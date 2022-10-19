Cardinals soar over North Stokes on senior night

After catching a pass from quarterback Briggs Gentry, East Wilkes’ Hank Porter rushes up the field for a 16-yard gain in the first quarter against North Stokes’ Amos Stanbery (10) and Jaythan Gunther. On special teams, Porter kicks went for five touchbacks and four extra points. East Wilkes lineman Ledger Blackburn, one of 15 seniors recognized on Friday, blocks North Stokes’ Will Greer. Easton Martin returns the opening second half kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown. Levi Sadler pursues North Stokes quarterback Jamison Wood deep in Viking territory in the second quarter; Kevin Farmer is also pictured. Wood was ultimately called for intentional grounding on the play.

RONDA — Throughout Friday night’s 42-0 win against North Stokes at Ebb Tharpe Field, East Wilkes head football coach Jonathan Wilmoth preached one thing to his players — finish.

Whether it was finishing drives or finishing what they started, the Cardinals did just that on senior night and put themselves in a good position heading into their bye week next Friday.

East Wilkes, which improved to 4-1 in Northwest 1A Conference play, travels to Starmount for its regular-season finale in two weeks. A win would wrap up sole possession of second place in the league.

The Rams, who were 55-6 victors at South Stokes, will host Alleghany this coming Friday.

The victory was also big after a 28-21 win against the Trojans last Friday in a game marred with penalties (which included multiple 15-yard penalties).

On the strength of its eighth win of the fall, the Cardinals are guaranteed their first winning season since 2018 when they finished 7-5.

“It felt good to come out and play well early and execute with a lot less penalties tonight, so the kids stepped up to the challenge,” said Wilmoth. “I’m super proud of this group and their efforts this year and over the last four years for this program — and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

Up 29-0 at halftime, the Cardinals (8-1) kicked off the second half in grand fashion as Easton Martin took the opening kick.

From there, the senior raced 85 yards to the end zone for the score just 15 seconds into the half.

“We challenge them in all three phases; they stepped up tonight and special teams really stepped up,” said Wilmoth.

East Wilkes didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the final 24 minutes but still found the end zone late in the third.

Jamison Wood, who finished 7-for-14 passing for 40 yards for the Vikings, had many of his attempts nearly picked off throughout the game.

Late in the third quarter, the Cardinals finally snatched one of Wood’s attempts at the Viking 20 and Brennan Arnder returned it back for a pick-six.

And Hank Porter, who had five kickoffs go for touchbacks on Friday tacked on the extra point to invoke a running clock with just over two minutes to play in the third.

The senior — one of 15 recognized prior to Friday’s home finale — also caught two pass for 32 yards to lead all receivers.

“Offensively, we were moving the ball really well so it was good to get things clicking again,” said Wilmoth. “The defense played well too; they typically spark our offense, so as long as the defense it playing well, we follow suit.”

All told, the Cardinal offense did not have a hand in any of the last three touchdowns, but did in the first three scores — all on the ground.

After the Vikings (1-8, 0-5) went three and out on the opening drive, East Wilkes marched down the field and put themselves in good position to score after Briggs Gentry connected on passes to Porter (16 yards) and Weston Brown (17 yards) to set up first-and-ten from the North Stokes 15.

Brody Martin took care of things from there with his first of two touchdowns. The senior added a 10-yard rushing score early in the second quarter.

Brown scored on a 35-yard rushing touchdown as part of a 22-point second quarter, to go up 21-0.

East Wilkes’ final score of the half was set up by a big defensive stop after Levi Sadler brought down Wood, who was called for intentional grounding on the play, on third down.

With the loss of down, the Vikings were forced to punt from just outside their own end zone.

Eric Adams fielded the Jonathan Bryant punt, and took it 35 yards for the score to go up by the halftime score after Kaden Royal rushed into the end zone on a two-point conversion.

Easton Martin paced the Cardinal ground game with 51 yards on five carries; Brody Martin and Brown finished with 44 and 43 yards, respectively. Brown also caught two passes for 31 yards.

Gentry finished 5-of-12 passing for 80 yards.

North Stokes, which mustered just 76 yards of total offense, will look to pick up its first league win when it hosts county foe South Stokes in the regular-season finale on Friday. That game will take place at West Stokes High School.

Notes: Kevin Farmer paced the Vikings with 17 rushing yards. The win over North Stokes was the third one by East Wilkes in the past calendar year (which included a 24-0 win in the first round of last year’s NCHSAA 1A playoffs); it was also the Cardinals’ seventh-straight win against North Stokes, dating back to 2010.

East Wilkes 42, North Stokes 0

North Stokes 0 0 0 0 — 0

East Wilkes 7 22 13 0 — 42

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

EW — Brody Martin 15-yard run (Hank Porter kick) 6:59 Second Quarter EW — Martin 10-yard run (Porter kick) 10:53

EW — Weston Brown 35-yard run (Porter kick) 7:33

EW — Eric Adams 35-yard punt return (Kaden Royal run) 6:25 Third Quarter EW — Easton Martin 85-yard kick return (kick failed) 11:45

EW — Brennan Arnder 20-yard interception return (Porter kick) 2:41

Individual Statistics

NORTH STOKES

Rushing: Kevin Farmer 11-17; Amos Stanbery 9-16; Jamison Wood 5-3.

Passing: Jamison Wood 7-14-1 for 40 yards; Amos Stanbery 0-1-0 for 0 yards.

Receiving: Amos Stanbery 5-30; Will Greer 2-10.

EAST WILKES

Rushing: Easton Martin 5-51; Brody Martin 5-44 and 2 TD; Weston Brown 2-43 and 1 TD; Eric Adams 1-13; Dylan Ramage 4-10; Austin Mash 2-6; Team 3-(-2). Passing: Briggs Gentry 5-12-0 for 80 yards. Receiving: Hank Porter 2-32; Weston Brown 2-31; Eric Adams 1-17.