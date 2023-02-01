Winter pickleball tourney at Elkin Rec Center

From left, Craig Joines, Carol Crouse (Tournament Director), and champion Charlie Wilkes. Craig Joines (Allegheny) Tournament Champion with Charlie Wilkes (Surry) Tournament Champion, Chris Coley (Elkin) Tournament Runner-Up and Justus Burkett (Ashe) Tournament Runner-Up.

Elkin Recreation & Parks Department and the Elkin Friends of Pickleball hosted the Elkin Winter Pickleball Shootout at the Elkin Recreation Center on Jan. 27. The tournament was a fundraiser for new indoor pickleball nets.

There were 24 participants who all competed and had a great time in a Round Robin Tournament with a finals playoff.

Tournament Sponsors were Combs Butcher Shoppe, The Barking Coyote Kitchen, The Yellow Door Café and the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Tournament Champions were Craig Joines of Allegheny County and Charlie Wilkes of Surry County. Tournament Runner Ups were Chris Coley of Elkin and Justus Burkett from Ashe County.