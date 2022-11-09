Northwest 1A Volleyball All-Conference honors given to local student-athletes

With winter sports on the horizon and the fall volleyball season winding down, several local players have been awarded Northwest 1-A All-Conference honors for the 2022 season.

Local players awarded with All-Conference Honorable Mention accolades include Elkin High School’s senior Bailey Copeland and sophomore Presley Baker, East Wilkes’ junior Peyton Mastin and senior Briley Church, Starmount’s seniors Jadyn Haynes and Evelyn Jeminez and Mount Airy’s senior Kennedy Gwyn. Also receiving this honor for North Stokes is Carolyn Mabe and Lexie Knight, and Madison Wilson and Addison Flynt for South Stokes and Brooke Constantine and Ally Glenn for Alleghany High School.

Local players receiving All-Conference awards include Elkin High School senior Monica Bridgeman and junior Lily Robbins, East Wilkes senior Lilly Adams, Starmount’s senior Olivia Ray, juniors Morgan Pinnix and Libby Johnson and Mount Airy’s senior Morgan Mayfield and juniors Kinlee Reece and Alisa Clabo. Phoebe Murphy, Amber Hirschy, Christa Williams, and Zoey Bourne all made the list for Alleghany High School. Alexis Dalton was named to the list for North Stokes while Syndney Mounce earned the honors for South Stokes High School.

Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield was named the Northwest Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year while Alleghany’s Phoebe Murphy was named the Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Alleghany’s head coach, Kelly Weaver was named Coach of the Year.