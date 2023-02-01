EHS swim team sweeps conference meet

Buckin’ Elk freshman Webb Snyder swims the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.77. Snyder placed second overall behind teammate Marshall Wells. EHS Swimmer Amelia Presley and Starmount’s Peyton Ponce-de-Leon are named Swimmers of the Year for 2023. Elkin’s head coach Oz Prim is named Coach of the Year for the men’s and for the women’s teams. Also shown is Elkin‘s assistant coach Julianna Prim. EHS junior Sophie Welborn takes the gold medal in the 100 yard freestyle event. Starmount’s Olivia Ray earns the silver medal while Elkin’s senior Bronwyn Sloop finishes in third place. Elkin High School swim team is a family affair! EHS boasts three sets of twins. Pictured our senior twins Mattie and Marshall Wells and juniors Lydia and Granger Teachey. EHS relay team of Evan Baker, Troy Snow, Jeremy Zamudio, and Luke McComb take the gold medal in the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.09. Elkin junior Morgan Wiles wins gold in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 1:01.59. Wiles will be swimming this event in the Central Region competition this Saturday & has earned the top seed.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, six teams met together at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain to compete in the Northwest 1A Conference Meet. Elkin High School hosted the event which saw four schools battle for the men’s title and six schools battle in the women’s competition. Elkin High School’s tradition of strong swimming continued as the Elks swept all competitors bringing home the conference title for both their men and women’s teams.

The Elks started off strong right out of the gate with the 200-yard medley relay event. The lady Elks, swimming with a team loaded with experience, logged a time of 1:58.52 finishing a whopping 31 seconds ahead of their nearest competitor. Seniors Amelia Presley (back), Sedessa Hatcher (breast) and Mattie Wells (free) along with their junior teammate Morgan Wiles (fly) took their team’s first gold medal of the day. In a tough battle to the finish, Alleghany high school’s team of Ru Tin Li (back), Gracie Barker (breast), Jackson Thompson (fly) and Patience Preston (free) barely out touched Starmount’s team to receive the silver medal with a time of 2:29.37. Starmount finished in 3rd place right behind Alleghany with teammates Olivia Ireland (back), Jillian Clanton (breast), Olivia Ray (fly) and Hannah Staes (free) clocking in with a time of 2:29.51. South Stokes came in fourth place with a time of 2:54.85 swimming with Kaylee Oakley (back), Ella Jaffe (breast), Payton Barbee (fly) and Brianna Swaliie (free).

In a much tighter race in the men’s competition, the Buckin’ Elks once again set the pace for the entire meet with a gold medal win. Swimming with freshman Webb Snyder (back), senior Marshall Wells (breast), junior Jeremy Zamudio (fly) and sophomore Sawyer Poindexter (free), the Elks took gold with a time of 1:56.86. Starmount high school captured the silver medal swimming with senior Peyton Ponce-de-Leon (back), Ryan King (breast), Ashton Hartzog (fly) and Kendall Dickerson (free) who finished with a time of 2:01.01. The Mount Airy Bears’ A-team came in third place with a time of 2:06.13 with Bradyn Durham (back), Luca Livengood (breast), Matheson Williams (fly) and Hayden Bender (free) representing their team. The Bears’ B-team finished in fourth place capturing precious points for their team. Swimmers Steven Huang (back), Leeman Haynes (breast), Isaac Griffith (fly) and Luke Golding (free) finished with a time of 2:33.38.

In the girls 200-yard freestyle event, Elkin’s junior Sophie Welborn led all swimmers finishing first with a time of 2:11.59. Mount Airy’s Emma Bowman (2:30.06) took the silver medal while Alleghany swimmer Jackson Thompson (2:32.77) finished in 3rd place. Elkin’s senior Bronwyn Sloop (2:36.46) and freshman Elissa Dickerson (2:55.82) took the fourth and fifth place finishes. Mount Airy’s Katelyn York (3:12.60), South Stokes’ Samantha Bridges (3:28.14) and Starmount’s Mattie Tavano (3;58.46) rounded out the competition with the 6th, 7th, and 8th place finishes respectively.

In the same contest for the men, Elkin junior Troy Snow eclipsed the competition with a first-place finish in 2:00.39. Mount Airy’s Elliot Stafford (2:23.57) captured the silver medal while Elkin’s junior Xander Carpentier (2:39.56) took home the bronze medal. Starmount’s Max Adams (3:07.83), Elkin’s junior Granger Teachey (3:14.61) and Cyle Johnson (3:36.79) swimming for Mount Airy rounded out the event with 4th, 5th, and 6th place finishes.

In the rigorous 200-yard IM event, where the swimmer must complete 50-yards of each swim stroke, Elkin’s Morgan Wiles (2:26.61) and Sedessa Hatcher (2:30.30) were the only swimmers competing and earned valuable points for the Elks with their first and second place finishes. On the men’s side, Mount Airy’s Matheson Williams (2:08.07) took the top spot while Elkin’s freshman Evan Baker (2:45.81) finished ahead of his teammate Jeremy Zamudio (2:52.36) who barely out touched Mount Airy’s Noah Moore (2:52.52) to round out the competition with 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishes.

