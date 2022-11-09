Braves score 1st-round upset of Starmount

BOONVILLE — The Cherokee Braves made the three plus-hour trek to Starmount on Friday night a successful one as they captured a 28-21 win in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A football playoffs. Cherokee, which entered the playoffs as the No. 24 seed, used an effective ground game and limited the mistakes to earn the road victory and set up a second-round date with fellow Smoky Mountain 1A Conference foe Robbinsville. The No. 8 Black Knights (8-3), who reached the 1A West Regional finals last year, advanced to the second round with a 40-14 win over No. 25 Cherryville.

The two teams met on Oct. 7 with Robbinsville winning that game, 30-13. Turnovers and penalties proved to be the Rams’ undoing as it turned the ball over five times and were flagged 17 times for 125 yards. Compounding matters was Zack Dezern, Starmount’s leading rusher, leaving the game in the first half with an injury. Dezern, who rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries, did not return.

But despite the miscues and a two-score deficit, the Rams still had a chance to capture victory after A.J. Pardue scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. Alex Mora’s extra point made it 28-21 with 5:08 to play.

The junior stepped up in Dezern’s absence as he rushed for 76 yards and a pair of scores. He also caught a team-high six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Pardue helped put the No. 9 Rams (7-4) ahead 7-0 in the opening quarter with a 10-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Luke Kimmer.

After the Braves (3-8) responded, and then took the lead, thanks to touchdown runs of 25 and 66 yards from Chase Calhoun, Pardue answered back with a 1-yard touchdown the tie the game 14-14 at halftime.

The Braves put up 306 yards on the ground on 41 carries and had a key play in the fourth quarter, up by six.

Starmount appeared to be ready to get the ball back after Cherokee lined up for the punt.

But Tso Smith, who’s also the Braves quarterback, ran a fake to pick up the first down; the senior scored shortly after on a 36-yard run to go up two scores with 8:32 to play.

Kimmer had a productive night under center as he threw for 218 yards on 16-of-27 passing, but was intercepted three times.

Jacob Groce was solid on special teams as the sophomore averaged 34.5 yards on pair of attempts with one of them going inside the 20.

Calhoun paced Cherokee on the ground as he rushed for a game-high 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Cherokee 28, Starmount 21

Cherokee 7 7 6 8 — 28

Starmount 7 7 0 7 — 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

ST — A.J. Pardue 10-yard pass from Luke Kimmer (Alex Mora kick) 7:10

CHER — Chase Calhoiun 25-yard run (Mato Grant kick) 4:18 Second Quarter CHER — Calhoun 66-yard run (Grant kick) 10:37

ST— Pardue 1-yard run (Mora kick) 7:31

Third Quarter CHER — Tso Smith 4-yard run (kick fail) 6:24

Fourth Quarter CHER — Calhoun 36-yard run (Smith run) 8:32

ST — Pardue 3-yard run (Mora kick) 5:08

Individual Statistics

CHEROKEE

Rushing: Chase Calhoun 20-197 and 3 TD; Tso Smith 15-99 and 1 TD; Xavier Otter 1-3. Passing: Tso Smith 3-7-0 for 25 yards. Receiving: Caden Trantham 1-19; Mato Grant 2-6.

STARMOUNT

Rushing: A.J. Pardue 12-76; Zack Dezern 12-70; Ryan Kimmer 1-17; Preston Williams 1-1; Xavier King 1-0; Luke Kimmer 3-(-4). Passing: Luke Kimmer 16-27-3 for 218 yards and 1 TD. Receiving: A.J. Pardue 6-77 and 1 TD; Jadon Hurt-Bailey 2-47; Xavier King 3-39; Mason Moxley 2-38; Zack Armstrong 3-16.