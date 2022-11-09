Mount Airy shuts out Elkin to reach Sweet 16

Elkin’s Charlie Pelkey ( 11) leads the Elks into Mount Airy’s defensive third. Buckin’ Elk Lucas Hampton ( 22) prevents a Granite Bear through ball by using his head.

Mount Airy overcame a slow start and defeated Elkin 4-0 in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs.

The No. 2 Granite Bears didn’t know what to expect when hosting the No. 18 seeded Buckin’ Elks. Mount Airy won both previous meetings this season, but one was a 4-3 victory in which the Bears scored late and the other was an 8-1 Senior Night win where Mount Airy scored three times in the first six minutes.

“It’s always difficult to beat a team three times in a season,” said Mount Airy coach Will Hurley.

The third meetings between the Northwest 1A Conference foes came with an added twist: Mount Airy was without its two leading scorers. Senior Elkin Lopez and junior Angel Osorno were both unavailable for the game.

The undefeated Bears (22-0-1) kept the Buckin’ Elks at bay for most of the first half while struggling to create offense for themselves.

“We came out really flat and just not ourselves,” Hurley said. “We weren’t overlooking Elkin, and I don’t think it was because we were missing those two guys because they’re not always out there. I don’t know what the heck we were doing. Just not playing our game. The possession arrow went our way, but we would just dribble and couldn’t get many shots.

“Credit to Elkin though. I think they did a really good job of cutting our passing lanes off in the first half.”

Mount Airy finally sorted things out in the 35th minute when sophomore Adrian Rodriguez found the back of the net. Elkin had the chance to equalize two minutes later on a 20-yard free kick, but Luke McComb sent his shot over the crossbar.

The Bears were revitalized in the second half and quickly went on the attack. Senior Agripino Perez had a pair of shots in the first five minutes, one that was set up by midfielder Edwin Agabo and the other resulting from an Edwin Ramirez punt.

Agabo took Mount Airy’s first of five corner kicks in the second half in the 48th minute. The senior curved a cross from the Elkin (13-10) sideline into the goal, but it was blocked by the keeper and kicked out by Mount Airy.

On the ensuing goal kick, Rodriguez got a steal from the Buckin’ Elk defender and crossed to Gavin Guerrero for the goal nine minutes into the second half. This was the beginning of a Mount Airy onslaught where the Bears scored three times in three minutes.

A throw in from Carson Hill deep in Elkin’s defensive third went untouched as it sailed horizontally through the 18-yard box. The throw made it all the way to Rodriguez on the far side, who volleyed it in for his second goal of the evening.

Perez added Mount Airy’s final goal less than 60 seconds later. Vicente Gomez saved a ball from going out on the Bears sideline, then passed up to Guerrero to set up a cross. Perez used the cross to set up a shot from the top of the 18 that made it 4-0 Mount Airy.

The Bears out-shot the Buckin’ Elks 9-0 in the second half and had five corner kicks to Elkin’s zero. Elkin had a few free kicks that were floated inside Mount Airy’s 18-yard box, but none of the shot attempts ever made it past the defense.

“I think we came out in the second half with a lot of energy,” Hurley said. “We got back to playing our game, especially those first 15 minutes. I don’t know if we just settled in during the second half or what. I can’t explain it.”

Mount Airy returns to the Sweet 16 and will host No. 10 Langtree Charter (12-9-3).

The Bears are very familiar with the dangerous Lions team. The two faced off in the 1A West Regional Semifinal Match in 2021 when both teams had similar records to this season; Mount Airy was 25-0 and Langtree was 11-7-1.

Mount Airy won the game in a penalty kick shootout 1-1 (4-3).

Langtree finished the regular season with the fourth-highest RPI ranking, but the Lions were given a lower seed because they did not win their conference. The Catawba Shores 1A/2A Conference is one of the most competitive in the state, with two of the past three 1A state champions coming from the conference.

All four 1A teams in the conference are still in the state playoffs, making up half of the 1A West’s eight teams.

“We have to keep the energy up the entire time and can’t play at another team’s level,” Hurley said. “But I’ve told the kids we can’t get down on each other and just have to play our game. We’re going to go out there and leave it all on the field.”

Mount Airy will host Langtree Charter on Nov. 7.

Scoring

Elkin – 0, 0 = 0

Mount Airy – 1, 3 = 4

Goals

1H

35’ Mount Airy 1-0, Adrian Rodriguez goal unassisted

2H

49’ Mount Airy 2-0, Gavin Guerrero goal on Adrian Rodriguez assist

51’ Mount Airy 3-0, Adrian Rodriguez goal from Carson Hill assist

52’ Mount Airy 4-0, Agripino Perez goal from Gavin Guerrero assist

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports