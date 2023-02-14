State tickets punched, milestone headline regional championships

Alan Lopez, of East Wilkes, reached the 100-win plateau during this weekend’s 1A West Regional at Mitchell. Starmount’s Cole Nixon, seen here against East Wilkes’ Wesley Willey earlier this winter, placed fourth at 132 pounds during the 1A West Regional tournament. Forbush’ Jose Pina-Velasquez claimed a Midwest 2A Regional runner-up finish at 106 pounds this past Saturday.

It was a busy, but noteworthy, weekend for the four high school wrestling programs from the Yadkin Valley area.

The quartet of schools took part in a pair of North Carolina High School Athletic Association regional wrestling championships, with aspirations of qualifying for this weekend’s state championships.

At the conclusion of the action, nine local wrestlers qualified for the state championship tournament in the 1A and 2A classifications.

State tournament action will begin on Thursday for the 2As and Friday for the 1A with state championship matches scheduled for Saturday night. All the action will take place inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

While there were no regional champions, are quartet of regional runner-ups will headline this weekend’s competitors.

In the 2A Midwest regionals at Walkertown High School, a pair of Forbush wrestlers will advance to the state championships.

Jose Pina-Velasquez (39-4) claimed a runner-up finish in the 106-pound class as the junior dropped a 9-4 to Mount Pleasant’s Cameron Gue in the championship finals.

The Falcons’ Drake Parker (33-9) will join Pina-Velasquez in Greensboro after his third-place finish at 113 pounds.

Forbush finished 14th in the 20-team regional with 43 points.

Seven more grapplers earned state championship bids on the strength of their performances in the 1A West Regionals at Mitchell High School.

Starmount led the area teams with four state qualifiers, which included a pair of runner-ups.

Ian Jones (30-4) took second in the 106-pound class. Undefeated Cooper Foster (46-0), of regional dual champion (and individual runner-up) Avery County, bested Jones in a 6-0 decision.

Johnatan Argueta (34-5) also claimed a regional runner-up showing in the 285-pound class as he dropped a 15-7 major decision to Swain County’s Kohlton Neadeau.

Steven Sullivan earned a hard-fought third-place finish at 220 pounds. The senior found himself in the consolation bracket after he lost a tough 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals.

But Sullivan won three-straight matches in the consolation round to reach the third-place match, where he pinned Mitchell’s Justice Sobolefski in the first period.

Cole Nixon (31-7) made it four Rams to qualify after he placed fourth in the regional. The senior just missed out on third place after Cherryville’s Robbie Bowman earned a sudden victory in the consolation finals.

Elkin qualified two wrestlers for the state tournament, led by David Rojas (34-8).

The senior reached the 120-pound championship finals, thanks to an 11-7 decision over Northwest 1A Conference adversary Marcos Sagahon, of Alleghany.

Teammate Manuel Salas (27-14) will join him in Greensboro after a fourth-place in the 113-pound class.

Tristan Alkire (37-9) will be East Wilkes’ lone representative after he claimed third in the 195-pound class.

The senior won his first two matches but lost to Avery County’s Seth Blackledge in the semifinals. Alkire fought back to win his next two matches to qualify.

The Yadkin Valley area very easily could have had more qualifiers as eight grapplers reached the consolation semifinals, otherwise known as the blood round.

Despite coming up short of a state tournament bid, Alan Lopez reached a milestone while he competed in the 113-pound class as the senior won his 100th career match during the regionals. Lopez is the seventh Cardinal to reach the milestone.

Two other wrestlers — Wesley Willey (145 pounds) and Raul Lopez (182 pounds) — fell in the consolation semifinals.

The Buckin’ Elks had a quartet of wrestlers fall in the blood round — Jake Wright (132 pounds), Alejandro Lopez (138 pounds), James Steele (152 pounds) and Adrian Rodriguez (170 pounds).

Steele and Lopez came so close to advancing to the consolation finals as both wrestlers lost in sudden victory in their respective blood rounds.

Starmount’s Caden Abernathy also reached the consolation semifinals in the 182-pound class as he dropped an 8-2 decision to Rosman’s Jeshua Whited.

The Rams had the best team finish as they tied for sixth (with Cherryville) with 90 points. The Buckin’ Elks (73 points) and Cardinals (65 points) took ninth and tenth, respectively, in the 26-team field.

Notes: Robbinsville claimed the 1A regional championship with 224.5 points while Avery finished with 213. Fellow NW 1A schools Mount Airy (114.5 points) and Alleghany (107.5 points) took fourth and fifth, respectively. Catawba Bandys captured the 2A Midwest Regional with 221.5 points. Fellow Foothills 2A Conference members Surry Central (136 points) and North Surry (125 pounds) claimed third and fourth place, respectively.

Other coverage area performers and how far they advanced:

East Wilkes

120: Robert Craft – third consolation

126: Collin White – third consolation

138: Tylor White – third consolation

152: Braylon Walker – first consolation

220: Kaydon Lane – second consolation

Elkin

126: Yovanni Martinez – second consolation

182: Bo Huff – second consolation

220: Jayden Martin – third consolation

285: William Santos – first consolation

Forbush

120: Alan Benitez – third consolation

126: Tristin Baum – third consolation

132: James Banks – first consolation

138: Luke Inscore – first consolation

145: Harrison Reavis – first consolation

152: Jovanny Zarate-Arellens – first consolation

170: Ethan Pipes – second consolation

182: Skylar Kimber – first consolation

220: Malach White – first consolation

Starmount

113: Samuel Fontana – second consolation

120: Dominic Adams – second consolation

152: Alexis Echavarria – second consolation

160: Evan Shore – first consolation