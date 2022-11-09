Roundup: Elkin football, Starmount soccer drop playoff openers

Elkin varsity football team.

Buoyed by a dominant first half, the Thomasville football team cruised to a 55-7 win over Elkin on Friday night in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (x-x), who will host Swain County in the second round on Thursday night, built up a 34-0 halftime advantage and never looked back.

The No. 30 Buckin’ Elks (1-10) scored its lone touchdown on a pick-six from Jericho Edwards in the third quarter in the third quarter to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 48-7.

Yellow Jackets sting Rams on the pitch

WINSTON-SALEM – A two-goal second half turned out to be enough for the Carver boy’s soccer team to defeat Starmount, 3-1, in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs on Nov. 1.

Sixteenth-ranked Yellow Jackets held a 1-0 halftime advantage, but the Rams managed to notch their only goal of the match from Pablo Alvarez. Christian Maya collected the assist.

Starmount, which garnered the No. 17 seed, ended its season at 13-7-1.