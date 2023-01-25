Lady Elks claim victory over the Trojans

EHS Freshman Presley Baker drives inside for a layup to the basket in the Elks win over the Trojans on Monday night. Buckin’ Elk junior Kyleigh Price converts a free-throw from the charity stripe in play on Monday. Price made 6 of 7 free throws to help the Elks in their win over the Trojans.

The Elkin High School Lady Elks basketball team travelled up the mountain on a blustery cold and windy evening to take on the Trojans of Alleghany on Monday night. Although there was a frigid temperature on the outside, the competition was hot inside the gymnasium. In perhaps their best team game of the season, the Lady Elks controlled the pace of the game early on and took a much-needed win over the Trojans.

In the first quarter the Elks looked to sophomores Ayla Ford and Presley Baker to ignite their offense. Ford knocked down a long three-pointer and a shorter jump shot while Baker added a basket from the inside. Junior Kyleigh Price drove to the basket earning two points and a plus one on the following foul shot. Senior Lily Gambill also added a basket after she penetrated the paint. The Elks ended the first quarter with a three-point lead with a score of 12-9.

The Elks turned up the heat with their press defense in the second quarter creating several steals for the team. Sophomore Trinity Dowell came off the bench to insert some energy into the game with her quickness. Dowell hit a long jumper from the left wing, just inside the arc and followed up with a three-pointer from the right wing a couple of plays later. Ford’s hot shooting continued with two more three-point shots after she picked the ball from Alleghany on the press defense. The great team defense held the Trojans to one basket for the quarter. The two teams went to the locker room for the half with the Elks on top 23-12.

Out of the half, the Elks continued to apply pressure to the Trojans with their press defense. Effective defensive play turned into effective offensive play for the Elks. Junior Avery Pence knocked down a long three-pointer while teammate Gambill earned another basket with her inside play. Freshman Ashtyn Godbey hit a long shot from behind the arc on the left side of the court earning three points for her team. Taking a different approach from her jump shooting, Ford drove to the basket earning two points and a plus one on a drive to the basket while teammate Price hit one of two free throws. The third quarter ends with the Elks increasing their lead to 35-20.

In the fourth quarter, the Trojans turned up their intensity and worked hard to make a comeback. However, the Elks continued to apply defensive pressure and worked harder to push the ball inside drawing several foul calls. Dowell added points to the scoreboard with a free throw and a short jumper. Godbey also picked up one more point with a trip to the charity stripe. Pence hit her second three-pointer of the game when she found an open shot from the top of the key and added another point when she hit one of two free throws. Ford picked up her final point of the night also with a trip to the free throw line. Price continued to drive inside and although she was unable to convert her shots, she was awarded trips to the charity stripe and hit all four of her free throw shots. Baker hit a short inside jump shot and added two more points after being fouled on a drive to the basket. The Elks win the game 52-34.

Elkin 52

Trinity Dowell-8, Ashtyn Godbey-4, Presley Baker-6, Alla Summers, Ayla Ford-15, Molly Stevens, Avery Pence-7, Kyleigh Price-8, Chaney Parsons, Rebekah Johnson, Lily Gambill-4, Emma Johnson

Alleghany 34

Glenn-3, Murphy-3, Bare, Williams-18, Bottemley, Annas-1, Martinez-9, Crouse, Galyean, Arellano, Proffit