In the very competitive 50-yard freestyle event, Elkin’s Mattie Wells outswam all competitors with a time of 27.53. Starmount’s Olivia Ray (29.51) finished in 2nd place. The next several places finished in rapid succession with Mount Airy’s Laura Livengood (31.36) capturing 3rd place. Swimming for East Wilkes, Alana Bauguess (32.02) took 4th place, Mount Airy’s Eleanor Edwards (32.93) finished 5th and South Stokes Brianna Swaliie (33.35) finished in 6th place. Starmount’s Hannah Staes (33.41), Elkin’s junior Abigail Blevins (34.21) and Starmount’s Olivia Ireland (34.39) took the 7th, 8th and 9th places. Alleghany swimmer Gracie Barker (34.49), South Stokes Ella Jaffe (34.88) finished in 11th place while Alleghany’s Ru Tin Li (34.89) and Sarah Darnell (34.89) tied for 12th place and teammate Patience Preston (35.35) took 14th place. Mount Airy’s Katelyn York (36.69), Alleghany’s London Hewett (38.32) and South Stokes’ Kaylee Oakley (41.57) placed 15th, 16th, and 17th respectively. Elkin junior Lydia Teachey (41.58) and Alleghany’s Hayden Gregg (43.30) took the 18th and 19th spots. Mount Airy’s Emma Harmon (44.98), Starmount’s Rena Gryder (50.40) and Elkin’s sophomore Alyssa Sambrano (50.88) rounded out the competition finishing in the 20th thru 22nd spots.

On the mens’ side, Elkin managed to grab the top two spots with veteran swimmer Marshall Wells (23.58) and newcomer Webb Snyder (26.77) nabbing the gold and silver medals. Starmount’s Kendall Dickerson (27.06) and Mount Airy’s Hayden Bender (27.62) battled it out for 3rd and 4th places. Alleghany’s Logan Daigle (29.34), Elkin sophomore Chip Sloop (29.99) and the Bears’ Luca Livengood (30.41) finished in the 5th, 6th and 7th places. Starmount’s Preston Poe (32.17), Mount Airy’s Luke Golding (32.73), Starmount’s Ryan King (32.80) all touched just behind one another on their way to finish 8th, 9th and 10th. Mount Airy’s Steven Huang (33.70) and Elkin’s Sawyer Poindexter (35.68) rounded out the event with the 11th and 12th place finishes.

In the 100-yard butterfly event, Elkin’s Morgan Wiles (1:01.59) and freshman Makaela McGee (1:44.30) swept the 1st and 2nd place finishes. Starmount’s Hollin Stewart (1:47.63) took the bronze medal with a 3rd place finish. For the men, Starmount’s Peyton Ponce-de-Leon topped the competition with a first place finish and time of 52.09. Elkin’s Jeremy Zamudio (1:18.08) took home the silver medal and Mount Airy’s Isaac Griffith (1:36.22) finished in 3rd place.

In the grueling 500-yard freestyle event, Elkin’s Amelia Presley dominated the competition with a 1st place finish in 5:42.33. Alleghany’s Jackson Thompson (6:57.10) and Starmount’s Mattie Tavano (11:08.91) earned premium points for their teams with the 2nd and 3rd place finishes. For the men, Ashton Hartzog (6:49.84) eclipsed the competition to take the gold medal. Mount Airy’s Luke Golding (7:27.73) and Elkin’s Xander Carpentier (7:30.78) took the silver and bronze medals. Elkin’s Sawyer Poindexter (7:40.47), Mount Airy’s Leeman Haynes (8:38.24) and Isaac Griffith (8:41.74) rounded out the competition with 4th, 5th, and 6th place finishes.

The Buckin’ Elks went on to sweep all relays with first place finishes for both the men and women in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay events. Elkin senior Amelia Presley was named the 1A Northwest Conference Swimmer of the Year while Starmount’s Peyton Ponce-de-Leon earned the same honor for the men. Elkin head coach Oz Prim once again earned Coach of the Year honors for both the men and women’s teams.

Coach Prim addressed his swimmers and their parents on Saturday, thanking them for allowing him to be their coach. “I am extremely proud of every one of you. You guys have worked hard in the pool, and it showed today. You parents are blessed and I appreciate you allowing me to be a part of their lives. They are great kids in and out of the water.”

The Elks look forward now to the 1A/2A NCHSAA Central Region competition coming up on Saturday, February 4 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Elkin will have 16 swimmers competing in the regional meet. The team will be led by seniors Sedessa Hatcher, Amelia Presley, Bronwyn Sloop, Mattie Wells and Marshall Wells. Also representing the Elks in regional competition will be Elissa Dickerson, Makaela McGee, Sophie Welborn, Morgan Wiles, Evan Baker, Xander Carpentier, Luke McComb, Sawyer Poindexter, Troy Snow, Webb Snyder, and Jeremy Zamudio. The women have earned the regional top seed in the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle relay events. They are seeded in 2nd place for the 400-yard freestyle relay. The men are seeded in 1st place in the 200-yard medley relay, 4th place in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 2nd place in the 400-yard freestyle relay event. Competition will begin at approximately 4:15pm and will be aired on the NFHS network.

Women’s Final Scores:

Elkin High School 172

Starmount 69

Mount Airy 55

Alleghany 54

South Stokes 31

East Wilkes 12

Men’s Final Scores:

Elkin High School 170

Mount Airy 126

Starmount 77

Alleghany 8