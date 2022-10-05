Big plays doom Sauras

South Stokes’ Dez Galloway (79) forces East Wilkes’ quarterback into a first quarter interception. Robert Money | The Stokes News East Wilkes quarterback Briggs Gentry. East Wilkes captains.

WALNUT COVE – The difference between South Stokes’ Northwest 1A Conference game against East Wilkes on Friday was four plays. Those four plays totaled 278 yards and four touchdowns in the Cardinals 28-6 win over the Sauras.

East Wilkes first play from the line of scrimmage went 83-yards for pay dirt. Brody Martin found a hole on the left side of the line and ran untouched in front of the Cardinal sideline. Hank Porter hit the first of four extra-points on the night for a 7-0 lead with only 19-second gone in the game.

The Sauras started its first possession on the 38-yard line and moved to the Cardinal’s 37 before stalling out. South decided to play the odds and pin East deep in its’ territory, but Nolan Coe’s punt landed in the endzone for a touchback.

The Cards next run covered 80-yards and a touchdown, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. It made no difference to the visitors because East Wilkes’ quarterback, Briggs Gentry, hooked up with Weston Brown for an 81-yard touchdown sprint on the next play. The Cardinals led 14-0 with less than five minutes gone in the game.

East Wilkes ensuing kickoff landed in the endzone forcing the Sauras to start from the 20-yard line. A two-yard run by Branden Bradford, a long run by Deuce Chalmers, and two pass completions by Barry Hairston Jr. had the Sauras in Cardinal territory.

Hairston reeled off a 23-yard run down setting up a first and 10 inside the 25-yard line, but an interception thrown on the one-yard line ended the Sauras possession.

Martin’s run of one yard moved it to the two-yard line, but then Gentry threw an interception to Hairston near the 10-yard line where he ran it back to the two. Jaryd Galloway ran the distance one play later and South had cut the lead to 14-6 with 1:25 left in the quarter. The Sauras extra-point attempt was blocked.

Each team had a possession in the second quarter with the Sauras ending on an interception and the Cardinals on a punt. The visitors held a 14-6 advantage at the break.

The Sauras lone possession in the third quarter ended in a punt with 7:16 on the clock. The Cardinals used their possession and moved into South territory on six consecutive run plays. A pass completion and the help of a South Stokes penalty moved the visitors down to the eight-yard line where the Cards faced a first and goal. South Stokes stuffed the run on first and second down, tackled the Cardinals for a loss on third down, and a had a pass deflection by Hairston that gave the Sauras the ball back with less than a minute left in the quarter.

The Cardinals begin the fourth quarter the way they started the game. Martin ran 73-yards for a score at the 9:42 mark of the quarter and then Easton Martin raced 41-yard less than three minutes later giving the visitors their 28-6 lead.

Chalmers led the Sauras in rushing with 68-yards on 19 carries. Hairston was 10-for-23 in passing for 88-yards. Brody Martin led the Cardinals with 212-yards of rushing on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Gentry was 4-for-10 in passing for 87-yards and a touchdown.

Galloway led the Sauras defense with seven tackles. Jordan Fulp and Bryce Epperson added six tackles each. Eric Adams paced the Cardinals with 11 tackles with Martin adding seven.

South Stokes falls to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play. East Wilkes improves to 6-1 and 2-1. The Sauras have a bye week and the Cardinals will host Alleghany at 7:30 p.m.

East Wilkes 14 0 0 14 – 28

South Stokes 6 0 0 0 – 6

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

East Wilkes – Brody Martin 83-yard run (Hank Porter kick) – 11:41

East Wilkes – Weston Brown 81-yard reception from Briggs Gentry (Porter kick) – 7:07

South Stokes – Jaryd Galloway 2-yard run (kick blocked) – 1:25

Second Quarter

N/A

Third Quarter

N/A

Fourth Quarter

East Wilkes – Martin 73-yard run (Porter kick) – 9:42

East Wilkes – Easton Martin 41-yard run (Porter kick) – 6:44

East Wilkes Offensive Stats

Rushing: Weston Brown 1-0; Kaden Royal 1-11; Brody Martin 11-212 with 2 TDs; Briggs Gentry 4-7; Tristian Alldre 2-2, Easton Martin 9-86, and a TD.

Passing: Briggs Gentry 4-for-10 for 87 yards and a TD with 2 INTs.

Receiving: Weston Brown 1-81, and a TD; 1-12; Brody Martin 2-(-6).

South Stokes Offensive Stats

Rushing: JR Hairston 11-54; Deuce Chalmers 19-68; Brendan Bradford 1-2; Jaryd Galloway 6-33, and a TD.

Passing: JR Hairston 10-for-23 for 88 yards and 3 INTs; Connor Cox 2-for-7 for 19-yards.

Receiving: Brendan Bradford 5-24; Jamison Canty 1-4; Michael Wertz 5-47; Daniel Martin 1-32.

Northwest 1A Standings

1. Mount Airy – 6-1 (3-0)

2. East Wilkes – 6-1 (2-1)

3. Alleghany – 2-4 (1-1)

4. Starmount – 3-3 (1-1)

5. Elkin – 1-5 (1-1)

6. South Stokes – 2-5 (1-2)

7. North Stokes – 1-6 (0-3)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.