Cardinals white wash Elkin in NW 1A opener

East Wilkes’ Owen Combs puts up a jumper while being defended by Elkin’s Maecyn Brooks. Combs tied for the game-high in scoring with 14 points. Elkin’s Caleb Morgan drives to the basket as East Wilkes’ Mason Sparks gives chase. Braxton Long blocks Elkin’s Ethan Ford during the first half of East Wilkes’ win over the Buckin’ Elks last Tuesday.

RONDA — A pair of big runs, coupled with a 26-point second quarter, proved to be the difference for the East Wilkes boys basketball team in a convincing 59-20 win against rival Elkin on Dec. 13.

The Cardinals used a balanced attack to pick up a Northwest Conference-opening win. East Wilkes (3-4, 1-1) was originally scheduled to open up league play the Friday before at Mount Airy but was postponed due to the Granite Bears run to a North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A football championship.

Double-figure scorers Brady Hall (14 points, which included four 3-pointers), Owen Combs (14 points) and Braxton Long (12 points) all had a hand in the Cardinals first sizeable run in the first half.

Combs, along with Mason Sparks, paced the hosts on the glass with seven rebounds each.

Holding a 10-8 lead early in the second after a basket from Elkin’s Charlie Pelkey, East Wilkes used a 14-0 run to create a sizeable advantage.

Three-pointers from Hall and Combs bookended the run, along with a Ledger Blackburn put back and 1-of-2 free throws from Briggs Gentry.

After a steal and layup from Long pushed the lead to 20 (29-9), reserve Noah Spriggs got in on the action with a jumper to push the lead to 32-10.

Tyler Jenkins halted the skid for the Buckin’ Elks (2-7, 0-2) with a triple.

Then Long took charge for the Cardinals as back-to-back baskets closed out the first half. The senior’s takeover continued as he scored nine-straight points to spearhead another run — a 23-0 one — that turned the sizeable lead into an insurmountable one.

Baskets from Daniel Handy and another from Combs, off an Andrew Tharpe assist, extended the East Wilkes lead to 48-14 after three quarters.

Blackburn knocked down a jumper from the left elbow to institute the NCHSAA-mandated running clock at 55-14 with 3:50 to play.

The Buckin’ Elks, meanwhile, struggled to find the bottom of the basket as it was held scoreless from late in the second quarter until the 2:40 mark of the fourth quarter.

Elkin’s drought ended on a 3-pointer from Pelkey. The freshman led Elkin with six points and Jenkins added five. Ethan Ford also finished with five points.

The Cardinals followed up Tuesday’s win with a 59-41 win the next night at West Iredell behind a game-high 36 points from Long and eight from Handy, who added a team-high eight rebounds.

Gentry added seven boards to go along with three assists and a pair of steals for East Wilkes, which then fell to 1-1 in league after an 83-51 loss at South Stokes on Friday night.

East Wilkes fell to 3-5 overall after it dropped at 65-39 decision to the county foe West Wilkes this past Monday.

East Wilkes 59, Elkin 20

Elkin 6 8 0 6 — 20

East Wilkes 10 26 12 11 — 59

ELKIN: Charlie Pelkey 2 1-2 6; Maecyn Brooks 0 0-3 0; Ethan Ford 2 1-3 5; Christian Brown 0 0-0 0; Logan Norman 2 1-2 3; Tyler Jenkins 1 2-2 5; Caleb Morgan 0 0-0 0; Connor Ballard 0 0-0 0; Lukas McClamrock 0 0-0 0; Aaron Caudle 0 1-2 1. Team Totals: 7 6-14 20.

EAST WILKES: Braxton Long 5 1-3 12; Briggs Gentry 1 1-2 3; Easton Martin 1 0-0 2; Daniel Handy 1 0-0 2; Ledger Blackburn 2 0-0 4; Owen Combs 6 1-2 14; Mason Sparks 1 2-2 4; Brady Hall 5 0-0 14; Noah Spriggs 1 0-0 2; Andrew Tharpe 0 0-0 0; Payton Luffman 1 0-0 2. Team Totals: 24 5-9 59

THREE-POINTERS: Elkin: Jenkins, Pelkey. East Wilkes: Hall 4, Long, Combs.