrong

The 1A/2A Northwest Conference Player of the Year was awarded to North Stokes’ Samuel Collins while Co-Coach of the Year Honors were awarded to North Stokes’ head coach David Anderson and South Stokes’ head coach Jason Clark.