Pina-Velasquez headlines Falcons in FHC 2A championships

Ethan Pipes, seen here earlier this month, picked up a fourth-place finish at 170 pounds in the Foothills 2A Conference tournament.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Forbush wrestling team sent 10 grapplers to last Saturday’s Foothills 2A Conference tournament and saw several forms of success.

North Wilkes followed up last week’s conference championship in dual action (its first since 1999) with a tournament title, inching out defending champion Surry Central 188-183.

The Falcons rounded out the seven-team field with 58 points.

Jose Pina-Velasquez accounted for 22 of those points thanks to his conference championship at 106 pounds. The junior captured conference gold with a 7-0 decision over Ayden Norman of the Golden Eagles.

In addition to Pina-Velasquez, three other Forbush players found spots on the podium.

Drake Parker just missed joining Pina-Velasquez as a league champ as he finished second at 113 pounds.

The sophomore won his first two matches by pinfall but then lost in the championship finals to Surry Central’s Jose Trejo in the final seconds of the match.

Falcon teammates Harrison Reavis and Ethan Pipes rounded out their respective teams podium finishes and both wrestlers had to work their way through the consolation bracket to do it.

After he received a first-round bye in the 145-pound class, Reavis was pinned by North Wilkes’ Alex Ball in the semifinals.

The sophomore battled back with a second-period pin on Wilkes Central’s John Arellano before he fell by pin in the third-place match to Surry Central’s Wyatt Wall.

Pipes bested North Surry’s Harley Felts in the 145-pound quarterfinals by pin before dropping his semifinal match to Wilkes Central’s Elijah Hendren.

The senior bounced back with a second-period pin of North Wilkes’ Brayden Scronce in the consolation semifinals but was pinned by West Wilkes’ Seth Huffman in the third-place match.

North Surry claimed third place in the tournament with 139.5 points while West Wilkes (122 points) and host East Surry (105.5 points) took fourth and fifth, respectively. Wilkes Central finished just ahead of Forbush with 72 points.