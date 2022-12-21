Lady Cardinals defeat the Buckin’ Elks

East Wilkes’ Briley Church puts up a shot as she is fouled by Elkin’s Presley Baker in the third quarter of last Tuesday’s game. Church, who would make the basket, also made the subsequent free throw. Against West Iredell last Wednesday, the senior finished with 10 points. Elkin’s Presley Baker (3) and Ashtyn Godbey (2) battle with East Wilkes’ Payton Spicer for the rebound in the second half. Lauren Macemore puts up a jumper late in East Wilkes’ win last Tuesday. Also in the photo for Elkin is Chancey Parsons. Payton Spicer, seen here shooting from the free-throw line, paced East Wilkes with a game-high 15 points.

The Lady Elks of Elkin High School travelled the short distance of about 5 miles up highway 268 to Ronda last Tuesday, Dec. 13 to face their rivals, the Cardinals of East Wilkes. The matchup was only the second conference game for the Elks and the first conference game of the season for the Cardinals. Both teams were playing without one of their starters due to injury. The Elks were forced to play without junior point guard Avery Pence while the Cards were without play from Kierstin Johnson

The Cardinals came out on fire and ready to play in the first quarter. Junior Payton Spicer found her groove early firing from behind the three-point line and connecting on three shots from behind the arc and one inside the three line in the first quarter. The Cardinals looked inside to senior Lilly Adams once Spicer was picked up and Adams delivered two buckets and a plus one. Spicer and Adams combined to give the Cardinals an early lead that the Elks would not be able to rebound from. The Elks struggled early to make their shots. The only bucket for the Elks in the first quarter came from an inside shot from sophomore Alla Summers. The first quarter ended with the Cardinals leading 16-2.

In the second quarter of play, the Elks managed to pick up their defense a bit and kept a more even pace with the Cardinals. Both teams scored six points for the quarter. Junior Peyton Mastin hit her first bucket of the night and added a free throw for the Cards while teammate Adams did the same. For the Elks, junior Kyleigh Price picked up a couple of field goals while freshman Ashtyn Godbey hit an inside shot. Play ended for the first half with the Cards still ahead 22-8.

As play begin for the second half, again, the Cardinals came out on fire and proved that they could score through several different avenues as five different players scored during the third quarter. Mastin picked up her first three-point shot and hit one of two free throws. Spicer added another jump shot while senior Briley Church picked up an inside basket and added a plus one. Brea Jordan and Lauron Macemore each added a basket giving the Cardinals 13 points for the quarter. For the Elks, sophomore Ayla Ford hit a three-pointer while senior teammate Lily Gambill found an inside basket. The Elks scored five points for the quarter, bringing the score to 35-13.

In the fourth quarter, the Elks outscored the Cardinals by one point. Godbey found an inside shot and hit one free throw while Price picked up a couple of inside baskets. For the Cardinals, Spicer and Jordan each added a basket while Macemore connected on two free throws. The Cardinals close out the game ahead with a score of 41-20. Spicer led all scorers with 15 points.