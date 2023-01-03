Girls hoops roundup: Falcons claim tournament runner-up finish in the Palmetto State

Molly Swaim contributed 12 points in Starmount’s game against North Surry during last week’s holiday tournament in Toast. (Zach Colburn photo)

Both the Forbush and Starmount girls basketball teams tested themselves in a pair of holiday tournaments late last week.

And each team found forms of success.

Forbush claimed a runner-up finish at the Carolina Invitational in Charleston, S.C. after a 2-1 performance.

The Falcons dropped a tough 39-23 decision in the championship game of the Ashley River bracket on Friday evening to 5A Stratford, which was the eight-ranked South Carolina school in the state, according to MaxPreps.

They’re also currently ranked fifth in 5A, according to the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

The Knights (13-3) held Forbush to just six field goals in the game and nine secondhalf points.

Despite being held scoreless in the second half, Natalie Scott led Forbush with six points while Katie Furno and Carrie Vestal added five apiece. Scott added a three assists and a pair of steals.

Mallory Chapman and Mariah Livingston both recorded a pair of blocks on defense and finished with 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Chapman also finished with a trio of steals.

The Falcons reached the finals thanks to a furious fourth quarter rally in a 41-34 win against Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Down 22-19 after three quarters, the Falcons (10-4) outscored the Landsharks (6-5) by 10 points in the final stanza. Forbush scored more points in the fourth (22) than it had in the previous three quarters combined.

Like the championship game, Chapman turned in a production performance. The sophomore finished with 13 rebounds to go along with seven points, four steals, three blocks and drew a trio of charges. Livingston added 11 boards.

Furno paced a balanced scoring attack with nine points and Brooke Davis added eight points while Vestal finished with six. Despite being held to just one field goal, Scott contributed five steals and a trio of assists.

In the opener last Wednesday, the Falcons broke open a tight game in the second half with a 44-35 win over Goose Creek.

Chapman notched a double-double as she tied Vestal for the team-high in scoring with 11 points. She also added 12 rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

Livingston paced Forbush on the glass with 13 rebounds and also finished with five points.

Davis and Emily Eads added six and five points, respectively.

Starmount joined fellow Northwest 1A Conference member Mount Airy, along with four other teams in the Chick-fil-A Holiday Invitational at North Surry last Wednesday and Thursday.

The Rams started off on the right foot with a 57-48 win over Surry Central in the opener.

Starmount held an eight-point lead after one quarter (14-6) and was ahead 29-23 at halftime.

In the second game, the Rams and the Greyhounds went back and forth before North Surry held on for the 48-46 win despite going nearly the last four minutes without a basket. But the Greyhounds went 7-of-9 from the free-throw line in the span.

North Surry (6-4) extended the lead to as many as four late before Amelia Vanhoy knocked down a basket at the buzzer.

Vanhoy, a senior, finished just shy of double figures with nine points; Morgan Pinnix paced the Rams, who will play three games this week (it culminates with a battle against Elkin on Friday), with 13 points and freshman Molly Swaim chipped in 12.

Layken Mathis had eight points and Emma Smith finished with four.

Sade Badgett led the Greyhounds, who hosted Mount Airy on Tuesday and hosts West Wilkes on Friday, with a game-high 16 points. Sarah Mauldin and Kalyn Collins added 10 and nine points, respectively.

— Cory Smith of the Mount Airy News contributed to this report.