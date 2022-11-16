Bulldogs hang on late, squeak past East Wilkes in thriller

Brodie Martin paced East Wilkes with 187 rushing yards and a touchdown in Thursday night’s playoff game at Murphy. Martin, a senior, also caught a pair of touchdown passes. (Photo credit: Zach Colburn) East Wilkes’ Tylor White (80) and Zack Helms (14) attempt to bring down Murphy’s Cameron Grooms on a kick return in Thursday night’s playoff game. Also in the photo for the Cardinals are Gabriel Szepanski and Levi Sadler. (Photo credit: Dave Guffey/Cherokee Scout)

MURPHY — In a game that closely resembled a prizefight, East Wilkes came up just short of its first trip to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A football playoffs since 2015.

The Cardinals went toe-to-toe with 10-time state champion Murphy on Thursday night. But in the end, it was the Bulldogs who advanced with a 38-34 win on a rainy David Gentry Field at Hugh Hamilton Stadium.

With six lead changes in the game, neither team led by more than nine nor was the game wasn’t decided until the final minute.

There may have also been a big of good fortune for No. 7 Murphy on its final drive.

Down four (34-30) with just under seven minutes to play, the Bulldogs marched down the field behind the running game of Hunter Stalcup.

After the junior gained 60 yards on four plays, Murphy (9-3) faced second-and-ten from the Cardinal 20 with just under five minutes to play.

That’s when Cole Haney threw a pass to the end zone that appeared to be tipped by an East Wilkes defender.

The ball ultimately fell into the hands of Trenton Russell for a touchdown reception. The Bulldogs went for two and Stalcup converted on the run.

Tylor White had a strong kickoff return to midfield and No. 10 East Wilkes benefitted from a Bulldog unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, putting them in even better shape.

East Wilkes, which ended its season at 9-3, faced a pair of fourth downs on the drive.

Eric Adams came up big on the first chance as the senior took the direct snap and rushed for an 11-yard gain to set up first-and-ten from the Bulldog 16 with 2:30 to play.

Brody Martin and Briggs Gentry picked up short gains, but an incomplete pass from Gentry put the Cardinals in another fourth down situation (fourth-and-five) from the 12 with 1:36 to play.

But Gentry’s pass attempt came up short as the Bulldogs took the ball back with little time remaining.

Early on, it appeared the game would be a showcase of each team’s featured running back — Murphy’s Stalcup and East Wilkes’ Martin.

Stalcup, who rushed for a game-high 293 yards and three touchdowns, scored on the Bulldogs opening drive with a 9-yard run. The junior added a 15-yard touchdown run to go up 16-7 early in the second. Murphy also had a safety sandwiched between the two scores.

Martin finished with 187 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and cut the deficit to two with a 35-yard touchdown score.

East Wilkes appeared to seize momentum just before halftime after Kaden Royal recovered a fumble.

Martin collected his first of two receiving touchdowns — a 16-yard touchdown pass from Gentry — to give East Wilkes the lead by five (21-16).

The Bulldogs took a 24-21 lead into halftime when Stalcup tacked on 54-yard touchdown run with no time left in the half.

East Wilkes’ defense buckled down after halftime as it held Stalcup to single-digit rushing gains on all but one play — a 50-yard gain on Murphy’s go-ahead score — in the second half.

East Wilkes, which also shutout the Bulldogs in the third quarter, retook the lead on a 2-yard rushing score from Brennan Arnder.

In addition to Martin, Gentry passed for 109 yards and three touchdowns with 58 of those yards going to Martin.

Despite the defeat, the Cardinals accomplished plenty this fall.

The second-round game was third time in the last six seasons that East Wilkes reached the round of 32 (the Cardinals also made the second round last year and in 2017 with the latter being via a first-round bye).

It was also the first winning season since 2018 when it went 7-5 and the first nine-win season since 2017.

Notes: On Martin’s last touchdown — a short screen pass that he took 42 yards to the end zone —Will Martin, the team’s snapper and starting center, was injured on the play. The senior, who was on the field for several minutes until ambulances arrived, was stretchered off the field. He did not return but was responsive. The Bulldogs will face Andrews on Friday for the second time this season as the Wildcats took the first meeting, 42-12, on Oct. 28….Thursday was also the second time in the last three seasons that Murphy ended the season of a team from the Yadkin/Elkin area. During their season championship season in 2020 (Spring 2021), the Bulldogs went on the road and held off Elkin for a 29-24 win.

#7 MURPHY 38, #10 EAST WILKES 34

East Wilkes 7 14 7 6 — 34

Murphy 7 17 0 14 — 38

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M — HutnerStalcup 9-yard run (Will Joyner kick) 8:20

EW — Eric Adams 26-yard pass from Briggs Gentry (Hank Porter kick) 4:22 Second Quarter M — Safety

M — Staclup 15-yard run (Joyner kick) 4:48

EW— Brody Martin 35-yard run (Porter kick) 2:50

EW — Martin 16-yard pass from Gentry (Porter kick) 1:13

M — Stalcup 54-yard run (Cole Laney run) :00

Third Quarter EW — Brennan Arnder 2-yard (Porter kick) 4:00

Fourth Quarter M — Laney 1-yard run (run fail) 9:18

EW — Martin 42-yard pass from Gentry (run fail) 6:57

M — Trenton Russell 20-yard pass from Laney (Stalcup run) 4:43

Individual Statistics

EAST WILKES

Rushing: Brody Martin 17-187 and 1 TD; Kaden Royal 3-30; Eric Adams 1-11; Briggs Gentry 10-8; Brennan 1-2 and 1 TD; Team 1-(-11). Passing: Briggs Gentry 6-15-0 for 109 yards and 3 TD; Hank Porter 1-1-0 for 11 yards. Receiving: Brody Martin 2-58 and 2 TD; Eric Adams 1-26 and 1 TD; Brennan Arnder 2-20; Hank Porter 1-8; Kaden Royal 1-8.

MURPHY

Rushing: Hunter Stalcup30-293 and 3 TD; Trenton Russell 5-71; Cole Laney 6-14 and 1 TD; John Ledford 3-12; Jonah Hedden 1-2.

Passing: Cole Laney 4-7-0 for 41 yards and 1 TD.

Receiving: Trenton Russell 1-20 and 1 TD; Cameron Grooms 2-18; Dominick Rummler 1-3.