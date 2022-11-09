East Wilkes extinguishes Gryphons, advance to 2nd round

Kaden Royal rushes for a 13-yard gain while receiving a block from East Wilkes teammate Hank Porter on Thomas Jefferson’s Jeb Rollins. Tristan Alkire applies pressure to Thomas Jefferson quarterback David Hargro in East Wilkes’ 44-14 playoff win. Weston Brown hauls in a 50-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The East Wilkes senior finished with three catches for 69 yards to go along with the score. Tylor White and Zack Helms bring down Thomas Jefferson’s Eli Linebarger on a kick return late in the second quarter of East Wilkes’ first-round playoff win Friday night. East Wilkes’ Eric Adams (4), Easton Martin (32) and Will Martin sack Thomas Jefferson Academy quarterback David Hargro for a four-yard loss late in the first quarter. The stop came in the midst of a near nine-minute drive for the Gryphons.

RONDA — Barring a potential upset, Friday night signaled the final home game for the East Wilkes football team and its 15 seniors.

The No. 10 Cardinals certainly made the most of their final opportunity to play inside the home confines of Ebb Tharpe Field, thanks a 44-14 win over Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy.

With the win, East Wilkes (9-2) will make the near four-hour, 245-mile, journey to Murphy in the second round on Thursday night. The No. 7 Bulldogs (8-3) advanced with a 49-20 win over Albemarle.

“It’s bittersweet. We talked about it on Wednesday about how this is probably, unless there’s an upset in the playoffs, the last time we’ll play in front of our home crowd and how important it was to take that in,” said East Wilkes head coach Jonathan Wilmoth. “I think the kids did a good job of that and it was a good atmosphere tonight and I want to thank our community for coming out and supporting these boys all year long.”

Five different Cardinals found the end zone on Friday, including a pair of touchdown receptions from Weston Brown. The senior hooked up with quarterback Briggs Gentry on East’s first score — a 13-yard touchdown.

The duo connected again on the Cardinals’ first drive of the second half when Gentry, who finished 7-of-9 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns, found a wide-open Brown for a 50-yard touchdown to go up 30-0 after Hank Porter’s extra point.

Porter had a very productive night. The senior was 5-of-6 on extra points, had four kickoffs go touchbacks and hit a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter.

But as a Cardinal wide receiver, he had yet to find the end zone on a touchdown pass this season. That was until early in the fourth quarter when he took a screen pass from Gentry. From there, Porter turned it into a 15-yard touchdown to push the lead to 44-7 after one of his extra points.

“Hank had a great game. We’ve been trying to get him in the end zone all year and we’re real thankful that we were finally able to tonight,” said Wilmoth.

After the Cardinals scored on the opening drive of the game, the No. 23 Gryphons (2-9) did their best to stay with East Wilkes with a clock-draining drive.

Thomas Jefferson (2-9) used the final 8:21 of the first quarter and almost the first minute of the second quarter with the highlight being a 22-yard rush from quarterback David Hargro.

That run set up first-and-goal from the 7-yard line. The Cardinals buckled down as Eric Adams, Will Martin and Easton Martin merged to sack Hargro for a four-yard loss.

After a pair of plays went for no gain, the Gryphons faced fourth-and-goal from the 11; they tried a little trickery as running back Holden Weatherford attempted a halfback option pass.

But the attempt fell into the end zone as the visitors turned the ball over on downs. The Cardinals took advantage of the situation behind a big 58-yard run from Brody Martin and a 15-yard scramble for the touchdown by Gentry.

“Our defense really stepped up after that first series,” said Wilmoth. “They came down here, extended a couple of drives but we bowed our neck and played good all game.”

Hargro, who scored Thomas Jefferson’s first touchdown with a 24-yard run in the third quarter to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 30-7, faced constant pressure from the Cardinal defense throughout the game.

The senior nearly had several passes picked off but East Wilkes couldn’t come up with the interception.

That was until the later part of the third quarter when Colton Hall collected an interception to set up the Cardinals’ last touchdown drive.

Prior to his touchdown catch, Porter also took a short screen pass from Gentry raced down the sideline for a 52-yard gain. The senior finished with two catches for 67 yards.

Martin led all rushers with 161 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown while Brown paced the Cardinal receiving core with three catches for 69 yards and two scores.

Weatherford headlined the Gryphons offense with 109 rushing yards and a touchdown.

TJCA 0 0 7 7 — 14

East Wilkes 7 17 13 7 — 44

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

EW — Weston Brown 13-yard pass from Briggs Gentry (Hank Porter kick) 8:21 Second Quarter EW — Gentry 15-yard run (Porter kick) 8:10

EW— Porter 26-yard field goal 3:09

EW — Brody Martin 2-yard run (Porter kick) :40

Third Quarter EW — Brown 50-yard pass from Gentry (kick failed) 8:51

TJCA — David Hargro 24-yard run (Selma McMurry kick) 7:06

EW — Gentry 56-yard run (Porter kick) 5:25

Fourth EW — Porter 15-yard pass from Gentry (Porter kick) 10:17

TJCA — Holden Weatherford 20-yard run (McMurry kick) 6:02

Individual Statistics

THOMAS JEFFERSON CLASSICAL ACADEMY

Rushing: Holden Rutherford 21-109 and 1 TD; David Hargro 8-74 and 1 TD; Caleb Hill 1- (-1).

Passing: David Hargro 4-11-1 for 66 yards. Holden Rutherford 0-1-0 for 0 yards.

Receiving: Josh Watkins 2-55; Holden Rutherford 2-11.

EAST WILKES

Rushing: Brody Martin 15-161 and 1 TD; Briggs Gentry 4-84 and 2 TD; Kaden Royal 1-23; Seth Lambert 3-19; Eric Adams 1-18; Dylan Rammage 1-5; Easton Martin 2-2. Passing: Briggs Gentry 7-9-0 for 189 yards and 3 TD Receiving: Weston Brown 3-69 and 2 TD; Hank Porter 2-67 and 1 TD; Eric Adams 1-33; Kaden Royal 1-20.