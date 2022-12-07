Key run boosts Buckin’ Elks past Forbush for 1st win

Elkin’s Maecyn Brooks puts up a shot, in the lane, against Forbush’s Wyatt Graham and Josh Brown. Brooks, a senior, finished with 12 points. Ethan Ford, who paced Elkin with a game-high 22 points, looks to dribble past Forbush’s Caden Funk in the third quarter. The pair of Forbush’s Nick Wesiner (22) and Jacob Boyles (15) disrupt a shot attempt by Elkin’s William Pilson in the first half. Falcon teammates Josh Brown and Gavin Maines look on. Forbush’s Josh Brown puts up a runner for two of his team-high 14 points during last Tuesday’s game at Elkin.

ELKIN — The Elkin boy’s basketball team finally broke into the win column for the first time in the 2022-23 season with a 53-47 win over Forbush last Tuesday night inside N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium.

The victory broke a pair of skids for Buckin’ Elks. In addition to snapping an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season, Elkin (2-4) defeated the Falcons for the first time since the 2018-19 season, but it was the first home win in the series over the last decade.

But the margin of victory can be a tad misleading as the hosts led by as many as 14 at 50-36 with 2:31 to play after a three-point play from Ethan Ford.

Forbush (0-4) made things interesting late behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Wyatt Graham and Nick Weisner in the final minute.

Pierce Sprague converted on a three-point play to cut the deficit to six in the final seconds but Elkin’s advantage was too much.

In a game that saw eight lead changes, five of them took place in what turned out to be a decisive third quarter.

Forbush held a 21-17 halftime lead and pushed the advantage to as much as six on a Gavin Maines basket.

That’s when Ford took over.

The senior led all scorers with 22 points and spearheaded a pair of mini runs to take the lead. Ford scored 13 of his game-high in the third quarter.

A Ford runner and free throws from Christian Brown started a 7-2 run and took a 30-29 lead on a Maecyn Brooks putback, despite missing the ensuing free throw.

Then Ford connected on a pair of free throws and a layup to close a 6-0 run.

Maines, who finished with 13 points, was tasked with picking up the slack after Caden Funk, the Falcons’ top returning player from last year, left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. He is expected to miss several weeks, according to Forbush’s Twitter page.

The junior made it a one-possession game in the final 30 seconds with a layup before Ford knocked down a triple to push the lead to six after three quarters.

Ford’s triple spurred a 9-0 run as he and Brooks converted on a pair of backdoor baskets, set up by assists from freshman Charlie Pelkey. Brooks added 12 points and extended the lead to 43-31 with a jumper.

Brooks also had a nice basket in the final seconds of the first half off an inbounds ball. Logan Norman heaved a baseball pass down the floor and found Brooks, in stride, for the layup and cut what had been an eight-point Forbush lead.

The Falcons, who received a team-high 14 points from Josh Brown, started off strong on Tuesday as scored nine of the game’s first 12 points, highlighted by a pair of baskets — a 3-pointer and a runner — from Brown.

Funk, who scored just three points, converted on a steal and a layup. Maines pushed the lead to 16-8 early in the second quarter for the Falcons, who hosted the Buckin’ Elks on Dec. 6.

Forbush, which will host Starmount this coming Friday, also struggled from the free-throw line as it was just 9-of-21 from the charity stripe.

Thursday’s game

A big second half helped Wilkes Central pull away from Elkin for a 62-20 win in Moravian Falls on Thursday night.

But the Buckin’ Elks notched their second win of the season the next night in the form of a 64-42 win against Millennium Charter.

Against the Eagles, the Buckin’ Elks trailed just seven (13-6) after one quarter, but Wilkes Central (2-1) outscored the visitors by 28 points over the next two quarters. Elkin was held scoreless in the third quarter.

No Elkin player scored in double figures; Ford and Brooks led the visitors with five points apiece and Aaron Caudle had four.

Twelve different Eagles got into the scorebook, led by Brady Scott’s game-high 14 points. Tyson Owens added nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kamen Smith finished with seven points and a team-high 11 boards.

Elkin 53, Forbush 47

Forbush 14 7 10 16 — 47

Elkin 6 11 20 16 — 53

Forbush: Josh Brown 6 1-2 14; Jacob Boyles 1 2-4 4; Gavin Maines 6 0-1 13; Wyatt Graham 1 3-7 6; Caden Funk 1 1-4 3; Holden Moxley 0 0-0 0; Cody Thompson 0 0-0 0; C.J. Boyd 0 0-2 0; Nick Weisner 1 1-2 4; Pierce Sprague 1 1-1 3; Jesse Wooten 0 0-0 0; Yorland Luna 1 1-4 3. Team Totals: 17 9-21 47.

Elkin: Charlie Pelkey 0 5-8 5; Maecyn Brooks 5 2-4 12; Ethan Ford 9 3-6 22; Christian Brown 0 3-4 3; Logan Norman 1 0-0 3; Tyler Jenkins 1 0-0 2; Caleb Moran 1 2-6 4; William Pilson 0 0-0 0; Lukas McClamrock 0 0-0 0; Aaron Caudle 1 0-1 2; Lukas Keller 0 0-0 0; Demetrius Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 18 15-28 53.

Three-Pointers: Forbush: Brown, Weisner, Maine, Graham. Elkin: Ford, Norman.

Wilkes Central 62, Elkin 20

Elkin 6 8 0 6 — 20

Wilkes Central 13 17 19 13 — 62

Elkin: Charlie Pelkey 0; Maecyn Brooks 5; Ethan Ford 5; Christian Brown 2; Logan Norman 3; Tyler Jenkins 0; Caleb Morgan 1; William Pilson 0; Holt Canter 0; Lukas McClamrock 0; Aaron Caudle 4; Lukas Keller 0; Webb Snyder 0.

Wilkes Central: Anthony Graham 2; Tyson Owens; 9; Noah McNeil 3; Brady Scott 14; Kamen Smith 7; C.J. McGill 2; Gus Keener 0; Gavin Cheek 5; Aithen Allen 3; Quentin Rodriguez 0; Aiden Parks 5; Hunter Wyles 6; Layne Broyhill 2; Aaron Edwards 0; Tyler Surgeon 4.

Three-Pointers: Elkin: Norman, Ford, Brooks. Wilkes Central: Scott 3, Wyles 2, Parks, Allen.