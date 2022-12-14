North Wilkes grinds past Cardinals in low-scoring affair

East Wilkes’ Noah Spriggs (24) and Easton Martin converge on a rebound against North Wilkes’ Mason Faw in the second half of last Tuesday’s game.

RONDA — The East Wilkes boys’ basketball team fell into an early hole, and struggled to find its offensive rhythm in a 37-22 loss to North Wilkes last Tuesday night.

Neither team was able to find their offensive footing in the game, as there was only one quarter — a 15-point third quarter from the Vikings — where either team scored in double digits.

But North Wilkes (2-2), which looked to rebound from a 30-point loss at North Surry, jumped out to a fast start as it scored the game’s first seven points. A Trevaun Hague 3-pointer and Brandon Holloway layup highlighted the run.

Both players paced the Vikings in scoring as Hague scored a game-high 13 points and Holloway finished with 11.

The Cardinals, who were without the services of starter Eric Adams, ultimately generated some offense behind baskets from Briggs Gentry and Ledger Blackburn.

Gentry, the Cardinals’ senior guard, cut the deficit one with a jumper and Braxton Long put East Wilkes ahead 12-11 with layup off a Viking turnover.

But consecutive baskets from Holloway swung the momentum back in the Vikings favor as it took an 18-12 lead into halftime.

North Wilkes was able to create some separation out of the break, thanks to a Chris Kimmel putback and a runner from Holloway as part of a 10-1 run.

Blackburn, who paced the Cardinals (1-3) with nine points, knocked down a bucket late in the third quarter to cut the Vikings lead to 29-19.

Then East Wilkes went cold from the field as it was scoreless over the next seven minutes — a skid that didn’t end until a Weston Brown basket with 2:32 to play.

Both teams struggled in the final quarter as they combined for just seven points.

In addition to Hague and Holloway, Chris Kimmel added eight points for North Wilkes. In addition to Blackburn, Long finished with five points and Owen Combs added four.

North Wilkes 37, East Wilkes 22

North Wilkes 9 9 15 4 — 37

East Wilkes 9 6 7 3 — 22

NORTH WILKES: Brandon Hollway 5 0-0 11; Drew Winkler 0 0-0 0; Noah Royall 0 0-2 0; Trevaun Hague 5 1-2 13; Chris Kimmel 4 0-0 8; Mason Faw 0 0-0 0l Samuel Panneton 0 0-0 0; Solomon Panneton 0 0-0 0; Eli Shell 1 1-2 3. Team Totals: 16 2-6 37.

EAST WILKES : Braxton Long 1 0-0 2; Daniel Handy 0 0-0 0; Weston Brown 1 0-2 2; Easton Martin 0 0-0 0; Briggs Gentry 2 1-2 5; Ledger Blackburn 4 1-1 9; Hayden Phillips 0 0-0 0; Mason Sparks 0 0-0 0; Owen Combs 1 1-2 4; Brady Hall 0 0-0 0; Noach Spriggs 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 9 3-7 22.

THREE-POINTERS: North Wilkes: Hague 2, Holloway. East Wilkes: Combs.