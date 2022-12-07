West Wilkes halts Cardinals comeback bid

Owen Combs, of East Wilkes, applies defensive pressure to West Wilkes’ Blake Broyhill in the fourth quarter. East Wilkes’ Eric Adams, who finished with 12 points in last Wednesday’s game, passes out of the double team of West Wilkes’ Harrison Holbrook and Carson Edmiston in the first half.

MILLERS CREEK — The East Wilkes boy’s basketball team came up short in its comeback bid during a 58-47 defeat at West Wilkes last Wednesday night.

Looking to shake off a last-second loss to Starmount seven days earlier (and a 67-60 loss at Davie County the night before), the Blackhawks led from early in the first quarter on.

West Wilkes led by as many as 24 at 45-21 after a runner and pull-up 3-pointer from Andin Ashford.

The junior, who joined the Blackhawks (1-3) this winter after playing at nearby Millers Creek Christian School the last three years, led all scorers with 29 points.

But West Wilkes went cold from the field, going almost seven minutes without a field goal and East Wilkes (1-1) put forth a frantic comeback in the fourth quarter, jumpstarted by a steal and layup from Eric Adams.

Braxton Long, who paced the Cardinals with 17 points, scored a layup after grabbing the rebound — one his team-high nine boards — on the other end of the floor. Ledger Blackburn then connected on a basket off a nice assist from Owen Combs.

West’s Carson Edmiston went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe and then Long trimmed to the deficit to as little as nine (46-37) with 5:50 to play on a 3-pointer.

After recording an impressive 38 points in the season-opening win at Atkins, Long was held to just four through the first three quarters before his double-digit fourth quarter.

The Blackhawks made sure the Cardinals couldn’t get any closet thanks to an 11-for-18 showing from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Free throws from Ashford and Cal Crumpton pushed the lead back to double digits and Harrison Holbrook hit a basket in close to stop the field goal drought.

Adams joined Long in double figures with 12 points (and eight rebounds) for the Cardinals, who then dropped a 55-45 decision against Wilkes Central in their home opener on Friday night. Blackburn chipped in seven off the bench.

West Wilkes, which lost 65-57 against Ashe County, received nine points apiece from Holbrook and Jaheim McDougald.

Notes: Before the Cardinal comeback, the Blackhawks used a 16-0 run between the first and second quarters to build a double-digit lead. Wednesday’s game was a matchup between first-year coaches who took over programs at their respective alma maters this off-season. Cardinal head boys coach Bradley Hayes was a 1995 East Wilkes graduate while Blackhawk head boys coach Josh Phipps was a 2013 West Wilkes graduate.

West Wilkes 58, East Wilkes 47

East Wilkes 6 8 14 19 — 47

West Wilkes 19 12 14 13 — 58

EAST WILKES: Braxton Long 6 4-5 17; Daniel Handy 3 0-0 6; Eric Adams 5 1-2 12; Weston Brown 0 0-0 0; Owen Combs 2 0-2 4; Mason Sparks 0 0-0 0; Easton Martin 0 0-0 0; Hayden Phillips 0 0-0 0; Noah Spriggs 0 0-0 0; Brady Hall 1 0-0 3; Ledger Blackburn 2 2-2 7; Will Martin 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 18 7-12 47.

WEST WILKES: Jaheim McDougald 4 0-1 9; Carson Edimston 0 6-10 6; Cal Crumpton 1 2-2 4; Harrison Holbrook 4 0-0 9; Andin Ashford 9 8-12 29; Daniel Lambert 0 0-0 0; Jayden Walker 0 0-0 0; Shane Gragg 0 0-0 0; Nathaniel Bumgarner 0 0-0 0; Blake Broyhill 0 0-0 0. Team Totals: 18 16-25 58.

THREE-POINTERS: East Wilkes: Long, Adams, Hall, Blackburn. West Wilkes: Ashford 3, McDougald.