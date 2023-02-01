Local wrestlers find success in NW1A tournament

Elkin’s Manuel Salas won the Northwest 1A Conference championship at 113 pounds. Elkin’s David Rojas, seen here against Mount Airy’s Garrett Routh earlier this season, finished runner-up in the 120-pound class. Starmount’s Dominic Adams placed fourth in the 113-pound class. Starmount’s Angel Echavarria, seen here against East Wilkes, placed third in the 152-pound class. East Wilkes’ Robert Craft finished fourth in the 120-pound class.

RONDA — Championships and podium finishers were aplenty for East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount during the Northwest 1A Conference wrestling tournament on Jan. 21 at East Wilkes High School.

Between the host Cardinals, Buckin’ Elks and Rams, local wrestlers captured gold in eight of the 14 weight classes and piled up a total of 24 podium finishes.

Conference dual champion Mount Airy, fresh off winning its 10-straight conference title, won the tournament with 183.5 points, thanks to 13 podium finishes. The Granite Bears beat out runner-up Alleghany by a whopping 45 points.

While Mount Airy had the most podium finishers (wrestlers who placed in the top four of their respective weight classes to earn points for their teams), it finished tied for second with two other clubs for the most championships.

The top honor went to Starmount, which finished third with 132.5 points; narrowly ahead of Elkin, which had 131.

The Rams won four league championships and tied with the Buckin’ Elks and Trojans for podium finishers with nine. Ian Jones (106 pounds), Cole Nixon (132 pounds), Steven Sullivan (220 pounds) and Jonathan Argueta (285 pounds) all captured gold.

Jones bested runner-up Jamie Hearl, of Mount Airy, with a 17-2 technical fall win. Sullivan and Argueta each won by pin while Nixon collected a 9-0 major decision.

The Rams added a pair of runner-up finishes from Caden Abernethy (182 pounds) and Drew Livadaras (145 pounds). Alexis Echavarria (152 pounds) and Evan Shore (160 pounds) each placed third while Dominic Adams (113 pounds) rounded out Starmount’s podium finishers with a fourth-place finish.

Buckin’ Elks had a trio of conference champions in Manuel Salas, who bested East Wilkes’ Alan Lopez in the finals, at 113 pounds. James Steele and Adrian Rodriguez also won gold with their titles at 152 pounds and 170 pounds, respectively.

Elkin tacked on a runner-up finish from David Rojas at 120 pounds and added a trio of consolation finals winners in Bo Huff (182 pounds), Alejandro Lopez (138 pounds) and Yovanni Martinez (126 pounds). Will Santos and Jayden Martin added fourth-place finishes at 285 and 220 pounds, respectively.

The Cardinals finished fifth in the six-team field with 73 points thanks to six podium finishes, highlighted by Raul Lopez’ conference championship at 182 pounds.

In addition to Alan Lopez, Tristan Alkire added a runner-up finish at 195 pounds. The Cardinals also had a trio of fourth-place finishers — Collin White (126 pounds), Tylor White (138 pounds) and Robert Craft (120 pounds).

South Stokes rounded out the team finishers with 46 points on the strength of seven podium finishers.

Notes: Not all teams had a wrestler to fill each weight class (and conference member North Stokes did not have any wrestlers represented); several weight classes brackets had as many as six wrestlers while others had as few as three.

106 pounds

1st Ian Jones (ST) tech fall Jamie Hearl (MA), 17-2 5:17

113 pounds

1st Manuel Salas (ELK) p. Alan Lopez (EW), 4:27

3rd Hope Horan (MA) p. Dominic Adams (ST), 1:42

120 pounds

1st Marcos Sagahon (ALL) d. David Rojas (ELK), 12-8

3rd Charlie Smith (MA) p. Robert Craft (EW), 3:23

126 pounds

1st Eli Thomas (ALL) d. Brison George (MA), 12-10

3rd Yovanni Martinez (ELK) p. Collin White (EW), 2:12

132 pounds

1st Cole Nixon (ST) major d. Alexis Nuevo (ALL), 9-0

3rd Jack Martin (MA) p. Isaac Nelson (SST), 4:40

138 pounds

1st Alex Cox (MA) d. Cameron Worrick (ALL), 8-7

3rd Alejandro Lopez (ELK) d. Tylor White (EW), 7-4

145 pounds

1st John Martin (MA) p. Drew Livadaras (ST), 1:28

152 pounds

1st James Steele (ELK) d. Avery Poindexter (MA), 8-1

3rd Alexis Echavarria (ST) p. Carson Martin (SST), 2:13

160 pounds

1st Isaac Stoker (ALL) tech fall Brison Caudle (MA), 15-0 3:15

3rd Evan Shore (ST) p. Noah Mitchell (SST), 2:10

170 pounds

1st Adrian Rodriguez (ELK) p. Cohen Jennings (SST), 4:55

182 pounds

1st Raul Lopez (EW) d. Caden Abernethy (ST), 7-6

3rd Bo Huff (ELK) p. Justin Joyce (SST), 4:31

195 pounds

1st Edwin Agabo (MA) p. Tristan Alkire (EW), 4:42

3rd Hayden Williams (ALL) p. Hunter Gentry (SST), 2:29

220 pounds

1st Steven Sullivan (ST) p. J.D. Harper (MA), 1:54

3rd Dylan Phipps (ALL) d. Jayden Martin (ELK), 10-1 4:41

285 pounds

1st: Jonathan Argueta (ST) p. Jason Vielandi (ALL), 3:41

3rd Aidan Frank (MA) p. Will Santos (ELK), 1:33