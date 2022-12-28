Buckin’ Elks split Rid-A-Bug classic contests

Elkin’s Aaron Caudle tracks down a loose ball while being guarded by North Wilkes’ Mason Faw. Ethan Ford, seen here dribbling up the floor against North Wilkes’ Brandon Holloway (2), Samuel Panneton (1) and Noah Royall, scored a game-high 28 points in Elkin’s 61-55 win over West Wilkes. Christian Brown knocks down a deep two for Elkin in the second half of its game with North Wilkes.

ELKIN — The Elkin boy’s basketball team picked up a much-needed 61-55 win over West Wilkes last Tuesday night in the inaugural Rid-A-Bug Classic on Claude Eldridge Court, inside N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium. The victory — the Buckin’ Elks’ third of the winter — snapped a three-game losing skid. They had also dropped four of their previous five games, which included a pair of Northwest 1A Conference tilts.

Elkin used a fast start and a strong finish to pick up the win behind a pair of 20-point quarter.

Ethan Ford, who paced the hosts with a game-high 28 points, was the catalyst in the opening frame as he accounted for 11 of the Buckin’ Elks’ 20 first quarter points. The senior hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first and finished with six triples for the game.

Ford wasn’t the only Elkin player with multiple baskets from beyond the arc as Logan Norman had a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

After holding a seven-point lead after the first quarter, the Blackhawks battled back to take a 31-30 halftime lead beyond the bench play of Jayden Walker. The senior scored all eight of points in the second.

West Wilkes led despite one of its top scorers — Andin Ashford — being held scoreless in the first half. Despite having notched multiple 20-point game, the Buckin’ Elks held the junior to just six points (all in the third quarter).

The Buckin’ Elks (3-7) held the Blackhawks in check in the third and retook the lead by five (44-39) after three quarters.

Maecyn Brooks, who joined Ford and Norman in double figures with 11 points, scored six of those points in the fourth quarter.

Jaheim McDouglad paced the visiting Blackhawks, who dropped a 58-52 decision to Alleghany on Wednesday night, with 14 points. Daniel Lambert and Shane Gragg added nine and eight points, respectively.

Elkin returned to the court on Wednesday night but fell, 67-41, to North Wilkes despite it being a one-possession game (10-8) after one quarter.

The Vikings (4-6) then put up 46 points over the next two quarters, which included a 27-point third quarter, and outscored the Buckin’ Elks by 26 points during the span to pull away.

Elkin was as close as seven at 19-12 midway through the second quarter but the Vikings pushed the lead to double digits (27-12) on a steal and layup from Brandon Holloway.

Leading 29-17 at halftime, the Vikings quickly put the game out of reach with a 16-1 run on the strength of 3-pointers from Noah Royall, Eli Shell and Ayden Taylor, whose triple pushed the lead 48-21 midway through the third quarter.

In all, the Vikings finished with 11 triples while the Buckin’ Elks had five. Norman made four baskets from beyond the arc to finish with a team-high 14 points. Ford finished just shy of double figures with nine.

Shell paced North Wilkes, which will be off until Jan. 3 when it travels to Starmount, with 18 points and Taylor chipped in 13.

Elkin will now be off until the New Year before resuming league play on Jan. 5 against South Stokes. The Buckin’ Elks will travel to Starmount the next night.

Elkin 61, West Wilkes 55

West Wilkes 13 18 8 16 — 55

Elkin 20 10 14 17 — 61

WEST WILKES: Jaheim McDougald 6 2-6 14; Daniel Lambert 4 1-2 9; Cal Crumpton 3 0-0 6; Andin Ashford 3 0-0 6; Harrison Holbrook 2 0-0 4; Jayden Walker 3 1-4 8; Shane Gragg 4 0-0 8; Bo Nichols 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 25 4-12 55.

ELKIN: Charlie Pelkey 1 0-0 2; Maecyn Brooks 4 3-7 11; Ethan Ford 8 8-10 28; Christian Brown 2 1-2 5; Logan Norman 3 2-4 11; Tyler Jenkins 0 0-0 0; Caleb Morgan 2 0-0 4; Aaron Caudle 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 20 14-23 61.

THREE-POINTERS: Elkin: Ford 6, Norman 3. West Wilkes: Walker.

North Wilkes 67, Elkin 41

North Wilkes 10 19 27 11 — 67

Elkin 8 9 11 13 — 41

NORTH WILKES: Brandon Holloway 2 0-0 5; Drew Winkler 1 0-0 2; Noah Royall 2 0-0 6; Solomon Panneton 1 0-0 2; Eli Shell 7 0-0 18; Samuel Panneton 2 0-0 5; Ayden Taylor 5 0-0 13; Tervaun Hague 1 1-2 3; Chris Kimmel 3 0-0 6; Mason Faw 3 1-2 7. Team Totals: 27 2-4 67.

ELKIN: Charlie Pelkey 0 0-0 0; Ethan Ford 1 7-10 9; Christian Brown 1 2-2 4; Logan Norman 5 0-0 14; Maecyn Brooks 2 0-1 4; Tyler Jenkins 1 0-0 3; Caleb Morgan 0 4-6 4; Connor Ballard 0 0-0 0; Aaron Caudle 0 0-0 0; Demetirus Wheeler 0 3-4 3. Team Totals: 10 16-23 41.

THREE-POINTERS: North Wilkes: Shell 4, Taylor 3, Royall 2, Sa. Panneton, Holloway. Elkin: Norman 4, Jenkins.